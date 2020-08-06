Cummins Inc. (CMI), one of the world's largest producers of machinery, just reported its second-quarter earnings. While the world entered a global recession as soon as the COVID-19 related lockdowns started in the first quarter, Cummins stockholders are seeing 9% year-to-date gains in their portfolios. While that might seem weird - it is to some extent - the company crushed earnings expectations and seems to be well-prepared for the next economic rebound. All that needs to happen now is for the economy to improve towards the end of the year. The first signs are strong, but the risk/reward has declined. Long-term investors should stay the course, traders might want to wait for a slight pullback.

Here's What Happened In Q2

The second quarter marked the fourth consecutive year-on-year earnings decline as adjusted EPS fell by 56% to $1.86. Growth rates have been in a steady downtrend since the end of 2018 when economic growth in the United States peaked. This happened roughly 3/4 quarters after global economic growth reached its max in the first quarter of 2018. Just like the first quarter, analysts were way off as the average EPS expectations were $0.93. This implied a 78% decline. Luckily the company beat expectations again. This time, the company reported a result twice as high as expected.

With that said, let's start at the top line, which explains why earnings were this bad, to begin with. In the second-quarter sales totaled $3.85 billion. This is a decline of 38% compared to the prior-year quarter. The worst segment, engines, reported sales worth $1.42 billion. This is a decline of 47% compared to Q2 of 2019. Weakness in global construction markets and low production rates were the main drivers of weakness. This is understandable as this company's size makes it impossible to avoid any global weakness. The distribution segment saw a 21% sales decline to $1.61 billion.

In the engine segment, the biggest hit came from lower heavy-duty trucks. This segment saw a sales decline of 57%. Medium-duty truck sales were down 47% with light-duty automotive sales being down 63%. Note that I said that heavy-duty trucks took the biggest hit even though the year-on-year decline is better than the 63% decline in light-duty sales. That's because light-duty sales totaled $180 million while heavy-duty sales were $415 million. Total on-highway sales were down 55% while off-highway sales were down 15%. One of the reasons behind this difference is that on-highway production was temporarily shut down in parts of the country.

Another interesting thing worth mentioning is that the power systems segment saw a sales decline of 35% as a result of weakness in oil and gas, and mining. It's not like more evidence was needed, but this goes to show how dependent the company is on global industrial capital expenditures.

The new power segment saw a sales improvement of 25% to $10 million. However, EBITDA losses were $38 million due to new product development and the slow ramp of new technology adoption. Besides that this segment is very small, one should not expect any big moves. While the company has significant hydrogen investments across the globe, I expect this segment will be a slow-growing segment with a lot of future potential as the pressure on diesel engines is slowly rising.

Unfortunately, second-quarter results did not avoid a negative result in cash from operations. While net income was $276 million, cash from operations was negative $22 million. This was mainly due to a change in net working capital of $364 million as accounts payable declined by $391 million. Cash from financing was up $226 million as $389 million in debt issued more than offset $193 million worth of dividends and $15 million in repaid debt. The reason is that the company did not repurchase any shares. As a comparison, in the first quarter, the company bought back shares worth $550 million.

With this in mind let me mention some balance sheet ratios. As of the end of Q2/20, the company's liabilities are valued at 60% of total assets. This is down 10 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Current assets cover 142% of current liabilities. Adjusted for inventories, this number falls to 80%. Interest expenses are covered 9.3x by EBIT and 18.8x EBITDA. Again, adjusted for Capex, the EBITDA coverage falls to just 15.4x.

Takeaway

Cummins had a bad quarter. However, everyone expected that Q2 would be bad as everyone suffered from the COVID-19 lockdowns and nobody missed the unemployment headlines. That's one of the reasons why the company managed to beat estimates. Right now, the stock is up almost double-digits year-to-date. As weird as this sounds, it is not the reason I am avoiding Cummins. Over the past few weeks, I bought both Deere & Company (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT). The only reason I am not buying Cummins is that that would give my portfolio too much industrial exposure.

I continue to believe that Cummins is a tremendous buy on dips. The company pays a 2.7% dividend yield, has a solid business model, solid financials, and will likely benefit from an economic acceleration in 2021.

That said, be careful that you don't buy too much industrial or cyclical exposure. Also, if you get the chance, I would wait for at least a 5% dip before buying. It increases the risks of missing more upside, but I don't like to 'chase charts'.

