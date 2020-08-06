Analysts are setting 1-year price targets of $21 for the stock and I concur. Long term, the case for further upside is powerful.

New store openings have slowed owing to COVID-19 but the growth story is still intact.

The company uses a non-insurance based, pay-as-you-go or membership model and earned revenues of $48.5m in FY19 and net profits of $3.3m.

Investment Thesis

Joint Corp. 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) presents a strong investment case in my view, notwithstanding coronavirus headwinds and provided the company can deliver on its ambitious growth plans, which, based on analysis of its addressable market, operational strategy, and management team, I believe ought to be possible.

Joint offers a stripped down, appointment-free, cash only service using licensed chiropractors and an open-bay environment, at high-visibility, branded retail locations, competing favourably on price compared to private practices and insurance co-payment arrangements.

The vast majority (469 as at Q120) of the company's 530+ clinics are operated on a franchise basis, although Joint earned more than 50% of its $48.5m of revenues in FY19 from its 61 company-owned and managed clinics, often repurchasing existing franchises and bringing them back in-house - an opportunistic strategy which I will discuss in more depth later in this article.

Joint also operates a Regional Developer model whereby it sells the rights to develop a specified number franchises in defined territories to third-party developers, using a revenue-sharing arrangement.

Joint's growth over the past decade has been exceptional (in 2011 it operated just 26 clinics) and the company - already the industry leader in its field - is targeting >1,000 clinics in operation by 2023. Given that there were >40,000 independent chiropractor clinics in operation at the end of 2019, this does not seem to be an overly ambitious target for a company whose senior management team are heavy on franchise development experience, and who estimates that the US market can support at least 1,800 of its clinics.

Joint's share price growth has been equally impressive in recent years. After hitting a June 2016 low of $1.9, its stock grew 900% to peak at $19 in late 2019 and, currently, trades at a 22.5% discount to that peak - $14.5 at the time of writing - primarily due to COVID-19 headwinds.

Although the pandemic will reduce the number of clinics the company will open in 2020 (Joint's management has already withdrawn its FY guidance of revenues of $61-63m), this should not unduly impact the long-term growth story, with management informing analysts on its Q120 earnings call that it was still on track for 1,000 clinics by YE23.

My analysis suggests that such an achievement ought to see the company at least double its top-line revenues and operating income by 2024 (based on current company-owned/franchise mix and growth rates) and although net profit margins are reasonably tight at ~7%, forward EPS (~$0.8) and forward PE (~20x) are reasonably attractive, and with a healthy cash balance >$10m, Joint has the resources to address any OPEX concerns, and therefore, ought to trade currently at a price >$20, in my view, with plenty of further upside potential.

In this article, I will dive a little deeper into the company and its operations, management, and growth opportunities.

(Q2 results due after-hours present an interesting dilemma for investors - results will be impacted by store closures during the pandemic and a reduction in new store openings, meaning the share price may suffer slightly, but, on the other hand, if the company issues upbeat guidance, we may see the stock spike upwards. Either way, it is unlikely to impact the long-term growth trajectory).

Company Overview

The Joint Corp. was founded in 2010 and completed its IPO in 2014, selling 3m shares at a price of $6.50 to raise $17.1m, plus an extra $2.7m after its underwriters opted to purchase an additional 450,000 shares. A follow-on public offering in November 2015 raised a further ~$13m.

The company's business model is straightforward but offers a host of potential advantages to its customers, franchise owners, and practitioners. Joint's clinics are typically based in high-visibility retail locations, and operate a no-frills, walk-in service catering for non-invasive, non-acute treatments, using a one-off or membership-based pricing system as below.

Joint Corp. service offering. Source: company 2019 10-K submission.

The adjustment process takes 15-20 minutes for new customers and just 5-7 minutes for returning ones, whose details are stored electronically. Treatments are administered by licensed chiropractors (Joint has ~1,500 on its books) who are given one-to-one training and ongoing mentoring and coaching. The company says that, compared to an industry-standard starting salary of $35-$40k, its chiropractors earn between $65 and $70k, plus bonuses.

Joint also says that its stores are typically open for longer hours than its competitors, as well as at weekends and that its price points are on average 62% cheaper than the industry average of $77 per treatment.

This low-price, high-turnover model has seen Joint's average monthly sales across all clinics increase from $0.4m (33 clinics) in Jan 2012, to $18.4m in 2019 (513 clinics), whilst its top-performing clinic made monthly sales of $141,000 as at Dec 2019.

On average, a Joint Corp. clinic attracts 1,350 visitors per month. As we can see below, the company is by some distance the largest operator in its field. Patient visits topped 7.7 million in 2019 and system-wide sales were $220.3 million.

Joint Corp. business size compared to competitors. Source: company presentation.

The company grew top-line revenues by 47% in 2018 and 32% in 2019, earning EBITDA of $143k and $3.4m respectively. In Q120, revenues of $13.6m were up 28% year-on-year. EPS in FY19 was $0.2 (PE of 61x).

The company's management team have considerable experience operating similar franchise models, with CEO Peter Holt having served as CEO at Tasti-D-Lite and as COO at 24Seven Vending, as well as holding senior leadership roles at Mail Boxes etc. and Java Coast Fine Coffees. Holt has appointed Eric Simon (AAMCO Transmissions, Extreme Pita, Mail Boxes etc.) as Vice President of franchise sales, and Jorge Armenteros (Campero USA fast food chain, Tri-Brands Management Group - operator of Dunkin' Donuts) as VP of Operations.

Franchise/corporate owned model + regional developers

Joint sells its franchises initially for a one-off payment of $39,900, and franchisees pay a 7% royalty on gross sales, as well as $599 per month in software fees, with Joint also claiming 2% of all franchise revenues for sales and marketing expenses.

The company assumes a franchise break-even at $25k monthly sales. Based on system-wide sales of $220.3m in 2019, currently, I estimate that Joint earns ~$32k per clinic per month, although this is likely to vary significantly between franchises. The company estimates it spends ~$150k on initial build-out costs and makes an average investment of $276k per clinic.

Joint adopted a regional developer ("RD") model in 2017, by which, it sells the rights to third parties to develop a minimum number of clinics in specified territories who then provide the training and ongoing the new franchisees require. In exchange, Joint shares 3% of its 7% ongoing royalty payment collection.

As at Q120, the company had 22 RD agreements in place, including new arrangements covering Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota and in total, 79% of its franchises are supported by RDs, and RDs accounted for 92% of all franchise sales in Q120.

Advantages of RD model. Source: company presentation.

To my mind, the RD model, and to a lesser extent, the franchise model itself has both strengths and weaknesses. The major advantage is the fast growth Joint can engender - helping it achieve its stated target of operating >1,000 clinics in a timescale that is way ahead of its competitors.

As described in the above slide, 1k clinics is when the economies of scale and dominant market position kick in, putting Joint (if this goal can be achieved) in a potentially unassailable position relative to its rivals - we can call this the McDonald's-ization of chiropractic services, for want of a better phrase.

But on the flipside, Joint only earns a very small percentage of each franchises' revenues, which might lead investors to wonder if all the expansion is truly worthwhile - particularly when net margins are already thin.

True, the evidence suggests that the market for walk-in chiropracting is expanding (discussed below), and that sales-per-clinic are growing (up 24% year-on-year in Q120 to $60.6m), whilst net profit margins increased from 0.4% to 6.9% between 2018 and 2019, but if Joint were solely focused on running franchises, I am not sure I would be recommending the company as an investment opportunity.

What actually excites me about Joint is its company-owned and managed-clinics segment, as I will explain below.

Strategy

By my calculations, Joint's revenues per franchise in 2019 were ~$41-45k (453 franchises, royalty fees of $13.6m, franchise fees of $1.8m, advertising fund collection of $3.9m, software fees of $1.9m). So, running 1,000 franchises - with all of the administrative headaches and outlay on site development - translates to earnings of $41m - not much for investors to get excited about.

However, in FY19, Joint earned $25.8m - or 53% - of its total revenues from its 60 company-owned clinics - which translates to revenue of $430k per clinic - much more like it.

Since Joint has ultimate oversight - thanks to its proprietary software systems - of the performance of all of its franchise clinics, and pursues a strategy of re-acquiring franchise businesses - I see its company-managed segment as potentially the real profit driver element of the business.

Joint is in the advantageous position of being able to cherry-pick the best-performing clinics and offer to buy them out. The company may have to pay a premium to do so, but ultimately, it can be confident the deal will be worth it. Or, the company can make an offer on a less successful franchise in the same specific region as a top-performer, knowing that, if it can improve the service, there is a lucrative customer base to exploit.

This is the real USP of Joint's business model to me. By having a stake in hundreds - soon to be thousands - of clinics, Joint can take a lot of the risk out of the equation when selecting which ones to bring in-house. If a particular franchise or RD is failing, Joint knows to focus its in-house efforts elsewhere. If successful, the company has the knowhow and funds to exploit that market - and generate above-average profits and profit margins.

Between 2018 and 2019, Joint added 12 company-owned/corporate clinics - a 25% increase on the 48 it had already owned. In 2020, the company had planned to add 16-20 corporate clinics but has had to scale this back in light of the pandemic. In a fair-weather market, however, its clear that Joint wants to expand the number of its corporate clinics at a similar rate of ~25% to the rate at which it will need to increase its franchise sales - 22% per annum - to reach 1,000 clinics by YE23.

Market

In its various presentations and submissions, Joint provides a wealth of statistics to illustrate how the market for its particular brand of no-frills chiropractic treatment is growing. Here is a sample.

Chiropractors treat more than 52m Americans per annum and, currently, Joint treats 2.4m unique patients per annum or 4.6% of all total patients treated - leaving a huge addressable market to target.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has estimated that ~$90bn is spent on back pain each year in the US, whilst a report from IBIS World Chiropractors Market Research (cited by Joint in its most recent 10K submission) suggests $15bn per annum is spent specifically on chiropractic services.

It is estimated that the top 50 companies delivering chiropractic services in the United States generated less than 10% of all industry revenue, suggesting that the market is ripe for consolidation.

According to a Gallup survey, 50% of Americans don't know what the word "chiropractic" means and according to a Nucleus marketing Lab survey, 30% understand but are intimated by the idea of undergoing chiropractic treatment. This suggests that there is a vast untapped market for chiropractic services if more of the population can be educated about the treatment - a specific goal of Joint's (remember the 2% levy on all sales for marketing purposes).

Although much of the above data has been subjectively chosen by Joint, I would not personally disagree with any of it, or Joint's business model, which effectively de-mystifies and reduces the cost of a service that the majority of the population continue to believe can only be obtained by visiting a doctor, or paid for with insurance owing to its prohibitive cost.

Fair Value

In attempting to set a fair value price for Joint stock I have made several assumptions. First of all, I have assumed that rather than opening 16-20 new company managed clinics in FY20, Joint opens just 4, reducing its projected company managed revenue increase from 25% or $32.3m, to 7%, or $27.5m.

Secondly, I have assumed that the number of franchises will increase by 22%, or 93, in FY20, reaching 546, which is line with the growth rate needed to achieve 1,000 franchises by FY23 and also achievable despite pandemic headwinds given that Joint added 30 new franchises in Q120 alone.

Between 2021 and 2023 I have assumed the company continues to increase franchise volumes by 22% per annum and that company owned clinics begin to increase again by 25% - the same as between 2018-19.

Factoring in earnings from marketing, fees and software I estimate that Joint will earn ~$51.5m in FY20, growing revenues by just 6% year-on-year. This is 17% less than the company originally forecast ($61 - $63m), and I believe accurately reflects the impact of the pandemic on the company's performance. Reportedly, 95% of Joint's clinics remained open in April, with 60% of normal expected patient visits maintained.

In FY21 I have revenues increasing by 35% year-on-year, and by 24% annually after that until 2025. This gives me revenues of ~$163m in that year, and a free cash flow of ~$18.9m, using an average of capital expenditure figures between 2017 and 2019, depreciation of 3.9% of total revenues, and a tax rate of just 2%. This is of course very low, but in line with 2019, whilst in 2018, the company's tax rate was +35%. I suspect this favourable tax treatment is connected to the franchise model, but not being a tax expert I am admittedly at a loss to explain it.

For the DCF analysis, I have used a WACC of 8.5% (beta of 1.13, RFR of 1.6% and expected market return of 8%). This gives me a company present value of $285m, and a fair value price of $20.5.

Conclusion - a simple business model targeting a vast and untapped market. Stock price will grow but margins must improve

In truth, although The Joint Corp boasts a straightforward business model I find interpreting the wealth of data provided by the company quite tricky. It is the size of the market opportunity that gives me comfort all will be as Joint has forecast.

The company's growth has been and continues to be, exceptional, but what investors really want to see is bottom line growth and that is where Joint is struggling to deliver. By my calculations, the company may not deliver EPS >$1 until 2025.

However, I believe I have been quite strict with my estimates and I also agree with Joint's management that 1,000 clinics represent an inflection point beyond which margins start to increase significantly owing to economies of scale. I also agree that the company faces few obstacles in its pursuit of that figure given the fragmented nature of the current chiropractic treatment market and a huge and growing market ($15bn and growing at a rate CAGR of 4.3%).

Furthermore, as I have discussed, I believe Joint's ability to keep opening company managed clinics either through acquisition of the opening of new greenfields hands the company a massive top and bottom line growth opportunity, since the market research available to the company - thanks to sales data gathered from its 500+ clinics, must be the best in the business.

In the end, the most important question for investors to answer is whether they believe that people will benefit from and use "cheap and cheerful" walk-in chiropractic clinics, on a national scale, and personally, I believe a growing number of people will, owing to low prices, the current trend for favouring wellness-oriented treatments over e.g. opioids, and the high level of convenience.

Demythologising the art of chiropracting will be Joint's biggest, and most lucrative achievement, in my view.

Therefore, I have no issue with recommending The Joint Corp with a minimum price target of $21, and find myself in agreement with management that 1,800 clinics is an achievable target in the long-term.

Joint's operating model may be relatively low margin, but based on the massive volume of customers it can attract, who are more than likely to return again and again, I view The Joint Corp as a long-term hold.

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research/analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JYNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.