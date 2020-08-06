MGM Growth Properties (MGP) reported earnings a couple of days ago, giving insight into the health of the casino REIT industry. Despite its main tenant MGM Resorts (MGM) seeing a 91% decline in 2nd quarter revenues, MGP reported 100% rent collection and no lease modifications. I also look at a large share buyback that went under the radar. In spite of the inevitably painful year coming ahead for casinos, MGP looks to be an attractive choice due to the balance sheet strength of MGM. I rate shares a buy.

2nd Quarter Results: An Explanation

Those looking at MGP's financial results need an explanation. MGP saw AFFO come in at $0.56 per share, a slight decline from $0.59 a year prior. Revenues declined 14% to $194 million in the quarter.

Yet MGP states that its tenants have paid 100% of its rent on time and in full. What is going on?

The reason for the year over year ('YOY') declines has to do with a financial transaction that happened earlier in the year. As we can see below, "real estate investments, net" has declined YOY:

(2020 Q2 Release)

Recall that MGP entered a joint venture with Blackstone that would acquire the assets of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay. In that transaction, MGM contributed MGM Grand, but MGP contributed Mandalay Bay at a contributed value of $2.1 billion. That means that rent will be lower in the beginning, though MGP has stated that it expects this transaction to eventually be accretive to AFFO.

The Share Buyback No One Is Talking About

The next point is more interesting. MGP actually says shares outstanding declined from 313.5 million a year prior to 303.5 million in the latest quarter, which seems highly unusual for a triple net lease REIT.

As part of the MGM Grand/Mandalay Bay JV transaction, MGP agreed to purchase $1.4 billion of MGM's controlling stake in MGP. In this past quarter, MGP redeemed 30.3 operating partnership units for $700 million in cash. Following the transaction, MGM's ownership in MGP was reduced to 57%.

The share buyback was financed with their issuance of $800 million in 2025 bonds at a 4.625% interest rate.

I have a hunch that much of Wall Street has overlooked this detail. It is worth noting that MGP's quarterly rent totals just around $200 million (substantially all of that coming from MGM), yet MGP just gave $700 million to MGM to redeem its stake. There's yet another $700 million that MGP needs to give MGM in the next several months. This isn't exactly the same as MGP paying MGM to pay itself rent as it is redeeming operating partnership units in exchange, but it is clear that assuming MGM's finances are solid outside of rent coverage, MGM should be able to pay rent without issue.

The Tenant MGM: Long-Term Benefits

Let's talk about MGM, MGP's largest tenant.

MGM saw revenues decline 92% in the past quarter, but was also able to reduce operating costs by 85%, leading to it to lose only $857 million in the quarter. Perhaps "only" wasn't the best word, but it could have been a lot worse.

MGM still has $4.8 billion of liquidity at its domestic operations as well as the right to redeem another $700 million of operating partnership units with MGP. MGM has no debt maturities until 2022. I pointed out in a previous report that MGM is the best-capitalized casino tenant across the industry, with the lowest leverage and highest liquidity. That distinction hasn't changed.

MGP stated:

"Our tenant has nearly $4.8 billion of liquidity at their domestic operations which gives us confidence they'll be able to pay the rent for the foreseeable future and we continue to pay our dividend 100% in cash as a result. (2020 Q2 Transcript)"

There will be pain now, but there might be some benefits moving forward. MGM noted that it has identified $450 million in permanent cost savings even after COVID-19. That could potentially make MGM a financially stronger tenant for MGP. Furthermore, MGM has been taking active steps to boost its own online betting platform, BetMGM:

(MGM Presentation)

While the fact that MGM makes up substantially all of MGP's rent revenues leads to tenant concentration risk, the financial security of MGM means that MGP could do a lot worse for a concentrated tenant.

Balance Sheet

MGP itself has no debt maturities until 2023 and liquidity is plentiful at $2 billion.

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

Pro-rata leverage stands at 4.6 times debt to EBITDA, comfortably below their long-term range of 5.0-5.5 times. MGP has a credit rating of BB+ from all the credit rating issuers. Remember though that MGP still aims to redeem the remaining $700 million in committed operating units with debt. Nonetheless, the low leverage profile, lack of near term debt maturities, and ample liquidity put MGP in position for not only safety but also potentially to play offense (external acquisitions).

Valuation And Price Target

MGP pays an annualized dividend of $1.95 per share. That's enough for a 7% dividend yield.

In spite of COVID-19, on paper MGP appears to be a clear cut dividend-growth story, as it still expects to raise rent by 2% come next April:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

In my opinion, casino REITs should still trade at discounts to other NNN REITs due to casinos being on the whole riskier tenants, as well as MGP's industry concentration. My 12-month price target for MGP is $35, representing a 5.5% yield. Shares have 36% total return upside to that target.

Risks

MGM has ample liquidity, but if the COVID-19 situation gets worse, leading to prolonged closures of critical events or even outright casino closures, then MGM may have difficulty paying rent. Due to MGM's vast liquidity, I find such a result doubtful and reiterate that the redemption of the MGP stake is equivalent to nearly 2 years of rent.

MGM's controlling ownership in MGP may raise red flags. As an MGP shareholder, my main concern is MGM abusing its control for self-interest. This may take the form of either unusual rent concessions or even a "take-under" transaction in which MGM acquires MGP. At the moment, none of these seem too likely, as MGM is not in a financial position for such a large acquisition, and it can likely derive greater value by hoping for MGP stock to appreciate in value. Still - I am hopeful for the day MGM's ownership in MGP declines below 30% (when it would lose voting power).

MGM's online betting venture is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it may improve MGM's financial standing. On the other hand, what if online betting becomes so successful that it cannibalizes casino operations? At that point, would MGM need to renew its leases with MGP? I do not gamble in person or online, thus I do not have any unique insight into that question - perhaps it is just unsubstantiated fear. Most likely at the worst, such a transition should not occur so quickly as to impair the MGP investment thesis.

Conclusion

MGP remains controlled by MGM, but in the current environment, this is having its perks. MGM appears readily available to pay rent on account of its strong balance sheet and the fact that MGP's redemption of its operating partnership units is equivalent to nearly 2 year's rent. MGP itself appears to have a strong balance sheet with no near term debt maturities. MGP stock appears very cheap with a yield north of 7%. I rate shares a buy.

