Second quarter results proved that earnings growth over the near term is not only possible, but a likely outcome.

Much like every other United States bank, Columbus, Ohio based Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) has a rather tumultuous start to the year. HBAN generated a net profit of $0.03 per share in the first quarter, but saw results rebound to $0.13 in the second quarter.

Second quarter results were driven by an improvement in revenue only to be partially offset by a higher expense base. After backing out non-core items, I came away with core EPS of $0.05 in the first quarter and $0.16 in the second. While second quarter results did show an improvement, some investors might be a little cautious on Huntington because of the higher than average dividend payout ratio and the potential for it to be trimmed in credit gets worse.

That said, if I were a shareholder, I would feel very comfortable sleeping at night given the proven earnings profile and mathematically sustainable dividend. In June, the bank received results from the Fed's Comprehensive Capital Assessment and Review (CCAR), and once again HBAN's credit results were among the best of the regional banks.

As the bank continues to prove sound credit quality in 2H20, I would expect the valuation relative to bank peers to improve. Since HBAN has proven to grow earnings faster than peer banks, I would expect future long-term out-performance as fundamentals return more into focus and the very healthy dividend should compensate shareholders over the medium-term. Finally, I would suspect the price to tangible book value to increase to something like 1.4x (from its current 1.1x level) as earnings increase. This upside would capture a roughly 25% price return from the current levels. When adding in the 6.5% dividend yield, investors could see a 30%+ upside over the next twelve months.

Data by YCharts

A Quick Analysis of the Second Quarter

When looking at second quarter results, it becomes very clear that the large provision that was taken in the first quarter was only partially followed up in the second quarter. The relatively limited provision helped operating results improve quarter over quarter, even with the partial increase in reserve building.

At the end of 2Q20, the allowance for loan losses totaled $1,702 million, which represents 2.09% of loans outstanding. This is up from 1.9% in 1Q20, 1.03% in 4Q19, and 1.02% in 2Q19. This steady increase was met with renewed EPS growth as proven in 2Q20. Remember, any increase to the provision is a direct hit to earnings for that quarter.

One measure that analysts like to review is the "pretax, pre-provision earnings". This metric basically looks at the overall revenue generation less operating expenses. Even with elevated deferrals and credit costs, HBAN has increased its pretax, pre-provision earnings year over year; a sign that future earnings look like to rebound.

While the current reserve level is a little better than regional peers, I do find the historically low level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs reassuring to the credit profile (relative to other consumer oriented lenders). Putting this all together, I believe HBAN has a better lending profile than other regional peers, coupled with a stronger reserve level to help insulate the bank from any potential future loan problems.

Solid Credit Drives Solid Shareholder Returns

During the second quarter, net charge-offs were $107 million, which equates to about 0.53% of average period loans. Putting that into perspective, HBAN has charged-off roughly 0.25% to 0.35% of average loans per quarter during normal economic times. The limited increase in a remarkable feat given the economic volatility experienced over the past 12 months and a loan portfolio that carries a higher auto lending book.

Driven by the heavy consumer-oriented lending profile, I expect any future credit problems to be much more limited relative to peers. The recession we are currently in is much more business-oriented rather than the 2009 housing/consumer recession. For HBAN, consumer loans ("Auto" + "Home Equity" + "Residential Mortgage" + "RV/Marine" + "Other Consumer") make up more than 50% of the loan portfolio. While the other 50% has fairly limited exposure to things like hotels, restaurants and energy.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

One area I like to look at is criticized loans, as they are often a precursor for future losses. Remember, a criticized loan is one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default.

HBAN has done a remarkable job of both growing its balance sheet, which naturally comes with an increase in criticized loans, and adding to the reserve level. As one can see, while criticized loans have increased (orange bar chart), the overall criticized loans over total reserves has fallen (black line). Meaning, while the bank has seen some potential problems, management has more than adequately addressed them by adding to the reserve.

Investors should feel good about the current credit profile and expect it to improve as we work into the second half of the year. Remember, in the future, if the reserve levels are deemed too high, the provision will run negative and it will be pushed back onto the income statement and aid future earnings.

Dividend Looks Very Safe

When breaking it all down, just thinking mathematically, core fundamentals could be cut by more than a quarter from these depressed levels and the current dividend would still be possible. Core earnings have been ~$0.33 per share over the past couple of quarters (excluding the beginning of 2020) while the dividend has been $0.14 to $0.15. Based on this new COVID world we live in, I am modeling core EPS of $0.21 to $0.26 for the next six quarter, which would more than enough to sustain the dividend at current levels.

It would take a sizable provision (or credit loss) to deter management from funding the dividend. While the yield does appear relatively high, HBAN should have no problem sustaining a $0.15 dividend every quarter for the foreseeable future.

As the market saw from Wells Fargo (WFC), past earnings play a role in how the Federal Reserve (and other regulatory bodies) views future dividend approval. While the bank could sustain a higher dividend, I would not expect any material change in the middle of a recession. Since HBAN is likely to continue to produce solid results, the dividend looks very sustainable at current levels.

From the second quarter press release:

Yesterday, the Board declared the third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. Based on what we know today, management expects to maintain the current quarterly dividend rate in the fourth quarter, subject to the Board's normal quarterly approval process.

The future earnings profile and the seemingly steadfast commitment from the C-suite seems to all but solidify the dividend at current levels, which at the time of writing, is 6.5%. While this level of payout won't materially help the tangible book value per share grow, it is worth nothing that at current share price is rather distressed. Should the bank see some positive earnings momentum, I would expect share to work higher throughout the end of 2020.

Resilient Margin Likely To Continue

Net interest income (fully tax-equivalent) for the quarter increased to $797 million, up just $1 million from $796 million in 1Q20. The strong revenue generating results were largely driven by the overall growth in average loan balance partially offset with a compressed net interest margin ((NIM)). HBAN, along with most peer banks have seen sizable compression in the NIM over the past 12-months as the Fed has moved to a lower for longer strategy.

Based on the commentary supplied by management from the second quarter earnings call, coupled with my own experience I believe the margin could have already reached the cycle floor and should rebound higher in 2H20. Going forward, I am modeling a stronger margin at around 3.15% in 4Q20 as lower yielding PPP loans come off the balance sheet. I also expect overall net interest income to continue to show resiliency once the NIM grinds higher over the next quarter or two. Funding costs should come down and future profitability should be better in 3Q20 than it was in 2Q20.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

The Outlook

When reviewing past operating results and how they might unfold as we navigate through this new economic cycle, Huntington should be a better than average performer in terms of overall credit losses. The bank currently does have the capital base (Fed CCAR test confirmed) and reserve level to withstand almost any adverse scenario without having to raise any future funds. The dividend does looks very sustainable, and while not my base case, it could be cut and those funds directed towards capital preservation.

Ultimately, the beginning half of the year was very scary for most banks, but this bank has proven it can continue to grow overall earnings, even while funding a higher than normal provision. I also think future operating metrics like ROA and ROE are likely to continue to be better than peers.

Since HBAN does have a higher than peer reserve, if the overall credit environment does improve materially over next few months, the provision can run negative (unwinding the reserve level) which would support strong EPS results.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.