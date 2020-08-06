The company's strong growth momentum is likely to be sustained into 2H 2020, but there are a number of factors which could pose downside risks to the forward earnings.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating to Malaysia-listed stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia Berhad (OTC:BSMAF) [BURSA:MK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Bursa Malaysia published on February 4, 2020. Bursa Malaysia's share price has almost doubled from RM5.45 as of February 3, 2020 to RM10.60 as of August 5, 2020, since my initiation. Bursa Malaysia trades at 30.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a significant premium to its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/E multiples of 22.9 times and 22.8 times, respectively. The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively.

1H 2020 net profit of RM151.0 million was the highest first-half earnings in the company's history since its listing in 2005, and this was largely driven by a retail trading boom. The strong growth momentum is likely to be sustained into 2H 2020, but there are a number of factors which could pose downside risks to the company's earnings in FY 2021. Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, I see a Neutral rating as fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Bursa Malaysia shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker BSMAF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker BURSA:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $13 million and market capitalization is above $2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Bursa Malaysia shares listed in Malaysia include Invesco Advisers, The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Norges Bank Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Record-breaking Financial Performance In 1H 2020

Bursa Malaysia reported 1H 2020 results on July 28, 2020, and the company delivered a record-breaking financial performance in the first half of the year.

The company's operating revenue increased by +33.6% YoY to RM320.7 million in 1H 2020, and its net profit grew by an even higher +62.0% YoY to RM151.0 million over the same period. The significantly larger increase in Bursa Malaysia's net profit relative to its operating revenue is attributable to the positive effects of operating leverage, as the company's operating expenses only increased marginally by +3.7% YoY in 1H 2020. Notably, Bursa Malaysia's 1H 2020 net income was the highest it has ever been since the company's IPO in 2005.

The equity market average daily trading value rose 52.8% YoY to RM3,123 million in 1H 2020, which drove a +59.7% YoY increase in securities market revenue to RM188.2 million for the first half of the year. This was the most important factor in Bursa Malaysia's outstanding financial performance in 1H 2020, which was the result of a retail trading boom.

Retail investors accounted for a very high 33% of Bursa Malaysia's equity market average daily trading value in 1H 2020. In contrast, retail investors have never accounted for more than 27% of equity market average daily trading value in any single year for the past decade between 2010 and 2019.

It was not simply a case of retail investors trading more frequently; there was an increase in the number of new retail investors in the Malaysia equity market as well. The number of new Central Depository System, or CDS, accounts (Malaysia-listed shares bought have to be deposited into these accounts maintained by Bursa Malaysia) registered also grew +43% YoY from 61,440 in 1H 2019 to 88,080 in 1H 2020, and approximately 64% of the 88,080 investors who registered new CDS accounts were younger investors aged between 25 and 44 years old.

Growth Momentum Likely To Be Sustained For 2H 2020 But Downside Risks Remain

Market consensus expects Bursa Malaysia to increase its revenue by +32% YoY to RM661 million in FY 2020, and for the company's net profit to grow +64% YoY to RM305 million this year. Bursa Malaysia grew its top line and bottom line by +33.6% and +62.0% YoY, respectively, in 1H 2020 as highlighted earlier. This suggests that Bursa Malaysia's strong earnings growth momentum is likely to be sustained into the second half of the year.

Nevertheless, Bursa Malaysia acknowledged at the 1H 2020 earnings call on July 25, 2020, that "going forward, a lot will depend on the confidence of the retail segment." There are a number of factors which could pose downside risks to FY 2021 earnings.

Firstly, the suspension of short selling activities in Malaysia was initiated on March 24, 2020, and it has been extended till the end of 2020. There is a possibility that retail investors might potentially cut back on trading activities, if the short selling suspension is lifted next year. At the company's recent 1H 2020 results briefing, Bursa Malaysia acknowledged that "the suspension of short selling is about very much confidence in the market" and the fact that retail investors "have also responded very well to the suspension of short selling."

Secondly, foreign investors may not be able to fill in the gap, if the retail trading boom in Malaysia fizzles in time to come. Notably, foreign ownership of Malaysian equities has been on a downwards trend in the past two years even prior to Covid-19, declining from 24.2% in March 2018 to 21.4% in June 2020. Political instability and the weakness of the Malaysian ringgit are among the factors that have possibly deterred foreign investors from being vested in the Malaysia equity market.

Thirdly, investor interest in the Malaysian equity market has been largely limited to a few key sectors, and this raises questions regarding the sustainability of the current retail trading boom. As a comparison, the Malaysian benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index is down -1% year-to-date, while a number of Malaysian glove makers have become multi-baggers in less than a year. Bursa Malaysia disclosed at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that it has been "primarily rubber gloves" which has driven increased retail investor participation, and it also highlighted that the oil & gas and technology sectors are the other "hot sectors" apart from healthcare.

As I will discuss in the next section, Bursa Malaysia is currently trading at a significant premium to historical averages and its listed peer based on forward P/E multiples. In other words, positives from the retail trading boom have been largely priced, leaving room for disappointment and valuation de-rating if future earnings fall short of market expectations.

Valuation And Dividends

Bursa Malaysia trades at 35.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 30.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of RM10.60 as of August 5, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/E multiples were 22.9 times and 22.8 times, respectively.

Bursa Malaysia offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively. The company announced an interim dividend of RM0.17 per share for 1H 2020, and this represents a +63% YoY growth in absolute terms (dividends per share of RM0.104 for 1H 2019) and a dividend payout ratio of 91%. This is also the company's largest interim dividend payout since its IPO in 2005.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 28, 2020, Bursa Malaysia emphasized that "it is our intention to remain a payout ratio around about 90%", despite the fact that its official dividend policy is a minimum 75% payout ratio. Bursa Malaysia also did not rule out the possibility of special dividends for 2H 2020 at the recent earnings call, stating that "it is too early to say, and we will always assess our needs as we go forward." Notably, Bursa Malaysia had paid out special dividends amounting to RM0.10 and RM0.08 in FY 2017 and FY 2018, respectively.

As a peer comparison for Bursa Malaysia, Singapore-listed exchange operator Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP] is valued by the market at 21.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 (YE June) dividend yield of 3.7%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Bursa Malaysia are a normalization of trading activity in Malaysia's equity markets going forward and future dividend payouts falling short of market expectations.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Bursa Malaysia shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.