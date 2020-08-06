Retail investors need to be cautious but there may be one shining opportunity that will take the shares to the target-price others set.

Defense is an essential industry; nearly half of Curtiss-Wright's sales come from defense and aerospace/aviation sales but it is not enough to replace falling sales and margins in other sectors.

Analysts set low expectations for Q2 earnings and revenues. Were they too low that it made Curtiss-Wright easy to beat thus driving up the share price?

Low Expectations Are Driving Up The Price

A slew of analysts, in anticipation of the early August Q2 '20 earnings report from Curtiss-Wright (CW), offered relatively safe and low expectations. The consensus was if CW beats expectations the share price might top $125. The share price climbed from ~$80 following a solid Q1 '20 report in March to about $90 throughout much of the second quarter.

Sure enough, CW beat expectations on EPS by three cents ($1.31) and revenues ($550M) by $7.71M. The share price popped from July 31 at $88.13 to close at $97 on August 4. It is still well-under the 52-week high of $149 per share. CW pays a small dividend (.76% FWD), which stands at the low-end paid by companies in the defense industry. Its market cap hovered around $3.7B for years. It was about that Jim Cramer recommended CW in 2015 with the shout-out, "Don't Miss Today's Strong And Under The Radar Stock: Curtiss-Wright." In 2017, another analyst urged a Buy for "This Under-The-Radar Underwater Defense Company." The market cap tops $4B since Q2 reporting.

Today, CW designs, manufactures, repairs, and replaces precision components. CW engineers products and services in defense and aerospace/commercial aviation accounting for nearly half its sales; other revenues are generated from the commercial/industrial sector and power generation markets. It is a leader in embedded computing discussed below.

While I gleam on the defense industry, I vacillate to outright recommending CW. The actual numbers and explanations reported are giving me pause. There are other considerations outweighing the expectations, too. I hear Amelia Earhart whispering, "Anticipation, I suppose, sometimes exceeds realization." And we know how tragically that ended for her.

Do Not Buy Or Sell Unless…

Curtiss-Wright is characterized as "under the radar" for so long it makes the stealth B-2 bomber seem to be tabloid fodder. That changed with the solid Q1 '20 report. The Wall Street rate for CW became "Very Bullish." Hedge funds jump into and out of the stock over the past three years with near the same volatility the share price moves. The overall Momentum, however, languishes with a D Factor Grade and a "Bearish" Quant Rating.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Q2 '20 earnings report contains a lot of red flags for me, so I am only able to recommend a clear Buy under one extenuating condition. If you already Hold shares and have the stomach for a high rate of risk tolerance do not Sell unless you need the cash or are ready to move on.

Source: Insider Monkey

Curtiss-Wright is a marquee name in the defense industry. Defense is one of the few essential industries I recommend to retail value investors during the pandemic. Shakespeare queried, "What's in a name?" The name defines the quality of the company and Curtiss-Wright is no exception. The company was founded on the cusp of the Great Depression when the nascent aviation business was beginning to flourish. The name comes from the father of naval aviation, Glenn Curtiss, and the Wright brothers. I heard about it from my father who came from Buchenwald in the 1940s. Along with other novices, he started buying stocks in General Dynamics (GD) and Curtiss-Wright. The U.S. military saved their lives and buying defense industry stocks might help make America stronger.

Concerns About The Q2 Actual Numbers

The first concern is CW's high ratio of debt to equity. It is a caveat that investors need to consider before buying shares in these unsettled times. Some believe the Fed is manipulating the economy. I am concerned that the pandemic's impact on the U.S. economy is closer to raging out-of-control than solutions are to sparking an economic revival: near-record numbers for unpaid student loans, consumer credit card debt, corporate bankruptcies, real unemployment numbers, commercial mortgage delinquencies near to hitting record numbers, high threats of rising numbers of residential evictions and homelessness, rising international tensions between the U.S. and China, Britain and Europe over Brexit, Israel and Iran, Turkey and the entire Western world.

Many of these events might cushion or even support defense industry stocks and make them more attractive than consumer-targeted companies. But if consumer demand drops and inflation sets-in along with a collapsing corporate debt market, CW might not be able to manage as good as it has managed to develop free cash flow, etc. If revenues and margins in its other sectors erode further, the company's financial health will get dicey.

On the more positive side, debt is covered by operating cash flow and debt interest payments by EBIT by 12.1 times. CW's debt to equity ratio was about 52% but now reportedly stands at 47.1%. Though considered high, management has brought the ratio down from 69% over the past five years. In May, CW announced it priced a private debt offering of $300M. Half are for notes at 3.1% due by 2030, and half are for 3.2% by 2032.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Another concern is the weakness in sectors other than defense. Power and the Commercial/Industrial sectors are not likely to recover while the pandemic and lockdowns continue. Restructuring, which usually means firing staff, and slashing capital investments are the reasons given in the Q2 report for limiting further financial fall-offs. They are effective for only so long before taking their toll on organic growth and exacerbating corporate stress.

Defense and aerospace +7% Y/Y for the quarter with adjusted operating income +10%

Power sales -11% Y/Y for the quarter, as power generation sales are down resulting in an adjusted operating income drop of 16%

Commercial/Industrial sales fell by a stark 27% Y/Y for Q2 and adjusted operating income was -57%

Overall, adjusted operating income -27% and adjusted operating margin fell from 16.8% (Q2 '19) to 14.3% (Q2 '20)

Overall 2020 Adjusted Guidance

*Sales expected to be -4-6% with defense +8-10%

*Adjusted overall operating income -5-8%

*Further cost-containment measures will be implemented to hold margins

*Expect $35M in restructuring costs generating $40M in savings over the year

*Free cash flow +70% by slashing capital expenditures nearly 50% and such actions are expected to continue if sales slow further to support anticipation of FY'20 free cash flow generation to grow

Anticipating A Strategic Move

Curtiss-Wright has been buying back shares and made a couple of acquisitions in recent years. It is a well-managed company overall being able to pay down debt to equity during a period of weakness in most of its sales sectors. Growth and profitability in sectors other than defense are redoubtable achievements. Restructuring or selling power and commercial/industrial might strengthen CW's defense sector with more cash to expand and pay down more debt faster in troubled times. The move will follow a trend, and if an investor anticipates this restructuring opportunity, CW becomes a Buy.

Deloitte declares the trend in the defense industry is for M&A activity to focus on growth. Smaller targets are receiving greater attention especially with companies undertaking joint ventures and partnerships. 2019 and 2020 are years of shared defense platforms between CW and General Dynamics (the fifth-largest defense contractor in the U.S.).

CW has long partnered with GD on defense contracts because of the synergies. The recent $220M Navy award to CW is for it to provide propulsion valves, pumps, advanced instrumentation, control systems, and spare parts for subs. Digging a bit deeper one learns the recent $220M Navy contract to CW is hooked to GD's Electric Boat division "to support ship construction, spare parts, and submarine back-fit procurements." The two companies are also cooperating on Signal Eye threat detection software to deliver open architecture AI-based commercial off-the-shelf solutions.

Moreover, there is an opportunity for both companies to grow in defense-AI. I wrote, "GD is diversified across military sectors, owns Gulfstream Jets and is expanding in tech that will make it the second-largest military contractor in IT, 5G connectivity and AI." Michael Robinson points out in his Buy recommendation that CW built a core competency in embedded computing:

Embedded computing is a computer system that has a dedicated function within a larger mechanical or electrical system. Cars, planes, ships and many other things have computer systems within the larger operating whole. And this is a very big industry. According to Insight Partners, embedded computing was a $34 billion industry in 2018 and will be worth roughly $68 billion by 2027.

The philosophical concept of Representativeness Heuristic underpins my anticipation of a CW takeover or merger; i.e., I am making a judgment about the probability of an event under uncertainty simply because of circumstances and synergies described above. There is no talk around town about such a merger or acquisition of CW but to borrow a quip, "Anticipation leads the way to victory and is the spur to conquest" (Nicolas Chamfort) and that will be great for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.