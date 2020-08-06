Despite the soft trading action on the first few days, I'm still far from compelled to recommend the shares, as I see n reasons to buy the dip.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) has returned as a publicly-traded company although the offering has been anything but a success, in fact, quite the opposite. The company is now saddled with debt and is basically not growing, or is showing lackluster growth recently, which given the end markets in which the company operates tells me the company is underperforming on an operating basis.

The combination of lack of revenue growth and lack of profits, combined with a not so cheap valuation (after incorporating net debt) makes me very cautious.

The Business

Rackspace is well known to long-term investors as until 2016 this was a publicly-listed company. Rackspace describes itself as an end-to-end multi-cloud technology service company which designs, builds and operates a cloud environment for customers. These environments work across all major tech platforms, serving customers at every stage of the cloud journey.

The cloud technology is revolutionizing the industry as companies can manage infrastructure and applications with great flexibility and low costs in a reliable and speedy way as well. Given the complexity of this growing segment, many customers rely on advisors in their strategy, services and products to make their cloud strategy work.

Not only are clients setting themselves up for future growth, it allows Rackspace to grow itself as well. The potential of the company was recognized by Apollo who acquired the company in the second half of 2016 in a $4.3 billion deal, at a time when sales just surpassed the $2 billion mark, yet the good intentions have not really turned out as planned.

IPO Details And Valuation Thoughts

Rackspace and its underwriters sold 33.5 million shares at $21 per share which is at the low end of the preliminary offering range between $21 and $24 per share, which is quite remarkable in this environment. This was followed by a dismal trading action on the first day, with shares down 22% on the first day of trading as shares now trade at $16 and change.

With the IPO the company will rake in $703 million in gross proceeds yet that sounds better than it is as the company has quite some debt left on its books. This translates into a pro-forma net debt load of $3.2 billion, as the 199 million shares outstanding value equity of the firm at $4.2 billion at the offer price, or $3.3 billion at $16.50 per share. This values the firm currently at $6.5 billion, which is quite a bit higher than the 2016 buyout price, yet not that spectacular for Apollo, although on a leveraged basis, returns probably have been fine. After all the net debt load of the company ahead of the IPO almost approaches the actual buyout price in 2016 when Rackspace was still an unleveraged business.

Between 2016 and 2019, the company has grown sales from a little over $2.0 billion to $2.44 billion in 2019, as it reported a 0.6% decline in sales last year. That is very disappointing given the growth profile, certainly as the company made two bolt-on deals during the year as well. Besides the dismal sales trends, the company is not that profitable. The company reported operating profits of $102 million in 2019, which adjusted for a goodwill charge in 2018 marked an improvement from the $58 million operating profit reported in 2018. Of course, these modest operating profits are not sufficient to cover the interest bill on the debt load which came in at $330 million in 2019, although it should become quite a bit lower of course going forward.

The company has seen some improvements in its operations as of recent. First quarter sales for 2020 rose 8% to $657 million, but unfortunately, GAAP operating profits were flattish at $21 million, although last year's results did see a positive impact to the tune of $2 million.

For the second quarter, the company only released preliminary results with sales seen at $656 million, which reveals sales growth of around 9% as operating profits most likely will be flattish as well.

With adjusted EBITDA trending at roughly three quarters of a billion, leverage ratios on a pro-forma basis stand above 4 times. Assuming a 5% cost of debt on the $3.2 billion net debt load going forward, the $160 million interest bill exceeds operating earnings of around $100 million a year. As it is true that some charges are included in the GAAP earnings related to special bonuses, restructuring charges and management fees, the company is realistically breaking-even.

What Now?

I have two issues with Rackspace and that is lack of revenue growth, although this has changed recently, but moreover, the fact that the company is not profitable, even after accounting for reduced interest expenses going forward. While the profit issue is acceptable if this were a rapidly-growing company with bright prospects, reporting flattish sales in this market and environment marks a dramatic underperformance and is basically an indication that the company is not that relevant anymore.

Part of the lack of profit stems from the same leverage situation which makes that there are no realistic earnings at this point in time. Thus, I do not see a compelling situation at all, even as shares have come under pressure.

Nonetheless, I am typically attracted to underperforming shares, yet it seems that this is an underperforming business as well, now saddled with debt. This leverage and poor operational performance is exactly why I am not willing to consider shares here, yet I am happy to continue to follow the shares to see if some operating leverage and improved performance could be delivered upon in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.