Introduction

While Mylan (MYL) is currently a very troubled company and has been for a number of years, the combination of a positive outlook for their main industry, domestic generic drug production, at the same time as positive company changes in the form of a merger and leadership change is finally setting the stage to put an end to the rapid slide in the value of their shares. Their most notable problems include the numerous leadership related scandals over the last few years, a share price that has lost 70% of value since 2015, and narrow profit margins that have been continually declining. Without change, their situation is only set to get worse and thankfully there is now a solid case to be made that we may be close to the end of Mylan's slide. Inside of Mylan's lackluster performance lies a business that does generate solid and fairly consistent cash flows, and has an extremely diverse product lineup.

The soon coming changes to Mylan's business should notably increase their revenues and generate cost saving synergies through their merger with UpJohn. With the added benefit of some of UpJohn's executives replacing Mylan's longtime (and at times problematic) CEO Heather Bresch, along with Mylan's current CFO. These changes are coming just in time for domestic generic drug production to have caught national attention because of the pandemic and the amount of drugs that the United States sources from China. This attention has made it as far as to Congress, who have proposed laws that will encourage domestic production, and as you have likely seen the $765 million-dollar loan given to Kodak. Continued fluctuations with tensions between the US and China will likely continue to drive concerns for this issue.

Domestic Generic Drug Production

When the pandemic started in March, headlines broke about the high percentage of drugs and drug ingredients (API's) that we import from China. This information made its way through the news cycle and although some of the claims were over blown (the statement that 80% of the United States' API's is not factual), the actual fact of the matter is that roughly 56%-60% of generic drugs in the United States are imported from overseas, with a large percentage of that coming from China.

When combined with the ever fluctuating tensions between the US and China and the possibility of a resurgence in the trade war, generic drugs certainly seem like a prime target for an intentional price spike or reduction in sale to the US. Now obviously, this is a speculative statement and this leverage may never be used, however there are certain politicians who took heed of this potential threat and it as gone so far as they have begun proposing laws to stimulate domestic generic production. This pressure will likely create tangible results and the most recent result being the $765 million-dollar loan given to Kodak to begin production of active pharmaceutical ingredients

How it affects Mylan

In the end the national attention the domestic generic drug industry is getting is going to drive sales, and as an industry leader Mylan's revenue will capture some benefit from it, this is great news for a company with stagnating growth. Mylan realizes this as well; one of the main graphs on their 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation was showcasing the locations of their production facilities and suppliers.

The fact that Mylan's upper management is advertising this to shareholders shows that this a potentially beneficial situation for them that they are working to take advantage of. There has also been plenty of discussion of the dependence of the US on API's from China, and as my first source (link at the end) showed this is not the reality. Mylan does produce some API's on their own and could still benefit from a national focus on them even though API manufacturing is not at the core of their business model.

Mylan's risk factors

The red flags in the suggestion that Mylan could be a potential investment are clearly visible under the most basic analysis, the largest being their 70% decrease in stock price over the last 5 years. As great as the positive industry news that I described above may sound, if Mylan's business continues as is then the benefits that scenario will actually contribute to Mylan will be negligible. The immediate culprit for Mylan's poor performance is their stagnation and following decline in revenue, mainly being driven by a decline in their sales in North America as their other geographical segments grew marginally. To put the extent of this poor performance in perspective, since 2015 revenue has grown around 20% while costs of goods sold has grown over 40% over the same period.

The issue of costs growing at twice the rate of revenue has left them with constantly thinning profit margins, hitting its breaking point in 2019 when Mylan was given hefty fines by FDA, which shrank their $11.5 billion in revenue to a measly $16.3 million in net income, representing a net profit margin of 0.15%. While 2019 was an outlier, the fine they were charged with due to the state of one of their plants was $500 million dollars or roughly 4% of their revenue. Seeing as their 5 year average net income margin is 4.34%, relatively small charges like that have a detrimental effect, and the question that arises from this is where the other 96% of their revenue goes.

The simple answer is that is lost during production of their products, due to their emphasis on continually diversifying their product line and the constant R&D required in pharmaceuticals, COGS, SG&A, and R&D have accounted for an average of 90% of their revenue over the last 5 years, peaking at 94% in 2019. Their remaining revenue is eaten up by their interest payments, and not to mention the over $1 billion dollars in depreciation and amortization they subtract each year. The major takeaway here is that Mylan crucially needs to focus on efficiency, too much of their revenue is lost in their processes.

The Balance Sheet

Like their income statement, Mylan's balance sheet shows a similar story in that there is a solid business model suffering from a lack of sufficient revenue. The problems on the balance sheet that do exist lie in their liquidity ratios, Mylan's solvency stays within generally acceptable ranges.

These numbers show a stable capital structure and one that contains an appropriate amount of leverage, with the exception of their debt to EBITDA but I will get to that in a moment. In regard to liquidity, since 2016 Mylan has had an average current and quick ratio of 1.31 and 0.7, and while the quick ratio does leave room to be desired, there is not immediate cause for alarm. The issues present themselves in ratios that incorporate cash levels and profit margins. As I stated previously, Mylan's business costs have grown twice as fast as their income over the past 5 years, shrinking their margins.

This problem surfaces in their high debt to EBITDA, their quick ratio since it hurts their cash balance, and potentially their biggest issue; the interest coverage ratio. Calculated as Mylan's EBIT/Interest expense and explained as the amount of times a company can pay their interest expense, it has fallen from 4.3 in 2016 to 1.38 in 2019. Even in 2018 without the restructuring fines, the interest coverage ratio was 1.67, and in terms of potential to default, these numbers are concerning. Mylan's issues are not difficult to understand or complex, all of them have to do with their lackluster revenue growth. If Mylan can find a way to spur growth, these problems should solve themselves.

Discounted cash flow analysis

For my DCF I performed a full 5 year forecast and all of my assumptions were either based off historical performance or directly from upper management's guidelines. I did not perform my DCF to specifically to find an exact intrinsic value, but more so to get an idea of what the price was most sensitive to and where it derived its value from. Most of what I found, I have explained above, but the other crucial piece of information is that Mylan actually has strong cash flows. Due to the nature of their business model - i.e., a large number of acquisitions of products and brand names, thus Mylan has accrued a high level of intangible assets on their balance sheet. As a result, Mylan's depreciation and amortization expenses have reached over $2 Billion dollars per year, another important factor diminishing their profit margin.

The positive side of this is that because depreciation is added back during the calculation of free cash flow, it leaves them with fairly high values in this regard. Since the DCF's calculations are dependent on the level of forecast free cash flows to the firm, it makes it very easy to come up with extremely high stock values in excess of $45 per share. Given their currently low share value of $16 this may seem extreme, but even a basic current enterprise value (Market Cap - Cash + Debt) per share calculation gives a price of $39.71, and this does fall in line with historical values Mylan has traded at. Still, these values are not concrete and the market is clearly pricing in the other issues facing this company, however it does show upside potential.

Opportunity and Potential for Change

Acquisitions of new products are typical business for Mylan, so recent purchases and new biosimilars (when a specific drug's patent runs out other companies will produce very similar drugs called a biosimilar to compete) should not be expected to reverse Mylan's performance slide, since they have announced some new ones recently. The interesting news comes in the form of their merger with Pfizer's (PFE) Upjohn division, who are owners of well-known brands like Lipitor, Celebrex and Viagra. One of the clearest upsides is the replacement of longtime Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. Bresch has been steeped in controversy during her tenure, from lying about her MBA, to accusations of misusing the company jet, to the notorious Epi-pen pricing schedule. Her replacement with Pfizer executive Michael Goettler is a step away for Mylan from these scandals, and hopefully a step in the right direction strategically. The UpJohn segment is not without their own issues however, as certain patents on their main products have run or are running out, resulting in a decline in revenue YoY from biosimilar competition.

While adding a business with declining revenue to another business with declining revenue may sound like a recipe for disaster, the key here is inside of UpJohn's margins. In 2019, Mylan's EBIT margin was 6%, while in 2019 UpJohn's not only brought in $10 billion dollars in revenue but had an EBIT margin of 66%. The benefit to Mylan here is clear, huge potential for deeper profit margins and cost saving synergies which as I have stated is exactly what their business model has been lacking. The UpJohn merger may finally give Mylan some breathing room at their bottom line, allowing continued growth in other aspects of their business.

Mylan and UpJohn are clearly anticipating these increases as they have also announced a dividend of 25% of their free cash flow beginning their first full quarter after deal close. Mylan will also be roughly doubling their debt as a result of this merger but this should not be a concern based off of two factors. Firstly, Mylan has a fairly healthy capital structure, doubling their debt levels is not ideal but it can be justified by the increased revenue. Secondly, Mylan has been able to pay off their current interest payments with their current razor thin margins, and the deeper margins that will be seen from this merger should allow them to handle the increase in payments without any issue.

To bring this all together, there is no guarantee how much of a direct effect the government's attention on domestic generic drug production will have on Mylan. The government's actions will however grow the domestic drug production industry, and as Mylan is positioned as one of the largest producers in said industry, there is every chance that Mylan will be see revenue benefit from it. At the core of Mylan lies a solid business model that has been plagued by growing costs and a thinning net profit line. The UpJohn merger presents a major opportunity for Mylan, they will be able to take a step away from their previous scandals, and most importantly have the opportunity to thicken their profit margins. If UpJohn continues to deliver their historic margin performance, they will give Mylan the top and bottom line that they needed to finally halt their share price's free fall and bring value back to their shareholders. While this may not happen tomorrow, if Mylan's leadership is successful with merger integration then over the long-term Mylan's share price may just return to the levels it has fallen so far from.

Note: Any numbers were calculated from Mylan's or Pfizer's 10-K filings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.