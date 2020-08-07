This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Alpha Pro Tech has experienced a sharp increase in demand for its disposable protective apparel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Its stock price has risen over the past three months, paralleling the increase in daily new COVID-19 cases and the resultant policy changes throughout the United States that mandate mask wearing outside. The primary investor concern has related to the duration of the increase in demand for protective personal equipment, ie when will cases decline sufficiently such that mask wearing is not required and when will a vaccine become available.

I had originally expected case levels in the US to remain higher than generally anticipated, and with many states having opened up too soon and to too great of an extent, this scenario has unfortunately played out. Daily new cases averaged 25,000 in April, and dropped to 20,000 in early June before rising 60,000 in July. The response by states and businesses was more pronounced than I had anticipated, leading to demand for PPE that at the current time outstrips supply. New measures have had an effect, and there has been a decline to 50,000, but this is still much higher than level required to relax physical distancing or mask wearing. This has led me to increase my 2020 revenue and earnings estimates. As for a vaccine, I continue to expect first generation products to confer immunity for only a limited time. I therefore believe the behavior restrictions due to the coronavirus will be with us at least into 2022, a period longer than is generally contemplated.

Alpha Pro Tech (APT) operates in two business segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. Building supply products include construction weatherization products and other woven material. Annual revenues have approximated $27 million, and the segment margin,14%. Disposable protective apparel includes face masks, face shields,coveralls, bouffant caps and shoe covers. Within this division, N95 face masks and face shields provide the highest margins. Revenues were slightly over $20 million in 2018 and 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to a dramatic increase in 2020. In the first half of this year, revenues increased by 172% to $28.6 million, thereby representing 65% of the total, versus 44% in the year ago period. N95 face mask and face shield revenues were around $18 million, versus an estimated $4.6 million for all of 2019. As a result, total corporate sales in H1 '20 advanced by 84%, to $43.7 million, and the gross profit margin improved by 1090 basis points to 48.5%. Fully taxed earnings per share were $0.70 versus $0.17.

Management stated in the second quarter release that the company should ship $31 million in N95 face masks in the second half of 2020, and it already has a 2021 backlog of $23 million. For face shields, second half 2020 shipments should exceed the $6 million recorded in the first half. Additionally, demand for other disposable protective apparel products remains strong. Due to these factors, I am increasing my 2020 forecast, and I now expect revenues of $110 million, and EPS, $2.05.

The outlook for this year appears very certain, given the continued high COVID-19 cases in the United States and worldwide coupled with the number of countries, states and businesses requiring face masks. In fact, Owens & Minor (OMI) noted on its second quarter conference call on August 4 that demand for PPE remains at an unprecedented level and that it continues to exceed supply. Furthermore, management stated that demands to stockpile PPE will continue to grow and that the heightened demand for PPE will be a key element of the new normal in the future of healthcare. I do not believe that this outlook should come as a surprise, given the lack of preparedness worldwide going into the pandemic, the morbidity and mortality caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the recognition that there could be future pandemics caused by other viruses. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry sent a letter to the Senate health committee in June that stated that the US was woefully under-prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and that Congress should determine the amount of medical supplies necessary to be stockpiled for future outbreaks. This week, an article in Nature quoted the director of the MIT System Dynamics Group as saying that there are many more cases out there than the data indicate. As a consequence, there's higher risk of infection than people may believe there to be. Also, an immunologist at Yale stated that she expected the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate, and also possibly disease outcome, to be worse in the winter. Finally, a group from Harvard noted that the total incidence of SARS-CoV-2 through 2025 will depend crucially on the duration of vaccine immunity. They went on to say that if infections continue to rise rapidly without a vaccine or lasting immunity, we will see regular, extensive circulation of the virus. If the virus induces short-term immunity-similar to two other human coronaviruses, OC43 and HKU1, for which immunity lasts about 40 weeks-then people can become reinfected and there could be annual outbreaks. A CIDRAP (Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy) report suggests the likelihood of significant COVID-19 activity for at least the next 18-24 months.

The critical issue for 2022 and beyond is the success of a vaccine that confers long-term immunity. Many companies are pursuing this effort, and the timelines to introduction have been shortened due to Operation Warp Speed funding. Based on my reading, I believe that first generation vaccines will be effective for only a limited time, therefore requiring re-administration. Additionally, I am mentioning comments today from Dr. Paul Offit, who serves on the panel advising the FDA. He stated that it is not realistic to expect a vaccine before the end of 2020, given that the Phase 3 trials just started. There is also concern being expressed that a COVID-19 vaccine would be less effective in protecting obese Americans from the disease, based on the fact that other prominent vaccines dating back to 1985 have not worked as well in providing immunity for obese adults.

In considering this information, I maintain that this tragic pandemic is likely to remain through 2021. In the US, daily new cases have declined from the peak of July, but are still three times the level of the early June nadir when restrictions were relaxed. Furthermore, the next flu season is only three months away. I am establishing a 2021 forecast for Alpha Pro Tech, which projects revenues to increase by 35% to $150 million, based on strong demand for N95 face masks and face shields, combined with the increase in manufacturing capacity. Sales of N95 face masks in the second quarter were $8.5 million, but exiting 2020, capacity will exceed $100 million on an annualized rate. Margins will improve due to mix shift and operating expense efficiencies, resulting in EPS of $3.10 (+51%). Alpha Pro Tech's stock trades at a P/E multiple of six times my 2021 estimate, and the short interest is more than 30%. I therefore continue to recommend the stock, with a price target of $28, or 9x my 2021 EPS forecast.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.