Overall, we believe that ATVI is a great buy, even though the stock is trading near all-time high levels.

Even if we assume decelerated growth rates, the company can still deliver double-digit returns in the medium term. The dividend has massive room to grow even under adverse times.

In June, we published an article on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), praising its free cash flow generation capabilities. We mentioned that there was further upside in shares, despite their then-recent rally. Since this article, the stock is around 20% higher, beating our expectations. The company just announced its Q2 results, delivering another mindblowing quarter, with record revenues, and beautiful margins.

With shares trading near all-time highs, however, the question becomes if there is further fuel to drive medium-term upside and if shares are worth buying at their current price.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, I will:

Discuss the company's Q2 results

Assess the stock's medium-term return potential

Highlight some risks

Conclude why Activision Blizzard remains a buy despite shares trading at all-time highs.

Q2 results

ATVI's Q2 earnings came in hot, with the company beating estimates around the board, delivering a mindblowing 71.9% revenue growth. The numbers become more impressive, considering that ATVI is the world's largest gaming corporation, boasting a market cap of around $66 billion.

The company grew on every one of its segments. The highlight, though, was in Activision's division, thanks to Warzone, which helped increase its revenues by a jaw-dropping 270%. Keep in mind that on Q1, when Warzone had just launched, Activision's revenues were around $520 million. In other words, this game alone added another nearly $500 million in sales and microtransactions, or around 1/4 of the quarter's revenues, in just three months.

Source: Q2 presentation

Blizzard delivered another quarter of cash-cow earnings. The company is benefiting from recurring revenues coming from its subscription-based title World of Warcraft, as well as Hearthstone, which also releases expansions quarterly. Both companies contributed the other half of the quarter's sales, turning over $461 million and $553 million, respectively.

Overall, the company delivered its second-best ever quarter in terms of sales, which is incredibly encouraging, considering that investors had lost significant faith in the stock throughout 2019.

In terms of its net income, the ATVI reported GAAP EPS of $0.75, which, along with its 780 million shares outstanding, translates to $585 million. Therefore, the net income margin came at nearly 30%, highlighting once again the company's unbelievable profitability capacity.

However, as with the rest of the gaming sector, revenues can fluctuate based on future releases. Blizzard's and King's revenues and profitability have been consistently growing as the majority of their cash flows are mostly of a recurring nature. When it comes to the skyrocketing sales of Warzone, though, it won't make sense to assume that such a growth rate will be the case going forward. Most of its one-off title sales have already occurred, so ATVI will now keep enjoying a quite lower revenue stream through its microtransactions.

With that being said, let's projects the medium-term returns investors could enjoy, based on prudent estimates, and the company's future valuation.

Potential investor returns

Excluding 2017, the ATVI's EPS has been growing relatively stable, given its sector of operations. Management has guided for FY2020 EPS of $2.87, suggesting record-high profitability. As ATVI develops more games, it keeps consistently adding recurring revenue streams to its income statement, as is the case with the current microtransactions in Warzone. Source: Seeking Alpha, Author

Over this period, the company's EPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been around 20%. However, we are going to project a much lower growth rate going forward to be prudent. After all, FY2020's blowout earnings were attributed mainly to the initial title sales of Zarzone, which make for a one-off event. ATVI will, of course, be launching new titles in the future, delivering such one-off cash flows, but still, we want to take a more cautious approach.

Further, we need to protect the company's future dividends. Over the past decade, distributions have grown consistently by an annual rate of around 10%.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author

To be prudent, we are going to project both EPS and DPS growth of 10% going forward. We believe this is very sensible because:

This figure signals massive revenue deceleration from the company's current figures. We believe EPS growth is actually going to be faster.

We assume no buybacks are executed, which is quite unlikely considering ATVI's profitability and net income margins.

The dividend could, in fact, grow much faster, even in adverse conditions. Assuming a continued growth of its current 10%, next year's DPS amounts to $0.45. Still, the payout ratio is just 15.57% based on management's very own EPS guidance.

Now we need to consider the stock's future valuation. According to the company's guidance, the stock is currently trading at forwarding P/E of around 29.6. Meanwhile, Zynga (ZNGA) and Electronic Arts (EA), share a similar forward valuation, amid a similar business model. Zynga is quite similar to ATVI's KING segment, and EA's recurring sales of FIFA games quite well mimics that of Blizzard's game expansions. We consider Take-Two to not be relevant, as its big-game titles are quite inconsistent.

Based on that, we believe that ATVI is fairly valued. In any case, let's consider what returns investors should be expecting based on our growth estimates, the stock's current price, and the different potential medium-term valuation multiples.

As you can see, assuming ATVI retains its current valuation, investors are quite likely to enjoy double-digit returns, even under heavily decelerated EPS growth.

Source: Author

Risks

We believe ATVI's most significant risk lies in the oversaturation of the gaming sector. Warzone was and still is a huge success, taking the spotlight away from Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) Player Unknown Battlegrounds. Should another developer comes out with a better, more refined game, such as EA with its Battlefield series, ATVI's Warzone could lose players just as quickly and, in turn, its microtransaction revenues. Thankfully, the company has a diversified portfolio of games across every gaming platform. Still, the sector is brutally competitive, with every company fighting to capture each gamer's playtime on their titles.

Further, we are worried in terms of the progress of COVID-19, and its effect on working spaces and offices. While many sectors may adapt to working from home, the same cannot be said for game development. Combining motion capturing, voice acting, and many roles demanding workspace presence, if the virus disrupts the company's workflow operations, ATVI's future pipeline of titles may be adversely affected.

Conclusion

The company's Q2 results make a good statement in terms of its capability to deliver excellent sales, develop successful titles while retaining its unbelievable net income margins. We believe that it may take a while before ATVI delivers another warzone-like title, hence we have significantly decelerated its future EPS growth estimates. Still, the stock comes out capable of delivering double-digit returns, even with its current price trading near all-time high levels.

We appreciate the potential risks in the gaming sector, and therefore we recommend that investors are cautious with the stock. Still, we recognize the attractiveness of the company's diversified portfolio of cash-cow titles and rate the stock a Buy at its current price levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.