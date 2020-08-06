Ternium's (TX) second quarter earnings beat moved the needle again somewhat with respect to the potential crossover of the MACD indicator as shown on the long-term chart below. If indeed we get a crossover of this popular indicator (which the histogram is predicting), current prices in Ternium potentially offer the best long-term buying opportunity in this stock since 2008. We state this because of how far the MACD indicator is presently from the zero line. The more oversold the indicator, the better the potential buying opportunity.

Ternium reported $0.22 in earnings on sales of $1.75 billion. Both the top and bottom line topped estimates which resulted in shares briefly trading above $16 a share on the 5th of this month.

As we have discussed in previous articles, Ternium in our opinion still presents an excellent proposition as a value play due to its cash flow, valuation and balance sheet. Despite the adverse impacts which COVID-19 had on demand in the second quarter, Ternium demonstrated its flexibility over its peers by being able to keep its blast furnaces open in Brazil and Argentina. By aggressively controlling costs which enabled the firm to keep these sites open (operating at minimums), the firm demonstrated the resilience necessary in order to come through this crisis a stronger company.

We saw this resilience in the second quarter in the numbers. When we divided Q2 EBITDA of $224 million into revenues of $1.745 billion, we get an EBITDA margin of just under 13%. In the first quarter for example, shipments were almost 20% more than Q2 which resulted in sales of $2.27 billion. However, when we look at EBITDA in Q1 of $302 million, we see that EBITDA margin came in only fractionally higher in the first quarter when demand was significantly higher. In the steel industry, stability with respect to profitability is always a good result due to the high fixed cost nature of this industry.

We stated in the previous commentary that we did not favour the decision to cut the dividend this year despite the fact that the firm was generating (and continues to generate) plenty of cash flow. The only silver lining here with respect to the payout is that although the scheduled payment was missed in May of this year, since Ternium pays annually, shareholders will not potentially miss another payment until May of next year. Management touched on the dividend in the Q&A on the earnings call where CEO Maximo Vedoya stated that if trading conditions did not deteriorate due to another wave of COVID-19, he could see the board compensating shareholders next February for the dividend suspension this year.

The cash/flow trends flow example have never looked better as management really doubled down on hoarding cash in the second quarter. This involved suspending many capex projects, lower raw material purchases and solid inventory management. As a result of these proactive measures due to the uncertainty in the industry, free cash flow almost reached $400 million in Q2 or $2 a share. Remember this is only a quarterly number. The dividend last year for example was $1.20 per share for the total year. Suffice it to say, despite the dividend suspension, there isn't an issue with viability here even as the firm operates through this downturn.

Shareholders' equity came in at $6.54 billion at the end of the second quarter. Management stated on the earnings call that the firm remains in cautious mode with respect to ramping up spending despite the fact that the firm's markets in the Americas for example are demonstrating stronger activity. With shares priced at just under $16 a share, the present market cap of the firm comes in at $3.13 billion. This means shares at present are trading with a book multiple of 0.48 which is ultra-attractive considering the long-term average book multiple of this company.

Therefore, to sum up, Ternium is expected to beat its Q2 number in Q3 where $0.24 is the bottom line number predicted. Although revenue was well down in Q2, we like how the firm maintained strong cash flow and kept margins elevated. Assuming we don't have any severe lockdowns in the fall, we would expect management to reinstate the dividend next year and compensate shareholders for the loss of the same also next year. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.