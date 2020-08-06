Option Strategies: Strangling With The Analysts' Price Targets

The timing and term of this strangle should be driven by the timing of the earnings reports for the companies you are investing in.

If you expect the stock price not to change significantly, you can “strangle” this stock by writing call and put options simultaneously with this range as strike prices.

What is the purpose of this article?

This is the second article in a series that I am planning to write about option strategies. My objective for these publications is sharing my knowledge and contributing to making the markets more efficient.

The first article, Option Strategies: Earning Dividends From Non-Dividend-Paying Companies, showed how we can use writing naked put options to earn extra income that behaves as a dividend from an investment perspective. This article looks at a combination of writing call and put options simultaneously to benefit from the expectation that the stock price would not change during the term of the strangle.

This article assumes that the reader has a basic understanding of the process and outcomes associated with writing call and put options. If you do not have this basic understanding, I would suggest that you download and read the first few chapters of a book that I had written about 25 years ago about options investing.

Summary of the Article

This article discusses a relatively low risk investment strategy that uses call and put option writing for investment. The ability to roll over the assigned options further lowers the investors risk assuming that they already have a healthy margin account. While this strategy may not result in a multibagger for its investors it would provide a regular source of income at a relatively minimum risk.

As a brief summary, investors would create short strangles (going forward, strangles for short, pun intended) by selling call and put options on stocks at strike prices that cover the high and low end of the analyst estimates. In the vast majority of the times, these strangles will expire worthless. However if they get close to being assigned, the investor can roll over the whole strangle, or only the leg if the strangle to be assigned, to a future date with a more favorable price. Strangles are explained in more detail in the next section.

This article provides the blueprint that explains the above statement in detail. This strategy would allow the investors to "earn extra income" while keeping their main investments in the safe fixed-income vehicles; in other words, this strategy would provide the investors with an opportunity to invest their margin without paying an interest on it.

Source: Shutterstock; annotation/editing/cropping by author

The article first explains the details of a short strangle and addresses how this strategy is different from betting against the tail risk. The article then identifies the characteristics of companies that this strategy may apply to, the actions to be taken as the stock price dramatically changes (either upwards or downwards). You will then find further details about how and when to initiate this strangle, and the disciplined approach that need to be taken to mitigate the associated tail risk. The article concludes by specific examples where I applied this strategy during the COVID-19 crisis together with the mistakes I made and the lessons learned from these mistakes.

What is a Short Strangle?

A short strangle consists of one short call option with a higher strike price and one short put option with a lower strike price. Both options are on the same underlying stock and have the same expiration date. The maximum profit is limited to the premiums received by selling the call and put options. The maximum loss is substantial if the stock drops below the put option strike price (the lower limit of the strangle) and is unlimited if the stock price rises above the call option strike price (the upper limit of the strangle).

Source: Chittograph.com

The above graph (blue line) show the payoff of the strangle at the expiry date and how it is a composite of the call option and put option payoffs.

In reality, the payoff of the strangle will start with a negative parabola and asymptotically reach the blue line (also known as the time decay of the options) as shown in the graph below.

Source: Daniels Trading

Like any other investment, there is a trade-off here associated with the risks and the rewards.

The narrower the range of the strangle, the higher the premiums, but the likelihood of going beyond the range would be higher as well.

In addition, the stocks with a higher volatility will have a higher premium but the risk of going beyond the range is higher for stocks with higher volatilities.

Finally, the longer term strangles would have a higher premium but the risk of going beyond the range is higher for longer term strangles.

Investors also need to realize that the risk is substantial in the unlikely event that the stock price moves beyond the strangle range. This kind of unlikely risk is called the "Tail Risk", and the next section describes it in detail.

Tail Risk Investments

Some readers may construe this strategy as a bet against the tail risk. I would consider it a "tail risk investment strategy" rather than a "bet", and the reason is primarily the disciplined approach in the stock selection and the timing of the actions taken, combined with the account margin buffer that you need to maintain for your investments. Moreover, if you are in a position to either buy the stock or to short it, then the short strangle would be a more conservative approach then placing two paired (long and short) limit orders on the same stock.

Some readers may not know what a tail risk is, so let me provide a brief introduction to tail risk investments. If you already know what a tail risk is, please skip to the next section of the article.

Before talking about the tail risk investments, I need to acknowledge that there is extensive statistical research that is going on related to this topic. This research indicates that the tail risk is realistically much higher than what the traditional statistical models indicate. One of the most outspoken proponents of this theory is Dr. Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the author of the Incerto, a five volume philosophical essay on uncertainty published between 2001 and 2018, of which the most known books are The Black Swan and Antifragile. I don't want to get into the details of the fat tails and the anti-fragility, and I would invite you to listen to his fascinating lecture in Cambridge University about extreme events.

Source: Dr. Nassim Nicholas Taleb, from his 2020 lecture at Cambridge University

According to Investopedia, Tail Risk is a form of portfolio risk that arises when the possibility that an investment will move more than three standard deviations from the mean is greater than what is shown by a normal distribution. Tail risks include events that have a small probability of occurring, but when they occur, their impact is substantial. These risks occur at both ends of a distribution curve.

The next diagram explains the tail risk very nicely. We start by assuming that the investment is valued based on a normal distribution (the blue distribution), whereas the actual distribution is not a normal one (the red distribution). In this case, the probability of events happening beyond three standard deviations would be higher than what has been considered in the original security valuation. Investing based on the original normal distribution and assuming that the unlikely events would not happen (or its probability is very very low) is what is casually called "betting against the (fat) tail risk".

Source: Eng Guan Lim on Seeking Alpha: Dancing With The Swans - Tail Risk

I do not agree that the strategy of the "short strangle" is subject to the tail risk as described above for the following reasons:

While the options valuation is based on the Black Scholes options pricing model, which assumes a normal distribution for the stock prices, the actual pricing of the options undergoes a significant adjustment; The actual prices of the options are adjusted to reflect the possibility that the distribution used in the option pricing modeling is not a normal distribution but rather a distribution that has a "fatter tail". This is reflected in the volatility smile of option pricing, where the implied volatility is higher as we move further away from the current price. The disciplined approach that is presented here, especially with the ability of rolling over the options to future dates with more favorable prices will provide a buffer for the investor to capitalize on the stock movements as the stock prices revert back to the mean This strategy should never be used on its own, and should be combined with a conservative fixed income strategy; this would provide the investor with the margin buffer that is used for rolling over the options in case the stock price renders them to be in the money. The short strangle should only be used as a replacement of putting a dual limit order to buy a stock at a low price or to sell it at a higher price rather than being used as a bet for fast returns.

I realize that "tail risk investing" is a highly controversial topic in the statistical, economic and investment communities and that I am opened to further discuss it in the comments below, or you can send me a message.

What is this strategy and which companies does it apply to?

The options strategy presented here is based on initiating a short strangle by writing both put options and call options on the stocks according to specific rules, and rolling these options over as needed based on a disciplined approach. The strategy should be looked at as a low-risk and higher return alternative to making a limit order to buy the stock at a particular low price combined with another limit order to short it at a higher price.

For this options strategy to apply to a particular stock, the stock has to have specific characteristics. These characteristics include:

There are options traded on the stock at the two limits of the strangle The stock needs to have a specific trading/volatility pattern. We will discuss the nature of this volatility pattern in the next section of the article. You will have no problem to buy the shares if they drop below the strangle low point. You will have no problem shorting the shares if they rise about the strangle high point. The spread is not very wide for the bid/ask prices of the options, that is, the options are actively traded, and not just dependent on the market maker's bid/ask prices.

If you determined that the stock you are contemplating to buy has these characteristics, then you can proceed with adopting this short strangle options strategy.

Word of Caution: Do not ever enter into this strategy unless you have you have enough cash to buy the stock in case it drops below the strangle low point. You should also be willing and have enough margin to short the stock if it exceeds the strangle upper point. Just having enough margin in your account to execute the transaction is not sufficient; if the stock fluctuates wildly, you might end up receiving the dreaded margin call from your broker. I can never over-emphasize this very important rule of investments.

What is the desired volatility pattern for the stock?

The following diagram shows the volatility of three different stocks, where the historical daily volatility (as a number) is identical for each.

Source: Created by Author

The price of the options is mostly determined by the historical volatility of the stock, and as a result, the option prices for these three stocks would be identical if all the other factors remain the same. However, when it comes to short strangles, you would want to go with Stock-A, as it trades within a narrow range. This aspect of the volatility pattern is not captured by most option pricing models, and can be the subject of further research.

I would strongly suggest that you take about a year of the stock prices to ascertain the volatility pattern before you proceed with determining whether it is suitable for short strangle investment or not.

How should we use a short strangle?

You can use this strategy primarily if you believe that the stock will not change dramatically beyond the strangle range. There are two decisions that you would need to take related to this investment strategy:

The timing and period for the strangle

The range of the strangle

What is the best timing for creating a short strangle?

My suggestion is not to exceed two months for strangle term, and that these two months should not include any scheduled releases of earning reports.

The reason for this suggestion is because, pending major economic events and material announcements, most of the stock fluctuations happen within two weeks of the earnings reports. Insider trading aside, this is primarily because many companies time their announcements two weeks around the earnings release. If the announcement is negative, and the release is beating the market, the company may put the announcement just before the release. If the announcement is positive and the release is missing the street estimates, the company may put the announcement just after the release to help the stock recover.

In other words, the stock is at its most stable period in the two months between the earning releases. At the same time, the implied volatility of the stock is highly dependent on the historical volatility; the historical volatility is at its highest in the weeks following the earnings report. This timing gives the investor a relatively higher premium.

I have used this short strangle strategy extensively on Walmart (WMT). The next chart shows how the big jumps in the stock prices happen just before or after the earnings report for the company.

Source: TD Waterhouse Charts; annotation by author

Based on my experience, timing the execution of this options strategy works perfectly fine as long as there are no special economic events or announcements. In the case of Walmart (WMT), the COVID-19 crisis resulted primarily in increasing the volatility dramatically, but, except for the fluctuations, I was fortunate that my strangles behaved as expected and the options ended up expiring worthless. We will be discussing later in the article the actions I took related to a few other stocks.

What is the range of the strangle?

While timing is important, the range of the short strangle may be even more important. The key for determining the strike prices for the call and put options should be driven by your financial position and your desires to act on the stock. You need to first determine the prices at which you are willing to buy the stock (if it drops) or to short the stock (if it rises).

An easy way to determine these two price limits is from the analyst estimates. One way is to use the upper and lower limits of the analyst estimates. One of the companies that I am have been using this strategy on is Beyond Meat (BYND) as shown in the next chart:

Source: TD Waterhouse Analyst Estimates

In this example, the put option strike price is $70 and the call option strike price is $170. If the stock drops below $70, I will have no problem buying it or rolling over the option to a future date at possibly a lower strike price. If the stock rises beyond $170, I will have no problem shorting the stock or rolling over the option to a future date at possibly a higher strike price. In my particular situation, when I last initiated my strangle, the price targets for analysts were different and I had a much narrower range.

For you to use this strategy, you would need to fulfill the following conditions for the analyst's estimates:

The analyst range encloses the current price of the stock. The average analyst price target is not very far from the current stock price There are at least 10 analysts covering the stock. The upper and lower limits are not outliers, that is, they are not two standard deviations above or below the average.

If these conditions are met, then using the analyst price targets for the strangle could be the driver for the short stranger strike prices.

Another way of using analyst estimates is to take the bull and bear estimates of a particular analyst, and use them as the range of the strangle.

The Impact of COVID-19 on this Investment Strategy

COVID-19 has had a major impact on the stocks in my portfolio on which I used the short strangle strategy. Following are three stocks that I applied the short strangle on, and the COVID-19 crisis hit me while I had these strangles. The actions I have taken on each of them was fundamentally different, and through patience combined with a disciplined approach, COVID-19 resulted in a healthy gain associated with these stocks.

Boeing (BA):

Source: TD Waterhouse Charts; annotation by author

As we got hit with the virus in late February in China and it started spreading over the world, I had a short strangle on Boeing. With my concern about the status of Boeing with the lockdowns and the cancellation of flights, I got worried about the status of my strangle, and I covered the put leg of the strangle at a very small loss.

A few weeks later, as the Boeing stock started dropping, quite dramatically, I might say, I proceeded with re-establishing my short strangle through selling put options at a much lower strike price; the call option was still active but was way out of the money that it could be safely ignored. The Boeing stock continued dropping, and the put option went in the money with the potential of being assigned. With the call option already expired worthless, I proceeded with rolling the put option on a very regular basis. Every time it was rolled over, it had a lower strike price and a small profit was made. Eventually, the put option expired worthless. Because of the small profit that was made in every roll over, the overall profit that was made on this Boeing short strangle was much higher than the profit expected from the original strangle.

In hindsight (always 20/20 now that we know how the stock behaved), I should have written short strangles instead of just only writing put options. I know that I did not do that because I was scared of Boeing recovering and my ending up being short on it. Boeing has strong fundamentals, and I did not want to end up being short on a company with good fundamentals.

Disney (DIS):

Source: TD Waterhouse Charts; annotation by author

My Disney strangle also got hit with the COVID-19 crisis, but my action was different from that of Boeing. With Disney, I had a genuine strong belief in the company operations, especially its streaming business; I thus opted to let the put option get assigned, thereby buying the shares. Once I bought the shares, I started writing out of the money call options; Since March, I have been writing out of the money call options on a regular basis, and so far, all these options expired worthless while I enjoyed the premium earned.

In hindsight, I believe that the approach I have taken was better than rolling over the put options. With the growth of the stock, every new call option that I write is at a higher strike price. I am planning to keep the Disney stock until it reinstates its dividends and until then I will continue writing call options on my holdings, or rolling over the existing call options before they get assigned.

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF):

I have always been a proponent of Cineplex, and thought that this company is poised for great growth. In 2018, I wrote a bullish article about the company. I remained long on the company (buying the shares and enjoying its dividends) until Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) offered to buy Cineplex; At that time, I closed my long position at a price marginally higher than the price offered by Cineworld and moved on.

Recently, my broker called me about a debt offering from Cineplex now that Cineworld cancelled its offer to buy the company, which got me to review Cineplex again. This review prompted me to determine that the company will not go into bankruptcy as some might have advocated (e.g. The Seeking Alpha Article, Cineplex Is Signaling Potential Bankruptcy), and at the same time, the growth of the company would be seriously curtailed in the foreseeable future.

Source: TD Waterhouse Charts; annotation by author

I thought that was a good opportunity to apply the short strangle given that I am not expecting a big change in the company operations or stock price, and I proceeded with it. However, the analyst prices that I have used were not the prices of all the analysts but rather the bull and bear positions of a single analyst, which provided a more conservative range. I also deviated from the standards identified above by having a much longer term for the strangle, a six-months period rather than two months. The reason for my not worrying about the earnings reports is that I don't expect anything special to happen for the next two earnings reports for Cineplex.

The reason that I mentioned Cineplex here is to show that while the rules here are good to follow, they can be adjusted according to every stock, as long as the adjustment is done carefully and it is not caused by a knee-jerk reaction resulting from greed or fear.

Conclusion

Investing by writing short strangles is not new, has been around for a long time, and many investors consider it as a risky investment. However, if applied with discipline, it would be far from a gamble or a risky investment. On the other hand, if the investor becomes scared or greedy, then it can result in the investor's demise.

To be successful in using the short strangle strategy as described above, some conditions need to be met. These conditions include:

You need to use this strategy mainly as a less risky alternative for placing a dual buy and sell order for the same security, where you are ready to buy the stock if it drops below the low end price target or short the stock if it exceeds the high end price target.

You need to have enough margin in your account that would allow you to roll over the options multiple times if the stock goes beyond the strangle limits.

The stock you select and the analyst recommendations on it need to follow the criteria that are identified in the article.

The term of this strangle should not normally include the date of the earnings report for the company except in very unique circumstances.

The strike prices, the timing and the term of the strangle need to follow the guidelines identified in the article.

The Short Strangle options strategy is not very frequently used as I am describing it here. I have personally used it for many years, and even during the COVID-19, the "black swan" event, it was profitable for my portfolio. While some may argue that this is a gambler's fallacy and that it is pure luck, I strongly believe that the discipline in the approach that I am describing above would render above average returns if properly applied.

Like all other option strategies, you need to have a solid mathematical background to be able to "feel" the options and their prices. The mathematics behind the strategy is not easy, and explaining it goes beyond the scope of most articles published on Seeking Alpha. There are many resources available that I would strongly recommend that you go through, including YouTube and the book I have written which I am making available for you (Naked Puts, a Simplified Guide to Options Investing), together with countless other resources on the Internet. In other words, before investing using options strategies, you need to first invest in yourself by studying the mathematics and intricacies of the behavior of market-traded options.

If you have any questions or comments about the short strangle options strategy, or you would like me to address other specific option strategies in subsequent articles, please post on the comments below, or send me a message.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The positions I hold on the stocks mentioned is based on short strangles, which are both a long and short position on the stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.