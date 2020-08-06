Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio: July Dividends + Cashing Out

I had to sell a huge chunk of this portfolio to generate cash for a new home. Time to start rebuilding and rebalancing.

The -33% dividend reduction from Dominion was unexpected, but I'm happy we still received $676.39 from 14 different stocks in July.

I Can't Get a Mortgage Loan so... Slangin' Stocks to Buy a Home

Lots going on in the Blue Chip DRiP account as of late. I'll spare you with the drama, but here are the bullet points:

A couple of months ago, the landlord of the house we are renting sold it to their daughter. No heads up. They simply knocked on our door with, "The sooner you can leave, the better."

Roll with the punches. As much as we're not stoked on buying a home during this economy, we are sick of renting and the stresses of moving. So, a bit begrudgingly, we began actively looking for a home. A property we liked, but missed the boat on, fell out of escrow. The sale was contingent upon the buyer first selling their home in Seattle. The transaction fell through. We jumped on it.

We looked forward to taking advantage of low mortgage rates. Unfortunately, I didn't qualify for a loan. I don't have any recent paychecks. I work in the film industry and this thing called Covid-19 has all union productions sidelined indefinitely.

Our only option was to pay for the home in cold, hard cash. Which means we had to sell ~ $120k of assets from the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio throughout July. Full disclosure - the selling price of the home was $430k, and I intended to put down $300k and take a loan out for $130k. I have assets in the bank to easily cover the full price of the home, and zero debt. But without a paycheck, I couldn't secure a loan. Yet, there are people putting 10% down on homes beyond their means and qualifying for loans they can barely squeak by on... because they have a consistent, albeit meager income. Interesting stuff.

Eyes Still on the Prize

Owning our home outright has always been part of our plan for financial emancipation. So we're just crossing that off our list a little early. Maybe selling stocks in the middle of a hubba bubba bear market rally isn't necessarily a bad thing? Time will tell. The fundamentals are loud, and it's crystal clear that the market is being propped up on hopes of a Covid vaccine and dreams of returning to normalcy. Yet, GDP is down 33% in Q2 of 2020 - the worst economic quarter in American history. Small businesses are closing permanently at record rates. What will happen when stimulus checks stop coming? Or when unemployment benefits are exhausted? Fundamentals eventually win out. Always.

So... with a need to generate $120k cash this month, I've severely trimmed many businesses that I either have a profit in, or am around break even on. Some of these are fantastic companies that I never dreamed of parting with. It is what it is. We intend to get back in bed with these winners over time. Who knows, by the time this bubble pops, they could be ripe for the picking.

I also took a bit of a loss on Ford (F). The company suspended its dividend, so I've been meaning to dump it anyway. Although many of my Energy and REIT stocks can rightfully be considered dead money for the moment, I decided to hang in there with them for now. I don't intend to realize losses on these, because I still feel there is long-term upside looking out 5-10 years. My hope is to eventually get gainful employment once the lockdown is over, and claw back at my savings and passive income. As fundamentals kick in, I'd love to rebuild my core holdings. Maybe I'll even get lucky and buy back in at a lower entry point. I could be totally wrong, but hey - at least we now own our home outright and will never ever need to make another mortgage payment.

Enough on that. Let's dive into the July stats:

Dividend Income: 2020 (Blue) vs. 2019 (Red)

In July 2020, we pocketed $676.39 of dividend income. Compared YoY to July 2019, which saw $276.77 in dividends, that's a whopping 144% increase YoY. April 2020 saw $588.77 of income. I'm surprised and quite happy that even with the Covid effect, dividend income still increased 15% QoQ. Obviously, this will all change soon because of our asset sales, but it's nice to revel in it for the moment!

Dividend Income Received: July 2020

Ticker/Stock Name Income Cardinal Health (CAH) $72.89 Cisco (CSCO) $48.60 Eastman Chemical (EMN) $39.60 Ingredion (INGR) $18.90 Iron Mountain (IRM) $119.58 JPMorgan (JPM) $62.14 Coca-Cola (KO) $28.08 Gladstone Land (LAND) $10.08 MSC Industrial (MSM) $22.50 iShares Preferred ETF (PFF) $24.12 PPL Co (PPL) $88.98 Simon Property (SPG) $105.31 Urstadt Biddle (UBA) $8.00 Vereit (VER) $27.61 * = New position Total: $676.39

Noteworthy Tidbits

Our highest payer for the month: Iron Mountain with $119.58. So far, it's managed to sustain its dividend, but it's definitely in jeopardy. Next up was Simon Property with $105.31. The company already cut its dividend -38% and announced its intentions to maintain the current payout for the rest of the year. My next biggest payers were PPL and Cardinal Health, both of which have a high probability of dividend safety, in my opinion. But you never know what lies ahead!

July 2020: Dividend Increases Announced

Nada.

July 2020: Dividend Cuts/Suspensions Announced

Dominion Energy (D) announced an unexpected -33.51% cut. I sold most of my D to raise cash for the house, but it stings nonetheless.

Stock Transactions: July 2020

For the first time since starting this portfolio, we didn't make any purchases over the course of the month and we punched the sell button 32 times. As much as it hurt to trim so many cherished positions, this was hopefully a one-time anomaly. Without a mortgage to pay every month, we hope to turbo-charge our savings rate and begin to boost our dividend income levels steadily back up in the near future. We are still reinvesting all dividends received manually, but we've turned off DRiPs for the time being.

July 2020 Asset Sales:

Ticker / Name # of Shares Share Price Total Amount AbbVie (ABBV) 65 $98.87 $6433 Broadcom (AVGO) 30 $315.97 $9479 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 30 $59.05 $1772 Blackstone (BX) 28 $53.67 $1503 Cardinal Health (CAH) 50 $55.24 $2762 Cisco (CSCO) 130 $46.74 $6076 Dominion (D) 100 $74.35 $7435 Easterly Gov't Properties (DEA) 50 $23.01 $1151 Eastman Chemical (EMN) 58 $71.68 $4157 Ford (F) 459 $6.69 $3071 General Dynamics (GD) 24 $148.23 $3558 Corning (GLW) 190 $27.50 $5225 Ingredion (INGR) 28 $81.22 $2274 International Paper (IP) 70 $36.71 $2570 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 40 $148.62 $5945 JPMorgan (JPM) 40 $99.29 $3972 Kraft Heinz (KHC) 100 $34.00 $3400 Coca-Cola (KO) 60 $47.01 $2821 McDonald's (MCD) 10 192.87 $1929 3M (MMM) 35 $160.15 $5605 MSC Industrial (MSM) 28 $66.25 $1855 Newell (NWL) 230 $16.00 $3680 iShares Preferred (PFF) 80 $34.87 $2790 Qualcomm (QCOM) 80 $92.28 $7382 Starbucks (SBUX) 12 $75.60 $907 Southern (SO) 100 $54.00 $5400 Urstadt Biddle (UBA) 98 $10.28 $1007 United Parcel Service (UPS) 60 $119.65 $7179 Verizon (VZ) 100 $56.00 $5600 Wells Fargo (WFC) 100 $25.72 $2572 WestRock (WRK) 100 $30.00 $3000 Total: $122,510

July Transactions: Takeaway

In a nutshell, we sold a bunch of stuff.

These sales slashed our annual passive dividend income by $4,907.61.

With this sell-off, our estimated forward annual dividend income is down to $12,050.56 from $16,958.17 at the end of June. That's a -29% decrease on our projected annual income. So sad.

Moving forward, we can still expect to pocket an average of $33.02 of passive income each and every day without lifting a finger. That's down from $46.46 in June. But there's only one direction to go from here. Up! We've still a lion's share of work to do to achieve 100% financial emancipation. But the groundwork has been laid, and I wouldn't change a thing.

Diversification Checkup: Sector Allocations

Stock Sector Current % of Portfolio Goal % of Portfolio Basic Materials 3.18% (was 3.37%) 5% Communications 7.40% (was 6.13%) 5% Consumer Cyclical 1.36% (was 4.52%) 5% Consumer Defensive 2.73% (was 5.83%) 8% Energy 28.34% (was 16.49%) 12% Financial 13.93% (was 11.06%) 10% Healthcare 10.78% (was 11.91%) 10% Industrials 7.30% (was 10.58%) 10% Real Estate/REIT 15.40% (was 9.95%) 10% Technology 1.58% (was 10.50%) 10% Utilities 6.57% (was 7.86%) 12% Misc. (ETFs, Funds) 1.33% (was 1.74%) 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the chart, the massive sell-off sent our asset allocations all out of whack. Re-balancing the portfolio is a top priority. But we intend to achieve this through purchasing assets, so we're prepared for it to take a good long while. Here are the notable changes from last month:

Energy and REIT allocations went through the roof, because we didn't sell from those sectors. Technology dropped the most because that's where we made most of our sales.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Position Size

Below are our Top 10 Holdings ranked by position size within the portfolio. I include last month's rankings for comparison, as well as their contribution to our passive income stream.

Ticker/Name Ranking Percentage of Portfolio Ann. Div. Income AT&T (T) 1 (was 2) 7.29% (was 4.18%) $874.68 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2 (was 5) 5.21% (was 3.26%) $725.19 Energy Transfer (ET) 3 (was 7) 4.88% (was 2.85%) $1493.09 Antero Midstream (AM) 4 (NA) 4.04% (NA) $1463.70 PPL Co (PPL) 5 (NA) 3.94% (NA) $422.34 AbbVie (ABBV) 6 (was 1) 3.77% (was 4.60%) $325.68 Cardinal Health (CAH) 7 (was 9) 3.36% (was 2.74%) $192.00 Enbridge (ENB) 8 (NA) 3.32% (NA) $516.25 Prudential (PRU) 9 (NA) 3.25% (NA) $387.20 Iron Mountain (IRM) 10 (NA) 3.22% (NA) $477.55

As a rule of thumb, we try not to let any single position grow over 5% of the overall portfolio value. This rule is not hard and fast but keeps me from getting carried away with any individual holdings, no matter how glorious they may seem.

Notable changes In July

Lots of new faces on the Top 10 list that I wouldn't normally consider "core" positions. This is going to be the new normal for a while. It's a little scary that so much of the portfolio is weighted in Energy, but it is what it is. Just more motivation to save as much as we can and smooth out our positions ASAP.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Income Generated

This is another fun chart. I thought it might be beneficial to track our biggest payers:

Ticker/Name Ranking Estimated Annual Income % of Portfolio Income Energy Transfer (ET) 1 (was 2) $1,493.09 12.42% (was 8.23%) Antero Midstream (AM) 2 (was 1) $1,463.70 12.18% (was 8.27%) AT&T (NYSE:T) 3 (was 3) $874.68 7.28% (was 4.85%) Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) 4 (was 4) $725.19 6.03% (was 4.28%) Brookfield Property (BPYU) 5 (was 6) $523.69 4.36% (was 3.08%) Enbridge (ENB) 6 (was 10) $516.25 4.29% (was 2.69%) Ares Capital (ARCC) 7 (was 7) $495.94 4.13% (was 2.92%) Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) 8 (was 8) $477.55 3.98% (was 2.82%) PPL Co (PPL) 9 (NA) $422.34 3.51% (NA) Simon Property (SPG) 10 (NA) $421.25 3.50% (NA)

I'm nervous, but mentally prepared for the upcoming months, as many of our top payers are on the chopping block, for sure. ET, AM, and XOM are hanging on for dear life.

As with position size, I try not to let any single position generate over 5% of the portfolio's total dividend income. So you know we'll be doing our best in the upcoming months to shore up the account and not be so reliant on the riskier midstream stocks.

The Whole Enchilada: The Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio As Of 7/31/20

Last but not least is a spreadsheet of the entire Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as it currently stands. Unrealized gains/losses don't faze us. An extra large percentage of our holdings are still deep in the red, since these happen to be the ones we wanted to hang on to and not realize the losses.

The current balance of this account stands at $173,000. With approximately $216k invested, that's an unrealized capital loss of around $42,000 or -19.9% not including dividend income received. If you factor in the $17,672 of dividend income this portfolio has accrued, then we're down about -8.3% over the 17 months since its inception. Further, if you factor in $1,210 of covered call premiums we've earned, then the account is down about -7.8% overall. I'm not going to factor in the realized gains from the recent sales. That would take too much math and too much time. But if I did, then this portfolio would actually show slight gains overall. Crazy, right? The markets will go up and down, and we're prepared for much more down.

Est. forward annual dividend income 12/31/19: $15,570.66

Est. forward annual dividend income 1/31/20: $16,047.24

Est. forward annual dividend income 2/29/20: $17,657.65

Est. forward annual dividend income 3/31/20: $17,973.09

Est. forward annual dividend income 4/30/20: $17,439.54

Est. forward annual dividend income 6/30/20: $16,958.17

Est. forward annual dividend income 7/31/20: $12,050.56 = down -30.9% since 4/30/20, and down -22.6% YTD

Again, there's a great chance these income projections will be adversely affected by even more dividend freezes and/or cuts in the upcoming months. I'm a realist. But this is still real money, that is being deposited to this account almost daily. Now that we own our home outright, our concentration is 100% on replenishing and growing our passive income stream on the way to financial emancipation. A bear market, recession, or depression will not veer us off course.

Rebuilding Begins Now

Now we start the fun part: small, incremental steps to rebuilding our dividend income stream to previous levels, and eventually surpassing them. The goal remains the same. Financial emancipation. The focus during these volatile upcoming months will be on high-quality, defensive dividend payers and growers as we slowly and steadily rebuild our passive income streams.

Whatever your investing plan or strategy is, I wish you the best in these tumultuous times. Stay resilient. Stay persistent. Adhere to your plan. Remember:

"Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving."

- Warren Buffett.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!