I still consider BP as a long-term investment, but trading short term 30% of your long-term position is vital.

The price of hydrocarbons received by BP this quarter was $19.06 per Boe, and the natural gas price was $2.53 per Mbtu, which is a multi-year record low.

BP announced its second-quarter earnings results on August 4, 2020. BP had total revenues of $31.19 billion for the quarter (oil revenues are $31.68 billion).

Courtesy: Biomass magazine

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) released its second-quarter results on August 4, 2020. It was a weak quarter that we would rather forget if we had the choice. This sailing boat was taking water on many fronts. Weaknesses were the results of a drop in oil equivalent production, dismal commodity prices, and refining marker margin.

A simple chart regarding the price of hydrocarbons price and natural price history is sufficient to see what happened this quarter.

The price of hydrocarbons received by BP this quarter was $19.06 per Boe, and the natural gas price was $2.53 per Mbtu, which is a multi-year record low that we can see in the chart above. The only consolation is that it is probably a rock bottom, and the next few quarters will show an improvement. Then, no wonder the company decided to move quickly and cut the dividend by 50%.

BP stands amongst my "seven oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), Chevron (CVX) and the E&P ConocoPhillips (COP). All of them are paying a dividend.

2010 was the Macondo disaster, and the extent of the cost related to the catastrophe was enormous. The total cost so far is approaching $70 billion. Ten years later, the company faced not one but two Black Swan events (COVID-19 pandemic and the oil shock triggered by Saudi Arabia). What will happen ten years from now?

Oil products and crude oil represent a substantial part of the total revenues, and the crash in oil prices, while hurting the first quarter of 2020, clobbered the second quarter.

CEO Bernard Looney said in the conference call:

Today is about a new strategy, a new financial framework, and a new investor proposition, three things. And as part of that, this proposition, we have announced a new distribution policy, which will support us in facing an increasingly uncertain world, allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and invest adequately in the energy transition.

Sorry for my rant in advance, but all those words make no real sense for shareholders who just realize that 50% of their "guaranteed" income has just vanished into thin air.

Yes, it is essential to sweeten the bitter pill with a "vigorous" future "in control," but investors are not children, and often talking too much has the same effect as adding salt in a fresh wound. I am not sure, but I do not think Bernard Looney got a 50% pay cut, this makes it easier to visualize a new start.

BP - Financial Table 2Q'20: The Raw Numbers

BP 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Revenues in $ Billion 66.32 72.68 68.29 71.11 59.65 31.68 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 67.41 73.75 69.29 72.17 59.54 31.19 Net Income in $ Billion 2.93 1.82 -0.75 0.02 -4.365 -16.85 EBITDA $ Billion 10.39 8.67 5.27 5.72 0.42 -7.27 EPS diluted in $/share 0.87 0.54 -0.22 0.01 -1.30 -5.00 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 5.30 6.82 6.06 7.60 0.95 3.74 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 3.70 3.83 3.95 3.94 3.79 3.02 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.60 2.98 2.10 3.67 -2.84 0.72 Total cash (+other investments) $ Billion 21.39 20.81 19.81 22.64 18.23 34.34 Gross Debt in $ Billion 66.34 67.55 65.87 67.91 69.54 75.98/75.57 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.63 0.63 0.315 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.38 3.40 3.40 3.392 3.363 3.370 Oil Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 2,656 2,625 2,568 2,698 2,579 2,525 Production Rosneft in K Boepd 1,166 1,127 1,133 1,148 1,136 1,130 Production in the US in K Boepd 853 921 862 916 858 739 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 39.37 40.64 35.48 36.42 31.80 19.06 Global Natural gas price ($/M BTU) 4.02 3.35 3.11 3.12 2.83 2.53

Sources: Company release and Morningstar

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investments were $31.19 billion in 2Q'20.

BP announced its second-quarter earnings results on August 4, 2020. BP had total revenues of $31.19 billion for the quarter (oil revenues are $31.68 billion). BP recorded second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $1.98 per ADS.

Earnings after taxation or underlying net loss were $16,849 million in the second quarter from a gain of $1,821 million a year earlier.

Please look at the table above for more data.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow was $3.65 billion ("ttm") with quarterly free cash flow in 2Q'20 of $719 million.

BP is now paying a quarterly dividend of $0.315 or $1.26 per ADR share per year or a yield of 5.3%. Also, the company stopped buying back stock in the second quarter.

The total dividend payment is now ~$4.25 billion yearly. Looking at free cash flow, BP is still too generous and should have cut the dividend by two-third like Shell or Equinor. It is perhaps the reason why the stock jumped on the news.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Upstream : Production for the quarter was 2,525K Boepd (not including Rosneft production of 1,130K Boepd ), down 2.1% sequentially. Details per region below:

: Production for the quarter was (not including Rosneft production of ), down 2.1% sequentially. Details per region below: Downstream (Fuels, Lubricants, Petrochemical) : Profits increased to $1,405 million from $1,365 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher earnings from the USA. Profits from fuel operations increased from last year. The company recorded a lower refining marker margin of $5.90 per barrel for the second quarter compared to $15.2 a year ago. Total refinery throughput decreased to 1,487K Bopd from 1,597K Bopd last year. Refining availability grew to 95.6% for the quarter from 93.4% last year.

: Rosneft: Production was 1,130k Boepd in 2Q'20 down from 1,136k Boepd the same quarter last year. BP owns a 19.75% ownership stake in Russia's Rosneft.

The company sold liquids at $19.06 during the second quarter compared with $40.64 in the same period last year. The natural gas price was $2.53 per thousand cubic feet compared with $3.35 in the year-ago quarter.

4 - Net debt is now $40.92 billion in 2Q'20 (or $50.161 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Under IFRS 16 we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt is now $40.92 Billion or $50.161 Billion, including leases. Gearing is 33.1% down from 36.2% in the previous quarter. Please see details below:

Guidance for 2020

BP anticipates oil prices to stay under pressure due to prevailing market volatility and believe oil demand will likely be 8-9 million bpd down from 2019 levels.

The development of the company's major projects (e.g., Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1, Mad Dog 2, Tangguh Expansion, and Trinidad Cassia Compression) have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BP plans to boost low carbon spending to $5 billion/year by 2030 with a reduction in carbon emissions from operations of 30-35%.

It also intends to heighten renewable power generation capacity to 50 gigawatts and reduce the weightage of hydrocarbons from the portfolio by 40% compared to 2019 levels.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

BP's revenues fell considerably during the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic smashed demand for oil and gas. This dire situation led the company to change its basic long-term strategy.

On one side of the Atlantic, BP, Shell and Total are trying to make themselves going concerns for a low-carbon age, diluting their fossil-fuel businesses with plans to build significant revenues from renewable energy.

We shall see where this new mighty wind will lead us, shareholders. One thing for sure is that this second quarter would be remembered as a catastrophe that could not even be conceivable a few months ago.

Technical Analysis

BP experienced a resistance breakout of its descending wedge pattern very recently and crossed the 50MA, which is a good sign. The resistance of the old pattern is becoming support at about $23.25, at which point, it would be good to accumulate again. The new resistance target is $29 or the 200 MA.

I suggest taking some profit off the table between $27.50 and $29.50 depending on holding. About 30% is reasonable, assuming you have continuously added on the way down.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term BP as well.