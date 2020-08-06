Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Accounting Analyst as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) could see its earnings and share price rebound sooner than many believe. A portion of the large amount of reserves the company is setting aside for nonperforming loans would be reversed into earnings if the dire economic fall-out from COVID-19 is not as severe as predicted. The housing market and other indicators of bank risk are not as troublesome as in the Great Recession. Consequently, banks are likely to recover sooner than they did nearly a decade ago. JPM has one of the strongest balance sheets of all banks and will likely rebound quicker than other banks once the economy starts to stabilize.

New Accounting Rules and COVID-19 Push Up Reserves

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's CEO, likes to tout the company's "fortress balance sheet". He had this to say about it in the company's 2020 second quarter earnings release:

…we are prepared for all eventualities as our fortress balance sheet allows us to remain a port in the storm. We ended the quarter with massive loss absorbing capacity - over $34 billion of credit reserves and total liquidity resources of $1.5 trillion, on top of $191 billion of CET1 capital, with significant earnings power that would allow us to absorb even more credit reserves if needed.

The company is in a strong position to weather the COVID-19 storm. As if they needed any help, the pandemic and new accounting rules might unwittingly help JPMorgan and other banks to not only strengthen their balance sheets through added credit reserves, but to also get an earnings boost from reversing reserves once the economic fallout from the pandemic starts to abate.

New accounting rules for estimating loan-loss reserves, which became effective in 2020, allow companies to set aside larger amounts than under the old rules. Banks that reported second quarter earnings have for the most part increased their reserves in anticipation of rising defaults due to the pandemic. If loan defaults are less severe than anticipated, companies can reverse the excess reserves through the income statement, boosting earnings.

Bank earnings in the second quarter so far have been a mixed bag. Banks with large retail footprints such as JPMorgan, Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYESE:BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported sharply lower earnings as they set aside enormous amounts of reserves (loan-loss allowances) to offset potential loan defaults. Banks with smaller retail footprints like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS:NYSE) fared better, as trading gains more than offset higher allowances. Morgan Stanley, for example, set quarterly records for both revenue and profits. Revenues were up 31% and profits 45%.

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all had large increases in loan-loss provisions. JPMorgan led the way with $10.5 billion in provisions, followed by Wells Fargo with $9.5 billion, Citigroup with $7.9 billion and Bank of America with $5.1 billion. In contrast, in the second quarter of 2019, JPMorgan reported provisions of $1.1 billion, Citigroup $2.1 billion, Bank of America $857 million, and Wells Fargo a measly $500 million.

Banks are stocking up on reserves at unprecedented rates as they expect higher than normal loan defaults from the pandemic-induced economic fallout. As the economy sheds jobs, the expectation is that many borrowers will be unable to pay their loans, and loans will have to be written down as borrowers default. Millions of unemployed workers no doubt make massive loan default a real possibility. It appears banks are being prudent in socking away reserves for that rainy day.

But what if borrowers do not default to the extent the banks are expecting? Would they have set aside too much reserves, and if so, what would they do with the excess? Are banks sacrificing profitability now for future earnings growth?

During the Great Recession, banks did not have adequate allowances to cover losses from loan defaults, and took heavy losses as defaults mounted. Under accounting rules at the time, banks set aside allowances when there was evidence the borrower would not be able to repay the outstanding principal and interest. The allowances also included an amount for defaults that were not yet manifested but were possible based on current economic conditions. This is an "incurred loss" model and led to banks having inadequate allowances for soured loans. Most banks took heavy losses as the economy hemorrhaged jobs at the rate of 500,000 a month, and borrowers defaulted at record rates.

JPMorgan said in its 2007 10-K that it:

…deemed the allowance for credit losses to be appropriate (i.e., sufficient to absorb losses that are inherent in the portfolio, including those not yet identifiable).

The bank had $9.2 billion in allowance at the end of 2007. In 2008, it set aside a further $21 billion as defaults climbed. The allowance was clearly not appropriate.

What does this have to do with the allowance banks are setting aside today? During the Great Recession, one of the criticisms of the accounting rules was that they were backward looking and did not make allowance (no pun intended) for losses that may arise from future economic conditions. Under those rules, banks could not be proactive and set aside reserves if they believed economic conditions would worsen and lead to more defaults. Allowances were based on identified problem loans and current economic conditions.

Fast forward a decade later, the accounting rules have changed, and the process used to determine loan-loss allowances is now a forward-looking model called the "current expected credit loss" (CECL) model. This model requires banks (and other institutions with loans or receivables), to use a broader range of information to estimate expected loan losses. This includes consideration of both current and forecast economic conditions. Companies now estimate losses over the lifetime of each loan at the time the loan is granted. Most loans will therefore have an allowance for loan losses on day one. Even loans to borrowers with pristine credit will have some allowance, albeit the amounts might be small. Loans guaranteed by the federal government will likely not have allowances because losses will be covered by the guarantee.

Changes in the accounting rules will lead to earlier recognition of allowance and address concerns that the old rules did not allow banks to timely record adequate allowance. Allowances under the new rules are likely to be higher. Large companies adopted the new rules in 2020, while smaller companies have until 2023 to implement them.

We compared JPMorgan's allowance trajectory so far in the pandemic to that of the Great Recession.

JPMorgan's Pandemic Loan-Loss Allowance

JPMorgan's loan-loss allowance as a percent of gross loans was in a downward trend leading up to the onset of COVID-19 but doubled in the two quarters since. At the end of the second quarter 2020 it was 3.3% from 1.4% on December 31, 2019. The allowance moved to $32 billion from $13 billion.

Allowance for Loan Losses - COVID-19 ($ in millions)

Source:Company Filings

Nonperforming loan coverage (allowance to nonperforming loans) rose to 399% from 322% over the same period. Nonperforming loans doubled to $8 billion, a sign the pandemic is having an impact on people's ability to repay their loans.

Nonperforming Loans - COVID-19 ($ in millions)

Source:Company filings

Loan-loss provisions (the amount that hits the income statement), was $17.8 billion for the first two quarters of 2020, compared to $5.5 billion for all of 2019. This number will likely rise if the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy and raises the likelihood of more defaults.

Provision for Loan Losses - COVID-19 ($ in millions)

Source:Company filings

The pandemic is having a real impact on the credit quality of JPMorgan's (and other banks') loan portfolios. However, we are also seeing the effects of the new accounting rules, as the company is setting aside reserves at a rate faster than the rise in nonperforming loans and the rate at which it recorded reserves in the Great Recession (see charts below). On an annualized basis, provisions for the first half of 2020 are 554% higher than provisions for all of 2019. This is much higher than the 225% rise in provisions from 2007 to 2008 during the darkest days of the Great Recession.

The $19 billion rise in allowance is significantly higher than the $4 billion rise in nonperforming loans. If the allowance is annualized, it is an increase of 389% over 2019, much higher than the 151% increase from 2007 to 2008.

The new accounting rules are contributing to the increases, because they require companies to not only set aside allowance for nonperforming loans, but also require them to make provisions for potential losses based on a company's assessment of future economic conditions. This compels companies to set aside allowance for loan losses before those losses occur. A company's future profits could benefit if its forecast of economic conditions does not materialize, and fewer borrowers default than predicted. In such a situation, if all the allowance is not required, the excess is reversed into earnings.

Companies could also take advantage of the situation and book more allowance than necessary, with a view to reversing them in the future. Companies have used this type of accounting practice in the past, taking advantage of a crisis to sock away reserves which can later be drawn down into earnings. It is easier to justify this type of activity in a crisis, especially a once in a lifetime event like COVID-19. It is unlikely anyone would consider a company's reserves too large given the economic damage from the pandemic. Of course, there is no evidence that companies are deliberately over-reserving, but the timing is perfect for those which may wish to do so.

JPMorgan's Great Recession Loan-Loss Allowance

The loan-loss allowance recognition pattern so far in the pandemic mirrors that of the early days of the Great Recession, but nonperforming loans and allowances are growing at a faster rate than in the financial crisis.

During the Great Recession, allowance to loans rose sharply in 2008 and 2009, similar to what we are seeing in the pandemic. It reached its peak in 2010 before trending down. By 2012 it was back to where it was in 2008. If this same pattern holds for the pandemic, allowance would be much higher than in the financial crisis. Not only is allowance rising at a faster rate than in the financial crisis, but JPMorgan's loan portfolio is much larger now than in the financial crisis.

Allowance for Loan Losses - Great Recession ($ in millions)

Source:Company filings

Nonperforming loans rose significantly during the financial crisis before falling. We are seeing a similar pattern so far in the pandemic. Nonperforming loans were falling pre-pandemic but are now rising dramatically, doubling in just two quarters. This will likely continue for a while as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, prolonging the economic downturn and putting pressure on borrowers to repay loans.

The coverage ratios now are more than double what they were during the Great Recession. This may be reflecting changes in the accounting rules, and means JPMorgan has a greater cushion to absorb loan losses now than in the Great Recession.

Nonperforming Loans - Great Recession ($ in millions)

Source:Company filings

JPMorgan's loan-loss provisions are representative of the carnage banks suffered in the Great Recession. At the height of the crisis, the company took a $32 billion hit from loan-loss provisions. If a similar pattern holds, banks could see earnings pressure from loan-loss provisions over the next several quarters, followed by earnings growth as provisions decline or are reversed. This happened post-financial crisis when many banks' earnings benefited from reversing allowances as the economy recovered and loan portfolios improved. JPMorgan, for example, had negative loan-loss provisions of $543 million (a benefit to earnings) in the third quarter of 2013.

Provision for Loan Losses - Great Recession ($ in millions) Source:Company filings

Will It Be Déjà Vu All Over Again?

Ultimately the amount of nonperforming loans and reserves JPMorgan and other banks end up with depend on the length and severity of the pandemic, something no one can predict. However, emerging information suggests the impact on loan portfolios might not be as damaging as the Great Recession. This could be a boon for banks that make large provisions now for future loan losses.

The economy has already lost more jobs in the pandemic than in the entire Great Recession (21 million compared to 9 million). However, the impact on housing and other loan markets might not be as severe, due to the make-up of workers losing jobs in the pandemic vis a vis those that lost jobs during the Great Recession. Most of the pandemic job losses are low paying, service sector jobs staffed by workers at the lower rung of the economic ladder. These workers are least likely to be homeowners or hold large amounts of debt.

Most of the jobs lost in the pandemic are in the restaurant, leisure and hospitality, travel, and retail sectors. Many of these jobs will be available once the virus is under control - when that happens though is anybody's guess. During the Great Recession, the burden did not fall so disproportionately on service workers. Many of the job losses were in the construction and manufacturing sectors, which were tied to the housing market collapse.

According to a paper written for the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity by a group of economists from the Federal Reserve Board and the University of Chicago - using data from ADP - pandemic job losses are four times worse for the lowest-paid workers. More than 35% of workers in the lowest wage group had lost a job through mid-April, compared to only 9% of workers in the highest-paid group.

According to the paper, by mid-May, employment for workers in the bottom quintile was still down by 30%, while only 5% of top earning workers remained out of work. The paper also noted that 3.6 million private payroll jobs were added in May, contrary to the 8 million forecast job loss for the month. So much for predictions. A troubling finding from the paper is that businesses that cut wages did so at twice the rate of the Great Recession.

The pandemic at its lowest point might have been worse than the financial crisis, but the rebound has been quicker to date. The stock market, for example, has regained all its losses, gas prices have started to rebound - though still below pre-pandemic levels, and unemployment has started to fall. Several COVID-19 vaccines are also in advanced trial. A vaccine would lead to optimism and economic growth, as people locked up for months would likely spend money on the things they could not do, like dining in a restaurant or a bar.

Higher income workers losing their jobs at a lower rate than lower income workers may lessen the impact of the pandemic on banks' loan portfolios. This time might be different from the Great Recession.

Stronger Pandemic Housing Market

The housing market was in much better shape pre-pandemic than it was pre-Great Recession. According to an analysis by Thomvest Ventures, the average loan-to-value ratio prior to the Great Recession was 62% compared to 53% pre-pandemic. Mortgage payment to income ratio was 32% pre-Great Recession and 21% pre-pandemic. There were 5.1 million subprime mortgages, the pariahs of the Great Recession, at the start of 2007, compared to 2 million in February 2020. The delinquency rate of 4.9% before the Great Recession was much higher than the 3.3% before the pandemic. Mortgage costs as a percentage of household income ticked down from around 25% in 2007 to 16% towards the end of 2019. Prior to the Great Recession, about 30% of borrowers getting new loans had credit scores above 760, compared to two-thirds of borrowers in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A recent report from CoreLogic noted that mortgage delinquencies in April ticked up 2.5 percentage points to 6.1%. However, serious delinquencies - 90 days or more past due - fell to 1.2% from 1.3% and was at its lowest level since June 2000. CoreLogic is also predicting declining house prices through May of 2021. However, we are not seeing similar price declines like we saw in the Great Recession.

Falling house prices and under water mortgages made the pre-Recession housing market a recipe for loan defaults. Years of excesses, where people with bad credit and no income could buy houses, meant there was no foundation to stand on once workers started losing their jobs. Back then, borrowers with under water mortgages walked away from loans they could not repay. That is not the case today, as the housing market is not undergoing similar distress - at least not yet. Sure, prices are falling in some areas, as would be expected. However, signs of stability are emerging.

On July 22, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that existing home sales climbed a record 20.7% in the month of June compared to May. Year-over-year though, sales are still down 11.3%, a reminder we are still in the throes of a pandemic. The NAR believes the pick-up in sales will continue if interest rates remain low and unemployment continues to go down. House prices rose 3.5% over 2019, another sign of market strength. Sales of foreclosures and short sales ticked up to 3% from 2% in the prior year, confirming our belief that there is no runaway distress in the housing market.

The data is not all rosy, and some borrowers will struggle to make their loan payments. A Household Pulse Survey conducted by the Census Bureau for the week ended July 14 showed that 26.4% of adults missed June's rent or mortgage payment or had little confidence they can find the next payment. This will no doubt translate into some defaults. Rising house prices can, however, offset some of the losses from defaults, as the prices of distressed properties will likely be higher in a market where prices are rising.

Conclusion

JPMorgan investors might want to hold on to their shares, as the company's earnings and share price will likely rebound if the economic downturn is not as severe as predicted. Several indicators support a stronger than anticipated economic environment for banks, including a resilient housing market and fewer job losses for potential home buyers compared to the rest of the labor force.

JPMorgan will likely see earnings growth in the coming years if ultimately it ends up reversing a portion of the reserves it is setting aside for nonperforming loans. Earnings growth, coupled with a strong balance sheet, will likely lead to a higher stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.