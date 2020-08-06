With exposure to medium-term instruments, the fund offers the prospects of rising prices as yields continue to drop. Interest rate risk is at a moderate level.

The trick is to take risks and be paid for taking those risks, but to take a diversified basket of risks in a portfolio. – Jeffery Gundlach

It is surprising to see that the equity markets are rising and there has been a simultaneous surge in demand for medium and long-term treasuries. Usually, one will happen and the other will not – a possible signal that one of the asset classes is acting incorrectly in their estimation of the economy, or monetary and fiscal policy have completely reversed decades of trends. But as a consequence of this, we have seen an increase in the price of fixed income assets. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is one such ETF that has reaped the benefits of lower yields. The fund holds a diverse mix of fixed income instruments that is attractive for an investor looking to diversify his portfolio using investment-grade instruments.

A mix of good quality bonds

While the holdings are concentrated towards bonds offered by the US Government, there is significant exposure of the fund to investment-grade corporates.

Source: Vanguard

Source: Vanguard

Some of the exposures other than US Treasury and agencies have been tabulated below:

Issuer Type Issuer Industrials Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Financials JPMorgan Chase and Co. (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Foreign Governments Philippine Government International Bond, Mexico Government International Bond, Republic of Poland Government International Bond

Source: Portfolio Composition File, Vanguard

We can clearly see that the fund is invested in leading players across the industries it is exposed to. It also has investments in fixed income assets of leading names likes Microsoft (MSFT) and McDonald’s (MCD). The exposures to international government bonds of the Philippines, Mexico, and Poland seems reasonable and falls in line with the low-risk theme on which the fund is based.

Exposure to high-quality corporates also ensures that the returns of the fund are higher. If we observe the top 10 holdings, we realize a significant chunk of the investment has been made in instruments that have an annual payment of less than 2%. To realize a rate of return close to 2.5%, the fund has been efficient in selecting high bonds of credible issuers offering a better rate of coupon payments.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What makes the duration particularly attractive?

The demand for Treasury has made the interest rate movements quite predictable as of now. Short-term rates are already close to zero with interest rates for longer duration bonds continuing to decrease. However, an all-out exposure to investments having a maturity over 20 years can be a risky bet.

The average effective maturity of the fund stands at 8.4 years with an effective duration being 6.4 years. If we look at the yields, we see that the curve starts steeping after the 3-year period. What this means is that the scope for further reduction is more likely to begin from the 5-year instruments. Being less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations also makes it more appealing for investors who believe that the rates may climb in the longer term.

Other attractive features

Low Expense Ratio: The expense ratio of the fund stands at 0.04%. This can be considered to be on the lower side since this is a small price to pay for the diversified portfolio that the fund offers. An investor also does not have to track the underlying and can rely on the fund manager based on his expertise.

A generous dividend yield: Given the low interest rate environment, the fund offers a trailing 12-month yield of 2.38%. Considering the effective duration and the credit quality of the holdings, this is an attractive rate that is being offered.

Source: Seeking Alpha

One also needs to consider the growth rate in dividends over the 3-year and 5-year periods that stands at 4.56% and 1.92% respectively. While this may be difficult to realize in the current scenario, a consistent yield of 2.4% is also a great deal for an investor.

Better performance compared to its peer: If we compared the performance over a wide range of time frames, we see that the returns of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF have exceeded the returns of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) across all tenors except during the 10-year price performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These ETFs are very similar in their portfolio composition but a better return by Vanguard should tilt the balance in its favor.

Uncovering some of the risks

Credit Risk: We have been appreciative of the credit quality of the issuers of the bonds that the fund holds. It should be noted that there are many corporates within the portfolio that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. It would not be surprising to see some of these names being downgraded to a lower rating if the pandemic continues. The contraction in GDP could see some of these names default on their interest payments which in turn could affect the dividend yield of the ETF.

Interest Rate Risk: The fund is exposed to a moderate level of interest rate risk since it has an effective duration above 6 years. The rise in interest rates in the future could also lead to a decrease in the value of its underlying holdings. Finding creditworthy investments offering generous returns can also be a challenging task in this environment given the low interest rates prevailing on account of higher demand for good quality bonds.

A decrease in dividend payout: Lower interest rates imply lower coupon rates for new issues and this could reduce the dividend that the fund pays out. The historical growth rates would also be difficult to achieve.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF offers a strong return for investors looking to diversify in the investment-grade bond market. With exposure to medium-term instruments, the fund offers a possibility of gains by keeping a check on the interest rate risk. With the Fed becoming a buyer of fixed income lately, it would take a lot to knock bonds off course. Watch for rising bond yields if inflation eventually comes into play, but for now, that looks subdued at best.

