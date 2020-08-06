Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is second of the royalty and streaming majors (after Royal Gold (RGLD) - an article can be found here) that released the Q2 2020 financial results. Similar to Royal Gold, also Franco-Nevada was hardly hit by the coronavirus-related production disruptions in Q2. But it seems like in Q3, the sales volumes should return back to more normal levels. And given the current metals prices, the financial results should be significantly better.

In Q2, Franco-Nevada sold 104,330 toz of gold equivalent. It is almost 23% less than in Q1. However, only 3.2% less than in Q2 2019. Out of Franco-Nevada's assets, the biggest problem caused the suspension of Cobre Panama. The mine was idled between April 7 and July 7, and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) expects that it will reach full production only in the middle of August. Also Teck's (TECK) Antamina mine was suspended for a major part of Q3, from April 13 to May 27. And a major disruption experienced also the Guadalupe-Palmarejo mine, that was suspended between April 7 and May 13. In total, 15 of Franco-Nevada's cash-flowing assets experienced some production disruptions in Q2. But the situation should be much better in Q3 and Q4 (barring new mine closures), as Franco-Nevada expects sales of 236,000-266,000 toz of gold equivalent in H2. It equals to 118,000-133,000 toz of gold equivalent per quarter on average.

Although the average realized gold price increased by 8.1% quarter over quarter (from $1,583/toz to $1,711/toz), the palladium price decreased by 12.6% (from $2,248/toz to $1,965/toz), the platinum price decreased by 12.5% (from $903/toz to $790/toz), and the silver price declined by 3% (from $16.9/toz to $16.38/toz). These price developments, in combination with lower sales volumes, resulted in the decline in revenues to $195.4 million in Q2. It is 18.8% less than in Q1, but 14.6% more than in Q2 2019. Approximately 70% of revenues are attributable to gold, nearly 11% to platinum group metals, 10.3% to silver, 7.5% to energies, and around 1% to other mining assets. The biggest part of the revenue decline is attributable to gold (from $167 million in Q1 to $136.6 million in Q2) and energies (from $26.5 million to $14.6 million).

The operating cash flow declined along with the revenues. It equaled only $150.2 million, which is 23% less in comparison to the previous quarter, but 26% more in comparison to the same period of last year. On the other hand, the earnings experienced a huge quarterly improvement. While, in Q1, Franco-Nevada recorded a net loss of $98.8 million, in Q2, it recorded a net income of $94.4 million. The difference is in the energy assets-related impairment charge worth $207.4 million, recognized in Q1. The Q1 adjusted net income equaled $109.2 million, while the Q2 adjusted net income equals only $91.8 million. The Q2 EPS equals $0.5. After annualizing it, the current P/E ratio equals 80.28. On a TTM basis, it equals 143.36. Both values are pretty high.

Franco-Nevada significantly boosted its cash position in Q2. The volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments increased from $209.8 million to $393.5 million. On the other hand, the volume of total debt remained unchanged, at zero. Therefore, the resulting net debt improved from -$209.8 million to -$393.5 million. The strengthening of Franco-Nevada's balance sheet is partially attributable to the cash flows, and partially attributable to the sale of 474,900 shares under the At-The-Market (ATM) program. The issuance of new shares provided $66.8 million, but given the market capitalization of the company, it caused only a negligible 0.25% share dilution.

As can be seen in the chart below (the values are calculated on a TTM basis and using the closing share price at the end of each period), the worsened financial results, in combination with increased share prices, elevated Franco-Nevada's valuation metrics to new highs. The price-to-earnings ratio grew to 143.36, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio grew to 43.69, and the price-to-revenues ratio grew to 32.91. All three values are high even compared to Franco-Nevada's elevated standards.

Probably, the most interesting Q2 news, regarding Franco-Nevada's asset portfolio, was the acquisition of a 1% NSR royalty on SolGold's (OTCPK:SLGGF) world-class Alpala copper-gold project that contains indicated and inferred resources of 24 billion lb copper and 23.2 million toz gold. Franco-Nevada paid $100 million for the 1% NSR royalty. However, it has an option to increase it to 1.5% by paying an additional $50 million by January 11, 2021.

In the same news release, the company announced also initiation of the ATM program, which enables it to issue new shares worth up to $300 million. The program will be valid until May 28, 2022. As mentioned above, Franco-Nevada has already used it to raise $66.8 million by issuing 474,900 shares.

Franco-Nevada has also provided an updated 2020 guidance. It expects the 2020 gold equivalent sales to amount 475,000-505,000 toz. The energy assets should generate $60-75 million. For comparison, the H1 gold equivalent sales equal 239,271 toz, and the H1 revenues generated by energy assets equal $41.1 million. It means that, in H2, Franco-Nevada expects to record energy-related revenues of $18.9-33.9 million, and gold equivalent sales of 235,729-265,729 toz.

The company set its quarterly dividend at $0.26. It will be payable on September 24. However, after annualizing, Franco-Nevada's dividend yield equals only negligible 0.65%.

The technical picture is pretty mixed. The RSI is high, but it doesn't reach the overbought levels. The 10-day moving average crossed the 50-day moving average to the upside in early July, and it remains securely above it. And the resistance trend line is well above the current share price, leaving space to grow approximately to $190. On the other hand, the share price is close to the support trend line. And a double-top pattern may be forming, which should be more clear over the coming days. If the double top is completed, it will mean also an RSI divergence, as the second top will be created at much lower RSI value than the first one. So, there are some bullish as well as some bearish technical signals. However, right now, the fundamental factors in the form of the gold bull market play the main role. If the gold price keeps on setting new historic highs, Franco-Nevada will most probably follow. However, if it takes a break, Franco-Nevada's share price should experience a meaningful correction.

What I like about Franco-Nevada's Q2:

The net income improved (however, not adjusted income).

The balance sheet was strengthened notably.

The Alpala royalty seems like a very good long-term investment.

Q3 financial results should be significantly better.

What I don't like about Franco-Nevada's Q2:

The sales volumes, revenues, and operating cash flow declined.

The valuation is really high, which is great for the current shareholders, but dangerous for the potential new ones.

