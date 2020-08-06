China's national security law, the COVID-19 second wave, and loss of special trade status with the US all happening at once, no wonder HSBC shares find new lows almost every week.

The clock is ticking on HSBC (HSBC). Plumbing new all-time lows almost every week since June now, half of the bank's 2019 revenues come from Asia, the vast majority of that haul from Hong Kong. Aside from all the obvious political and pandemic-related problems pinning Hong Kong down now, it also looks like a classic business cycle bust is brewing as well. I say this because, unlike almost any other major industrial/financial economy in the world, Hong Kong’s money supply has not moved much at all since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hong Kong Dollar supply has only risen about 2% since February as other countries have launched unprecedented money-printing schemes that have exploded their respective money supplies at all-time record rates. Below is the Hong Kong money supply since July 2019. You'd almost think, looking at this, that nothing out of the ordinary was going on at all.

Why hasn’t the HKD supply moved much compared to nearly every other major currency supply? The answer is that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has a currency peg to maintain with the US dollar. If demand for the HKD is falling relative to the USD because of Hong Kong losing its special trade status with the United States, or a Chinese political crackdown and corresponding exodus of capital from the city, or a second wave of COVID-19, or all three, then in order to maintain the USD peg, the HKMA must constrict the supply of HKD more than otherwise. This is what appears to be happening, and it opens up Hong Kong to a business cycle bust in the classical sense on top of everything else. According to Austrian Business Cycle Theory, the business cycle turns to bust after credit stops expanding following a long period of monetary stimulus.

This constriction in the HKD supply relative to other major currencies is going to place huge pressure on HKD-denominated mortgages in Hong Kong. It likely already is. The same HKD monetary base has to serve all HKD mortgages, and if the supply of HKD isn’t expanding, then a rise in defaults is a logical necessity. As for HSBC’s role in all this, 78% of HSBC’s Asian commercial real estate loan portfolio is centered on Hong Kong (see page 111), with $62.345 billion in total exposure as of the end of 2019.

What does all this have to do with the gold market exactly? Nothing directly, but HSBC is one of 11 remaining market makers on the London Bullion Market Association. These market makers are the main suppliers of sell-side liquidity into the gold bullion market. Up until April of this year there were 12 of these bullion banks, but the Bank of Nova Scotia has since closed its gold trading operations. Of the 11 remaining market-making bullion banks, four are either at multi-decade lows or all-time lows in their stock prices. Besides HSBC, the other three sickly market making bullion banks are UBS (UBS), Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFY), and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY).

The fewer market makers there are on the LBMA, the less sell-side liquidity there will be in the paper gold futures market, which means price dislocations in the paper market to the upside are more likely. They may already be happening, considering the monster rallies in gold and silver since March. If we look at the gold COT trends over the last year, we can see that there is plenty of room for speculators (blue line below) to increase their long positions from here. While 242,500 contracts is not historically low, it's at the low end of the range we’ve been locked in since last year (top horizontal line below).

Bullion banks already are record short in dollar terms, taking a number of contracts short multiplied by the gold price, and physical deliveries for August at 43,171 so far (page 8) are on pace to surpass the all time highs hit in May of 55,102 contracts with 16 trading days in August to go to break the record.

It's unlikely that bullion banks like HSBC are all that ecstatic to supply more contracts with the threat of physical delivery so demonstrably palpable now. At least not without significant markups for the contracts, which could be what is happening now on the Comex and why gold just won’t seem to correct lately despite extreme short term overbought conditions.

Since December 2019, HSBC has supplied about 7% of the gold physically delivered (see delivery report linked above), not the most, but still not an insignificant sum. My guess is if it experiences significant stress in the Hong Kong mortgage market, it may want to pull out of the gold business entirely and let some other bullion bank supply those contracts at their own risk.

Another $2.73 Trillion On the Way Into the US Economy

There's another monetary factor that could force gold prices even higher in the short term. And that's the around $2.73 trillion currently sitting at the Treasury’s account at the Federal Reserve. As of last week’s Money Stock Measures report, the Treasury’s total cash balance yet to be spent was $1.7813 trillion. This is far and away an all-time record. Before the lockdowns began, the balance was sitting at just $391 billion.

Add another $947 billion in Treasury debt to be issued this quarter, and we’re looking at close to $3 trillion yet to be dumped into the US economy sitting idle at the Treasury’s account at the Fed. Much of it will be spent on additional COVID-19 consumer bailouts, heading straight into bidding up consumer prices. This should help juice gold prices still further beyond anything to do with HSBC, as food prices will continue to climb even higher, since food is one of the only goods for which aggregate demand has not fallen. After all, people need to eat the same amount of food, pandemic or not.

Conclusion

There's a reason HSBC’s stock price keeps finding new lows almost every week now. It's surrounded. From a monetary standpoint, it does not look good for Hong Kong, HSBC’s biggest market. The bank already has announced plans to lay off 35,000 workers and focus on core operations. I believe it's only a matter of time before HSBC pulls out of the gold market entirely just like Scotiabank did back in April, and liquidity on the short side of the gold futures market will fall still further, forcing the remaining market-making bullion banks to mark up their prices for supplying contracts. Add in another $2.73 trillion to be injected into the real economy by the Treasury, and you have a recipe for a relentless rise in gold (and by extension silver), which already seems to be happening as we speak.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AAAU, SLV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.