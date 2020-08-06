Rapid improvements in the cost of goods sold could cause a tipping point in the plant-based meat market in coming years.

Growth remains robust given the distribution issues and competition does not appear to be impacting performance.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is in a precarious position as a highly valued growth stock which needs to execute strongly to support its current share price. Their 2nd Quarter 2020 earnings are a mixed bag but overall better than I expected and point toward continued strength in the business. Investors should look for Beyond Meat's growth to accelerate as society begins to return to normal.

Beyond Meat's current performance is bifurcated between their retail and foodservice channels though due to the effect of lockdowns. This has also resulted in a dramatic difference in performance between the U.S. and international markets as Beyond Meat is still establishing their retail presence internationally. Growth is currently being driven by expansion of distribution points and achieving higher velocity through existing outlets. Their products are now available in 85 countries, up from 51 a year ago, and they now have 112,000 points of distribution.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 lockdowns have caused significant disruptions to Beyond Meat's business with the company having to shift as much of its distribution to retail as possible due to the closure of restaurants. This was complicated by the fact that Beyond Meat is still in the process of establishing a retail presence internationally.

Table 1: Beyond Meat YoY Revenue Growth by Channel

Revenue growth through the retail channel has been extremely strong with U.S. growth driven by more households buying, more purchases per household and new buyers becoming repeat purchasers at a higher rate. According to SPINS IRI panel data, the U.S. household penetration for the Beyond Meat brand increased from 2% to 4.9% over the past 12 months and there was a 23% increase in purchase frequency. As a result Beyond Meat continues to rapidly expand its market share in the plant-based meat category.

Figure 1: Beyond Meat Velocity and Market Share Growth

Figure 2: Beyond Meat Growth by Distribution Channel

Figure 3: Beyond Meat Retail Channel Revenue

Beyond Meat incurred significant costs shifting product to the retail channel during the quarter which dragged down profits. These costs were the result of transporting product between facilities and repackaging. Beyond Meat also offered promotional pricing during the period to encourage consumer trials while beef prices were elevated. Tactically, I believe this is a wise decision as data indicates approximately 50% of customers become repeat purchasers, up from 45% in January. For comparison success in the retail CPG sector is generally considered to be repeat purchase rates of 30% to 40%.

Beyond Meat's foodservice sales were particularly weak due to their mix of outlets, which is dominated by smaller accounts that have been disproportionately impacted by lockdowns relative to QSRs. In the 4th quarter of 2019 70% of Beyond Meat's foodservice revenue was from smaller accounts and 30% was from strategics, but the split in the most recent quarter was 58% smaller accounts and 42% strategics. Beyond Meat's revenue from independent accounts fell by approximately 60%, while strategics declined by only 40%. Foodservice data from NPD U.S. shows that Beyond Meat has outperformed the plant-based meat category over the past 12 months despite the apparently weak quarterly performance. Beyond Meat has recently seen signs of improving foodservice demand and is likely to achieve strong revenue growth over the next 12 months as foodservice sales normalize.

Declining Costs

Investor analysis of Beyond Meat often focuses on the environmental and health benefits of their products but there is generally little consideration of cost. I believe this makes little sense as the environmental benefits of Beyond Meat's products are clear and they primarily sell sausages and hamburgers, not health foods. How consumers respond to plant-based meats being sold at a significant discount to meat will largely determine Beyond Meat's future and recent meat supply issues may have been a brief glimpse of this future.

Beyond Meat's production costs will continue to decline due to economies of scale as well as experience driving productivity gains, which can be modeled using Wright's law. Beyond Meat's products should reach price parity with beef within the company's target timeframe and eventually could sell at less than half the price of beef without impacting Beyond Meat's gross profit margins.

Price parity for plant-based meat and cultured meat is inevitable, largely as a result of the efficiency of the conversion of plant calories to "meat" calories:

Conventional meat ~ 15%

Cultured meat ~ 70%

Plant-based meat ~ 75%

Figure 4: Predicted Price Path of Meat and Plant Based Meat

It is currently unclear what the impact of a price advantage for plant-based meats will be, but the long-term changes could be dramatic. If consumer preferences shift, the meat industry will face falling demand and economies of scale will result in increasing costs, creating a negative feedback loop. The demand for meat is inelastic though, with an estimated price elasticity of demand of approximately 0.6-0.75. This suggests that consumers are not particularly sensitive to price and if I had to guess I would suggest many if not most people will not reduce meat consumption regardless of the price differential with alternatives unless meat becomes unaffordably expensive.

Some analysts are forecasting alternative proteins to gain the majority of the market in coming decades as a result of improving quality and a price advantage. I think these types of projections are overly aggressive and likely underestimate cultural resistance to moving away from meat consumption, but they are certainly within the realm of possibility.

Figure 5: Global Meat Market Forecast billion USD

Figure 6: Protein Market Share Projection

Projections for cultured meat are particularly questionable as it is not clear that consumers will accept this type of product. Cultured meats represent one of the largest competitive threats to Beyond Meat once they reach price parity though, if they are able to gain wide-spread acceptance.

Figure 7: Survey of American's Willingness to Try Cultured Meat

Alternative protein products not only have the potential to take market share from meat, they could also provide a source of protein for those who would not otherwise be able to afford it. Consumers in developed countries eat approximately 3 times more meat per person on average than consumers in developing countries. Plant-based meat and cultured meat may gain popularity in developing countries as their price declines, although competition is likely to be based solely on price and Beyond Meat may be less competitive in these types of markets.

Figure 8: Vegetarianism and Income per Capita

Product Innovation

There is an apparent lack of product innovation at Beyond Meat given the slow introduction of SKU's, which is somewhat concerning. The primary focus in the last 12 months appears to have been expanding the company's footprint and building customer awareness, which is understandable, but the company needs a much wider variety of products to fulfill their potential. Beyond Meat has introduced a Center for Commercialization to facilitate cross-functional collaboration from product ideation to distribution in addition to their Manhattan Beach Project innovation facility. The innovation facility employs more than 100 staff, including scientists, engineers, chefs and researchers to develop products and includes:

R&D Application Lab

Color / Encapsulation Lab

Analytical Lab

Chemical Lab

Microbiology / Fermentation Lab

Pilot Plant

Test Kitchen

Beyond Meat likes to promote their high R&D budget relative to sales, but this is mainly a function of the company's small size with most peers outspending them in absolute terms. Despite Beyond Meat's comparatively small R&D budget they likely devote more spending to develop plant-based meat products than most.

Table 2: Comparable Company R&D Spending

While Collaboration Centers, Innovation Facilities and large R&D budgets sound nice the company must deliver new products and it is somewhat puzzling that they have not done so, nor provided a clear roadmap. I think it is highly likely that products simulating ground beef were the low hanging fruit and the company is now having difficulties creating satisfactory products based on other meats. If Beyond Meat cannot begin bringing a wider variety of products to market it calls into question their addressable market and would be a cause for revaluation.

Competition

While there has been much discussion of competition in the plant-based meat category it is not clear that competition has had any impact of Beyond Meat's business thus far. Based on SPINS data Beyond Meat increased its market share by 8.5% over the past 12 months, while the plant-based meat category as a whole was up 57% year-over-year. Beyond Meat also continues to own the top four best-selling plant-based meat SKUs.

Discussion of competition is largely focused on companies like Tyson Foods (TSN), which is a mistake. Plant-based meats are branded consumer goods which require effective marketing and efficient manufacturing and meat producers do not have the necessary core competencies. Additionally meat producers have to risk destroying their core business to compete in a niche market, which experience shows companies generally find difficult to do. Competition will come primarily from Impossible Foods which is extremely strong in food science and consumer goods companies like Unilever (UN) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), who have a long history of developing successful products and building brands consumers identify with.

At this stage it is not clear how many companies besides Impossible Foods are genuine competitors, but with such a large market opportunity competition will continue to increase. Beyond Meat's success in the face of rising competition will be dependent on their ability to continue building their brand as well as cost advantages on the supply side through economies of scale and experience. In the long run I think it is likely that a competitor becomes the market leader, but Beyond Meat does not need to dominate the market to justify their share price given the size of the opportunity. More concerning is to what extent plant-based meats become commodified and what level of profit margins is sustainable.

Figure 9: Plant-Based Meat Search Interest

Figure 10: Plant-Based Meat Social Media & News Mentions

Beyond Meat's brand management has been exceptional thus far, which gives the company options not available to most food companies. How many food suppliers have branded products on the menu at QSRs? As an example Beyond Meat appears to be adding a shop to their website which would offer a high margin direct to consumer distribution channel. It is not clear whether this type of initiative will gain traction, but it is the type of potential advantage that a strong brand can confer.

Table 3: Beyond Meat Brand Awareness

Financial Performance

Beyond Meat's revenue growth has decelerated significantly over the past 12 months, which is neither surprising nor concerning. The company has had to scale their supply chain, manufacturing and distribution in addition to creating demand for a new product category. These limitations have been greatly exacerbated by COVID-19 which effectively eliminated half of their distribution. Taking into account seasonality and the effect of lockdowns, their growth is still robust.

Figure 11: Beyond Meat Revenue

(Source: Created by author based on data from Beyond Meat)

Figure 12: Beyond Meat Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author based on data from Beyond Meat)

Figure 13: Beyond Meat Points of Distribution

(Source: Created by author based on data from Beyond Meat)

Profit margins have stabilized in recent periods which is a result of gross profit margins reaching target levels and continued investment in R&D and sales and marketing. Beyond Meat could achieve higher gross profit margins as costs decline but they are wisely passing these cost savings on to consumers to increase demand. In addition gross margins are impacted by the mix of distribution channels with retail products generally having a higher net selling price per pound versus foodservice products. Margins in the most recent period were depressed by a $5.9 million expense to repackage products as well as $1.6 million in product donation costs associated with Beyond Meat's COVID-19 frontline relief campaign.

Figure 14: Beyond Meat Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author based on data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat's operating expenses have been stable/rising in recent periods due to:

Increased headcount to support the company's long-term growth

Higher share-based compensation expense

Increases in the company's marketing initiatives

Continued investments in innovation

Higher restructuring expenses

Most of these expenses should be viewed positively, provided they continue to result in top line growth.

Figure 15: Beyond Meat Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author based on data from Beyond Meat)

Figure 16: Beyond Meat Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author based on data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat continues to report large, negative free cash flow which is a function of the company's high growth rate and capital requirements (working capital as well as PP&E). Capital expenditures are primarily driven by continued investments in production equipment and facilities related to capacity expansion initiatives, including new facilities in Europe and Asia.

Figure 17: Beyond Meat Free Cash Flow

(Source: Created by author based on data from Beyond Meat)

Valuation

One of my primary concerns before investing in Beyond Meat was whether their growth rate was a fad that was driven by interest in how closely their product simulated meat. Continued revenue growth shows their products are more than a fad and that this will be a growing product category going forward. My main concerns are now how large is the addressable market and what effect competition will have on margins. I reduced my position when Beyond Meat spiked above $160 per share and probably won't look to add shares again unless the price falls below $90 without a deterioration in fundamentals. I am reasonably comfortable holding shares at current prices though and believe the reward to risk ratio still skews toward the upside.

