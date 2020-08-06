They have about the same 5-year revenue growth, but Intel has over 2x higher net income and EPS growth.

Apple and Intel are both cash flow machines. Which could be the better investment?

I have previously compared Intel (INTC) against its smaller rivals Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), and concluded Intel could be worth a $210 price target if it was valued similarly. As this would actually make it land around the FAANG-FANGMAT-MAGA stocks, with a (near-)$1 trillion market cap, perhaps a comparison against such a name would not be misplaced.

Out of those, Apple (AAPL) would be the best comparison. Even though on the surface Intel’s market cap (~$0.20T) vastly trails as Apple has a ~9x higher valuation (~$1.90T), they both produce and sell hardware – not so much software, ads or services. As such, they have the lowest revenue growth rates out of those names, but both companies are known for their margins, leading products and profitability in their domains.

Of course, there are also differences. Intel sells silicon for computing hardware for consumers, edge and data centers, while Apple sells mostly consumer devices. Intel also has its own fabs.

For Apple, its moat is arguably its ecosystem, which is different from Android (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Windows (MSFT). Intel’s moat is arguably its scale and (ideally) Moore’s Law. Although it doesn’t really have its own "ecosystem" strictly speaking (or at best, it is shared with AMD), it has an enormous x86 developer ecosystem, and Intel’s resources with regards to scale, R&D, sales, marketing (“Intel inside”) and overall IP set are significantly higher and more comprehensive than any other semiconductor company. For example, aside from its competition from AMD, Intel is building a GPU franchise like Nvidia, has memory products like Micron (MU), competes with Broadcom (AVGO) in Ethernet, and continues to compete in the nanometer games with TSMC (TSM). (Concerning Moore’s Law, while it is still catching up after failing at its latest 10nm node, it recently introduced a semiconductor with the first 3D stacked logic chip.)

You would think such a semiconductor conglomerate would carry a high value. Instead, Intel looks outright cheap when comparing it against the combined market caps of the "alternative" AMD-Nvidia-Broadcom-Micron-TSMC combination I just compared it against.

On the other hand, Apple is coming off the back off a significant rally over the past 18 months or so. This has led some investors to even become bearish on the stock (such as this one), suggesting to short the name.

There might be a better option than shorting Apple. While Apple continues to deliver (but notably less so than Intel nevertheless), its valuation has reached such heights that it might cause some investors to look at a better alternative. Indeed, I would suggest Intel would be exactly such an alternative, high-quality business.

A note on 7nm

This article was written before Intel's 20Q2 earnings, where it announced its 7nm delay, which caused a 20% sell-off. I suppose this may lead some to question the "high-quality" part of Intel as a business, so I suppose the recent news warrants an update to the article before publication.

As I have argued, I don't see the delay changing Intel's financial prospects by much. For example, I have argued previously that Intel 7nm and TSMC N3 might be very similar nodes, despite what their names imply. They are now both scheduled for early 2023. So given the sell-off, Intel's now-even-cheaper valuation only strengthens this article, which only looks at financial metrics and performance.

Financials Compared

Apple has various segments. From its FQ2 earnings:

FQ2 revenue breakdown: iPhone, $29B (consensus: $28.39B); iPad, $4.4B (consensus: $4.28B); Mac, $5.4B(consensus: $5.26B); Wearables, Home and Accessories, quarterly record $6.3B (consensus: $7B); Services, all-time record $13.3B (consensus: $12.85B).

Intel’s segments are PC/Client, Data Center/Platforms, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions, Programmable Solutions (FPGAs), IoT, and Mobileye.

Q4 Revenue breakdown: Client Computing, $10B (consensus: $9.74B); Data Center, $7.2B (consensus: $6.4B); IoT, $920M (consensus: $1.03B); Non-Volatile Memory Solutions, $1.2B (consensus: $1.28B); Programmable Solutions, $505M (consensus: $539.7M); Mobileye, $240M.

Revenue and gross margin

Using a 5-year horizon, Intel has grown revenue by 35%, compared to Apple’s 26%. Apple is transforming (since early 2016) to growth from iPhones to services. Intel’s higher growth (at least over this period) shows that its own transformation (which started around the same time), which is to generate its growth from data center and edge computing opportunities vs. PC (recently crossing 50% of revenue), is already paying off.

In absolute terms, Apple leads with ~$270B compared to Intel’s ~$75B. Nevertheless, Intel boasts about pursuing a $300B TAM, its largest opportunity in its history, while Intel Mobileye’s TAM also is estimated to exceed $200B by 2030.

This means Intel arguably has a much larger opportunity for higher continued growth into the future as well.

While Apple sells significantly more expensive hardware as it sells end-user devices, it can’t command the same margins as Intel with its own fabs. Intel wins here with over 60% margins vs. Apple which has fallen below 40%.

Although both are high against their direct peers (although much of this comes from Apple's focus on high-end devices), Intel's margins do allow it to generate more income from every sale obviously.

Net income, EPS, operating margin

Moving to net income, Intel indeed doesn't trail here by as much as in revenue, and Apple hasn’t grown this metric a lot in the last half a decade, while Intel is close to doubling (although much of Intel’s growth comes from the last two years). In any case, generating $20 to $60 billion in income shows the cash machines that both stocks are.

Apple scores better in EPS, likely due to its substantial buyback program, but Intel’s growth is twice as much, again considerably larger. Intel too has a dedicated buyback program.

Intel has also made more progress increasing its operating margin. For example, Intel has reduced spending/revenue from over 35% to below 30%, and aims to further reduce this to 25% over the next one to two years.

Shareholder Returns

Both Intel and Apple have outperformed the S&P 500 over this time, but Apple’s outperformance is especially apparent after COVID-19.

Dividend

Both have a payout ratio slightly above 25%. Apple’s 5-year dividend growth stands at 10.5%, compared to Intel’s 7%, although Apple arguably comes from a lower base. In terms of yield, Intel’s is currently 2.6%, against Apple’s 0.85%.

Valuation

So if Intel has grown at least as fast on the top line, while considerably beating on the bottom line, in the last five years, where does Apple’s stock outperformance come from?

At the start of 2019, Intel and Apple both had about the same P/E ratio just above 10. Since then, Apple’s valuation has expanded significantly, while Intel’s has remained the same.

Discussion

In the last 18 months, starting from a similar P/E valuation, Intel’s financials have vastly outperformed Apple’s, especially on the bottom line. There are also, arguably, no indications that this will change: not due to AMD, not due to Nvidia, and neither due to Apple Silicon. On the other hand, in the stock market, Apple has outperformed Intel considerably.

However, it seems that Apple’s market cap has inflated almost solely due to multiple expansion, which is now about 3x higher than 18 months ago, and its multiple is now 3x higher than Intel’s.

I would argue that this is unsustainable (according to common sense). Perhaps Apple's multiples could further expand to 60x, but multiple expansion is also not a moat. So while obviously investors have been very optimistic about Apple, its financial performance simply hasn’t delivered to the same extent as the stock. For a further discussion of Apple's valuation, see: Apple: Most Expensive Valuation In A Decade.

And as the above comparisons have shown, Intel has delivered much better results. Moreover, unlike Apple, Intel's valuation (multiple) hasn't expanded yet to what is commonly regarded as premium levels.

If Intel had seen the same expansion, it would now be a $750 billion stock on its way to $1 trillion; Alibaba's (BABA) valuation might be a fitting comparison here given their more similar revenue. So for investors, while this hasn’t happened yet, there is no reason why Intel's multiples couldn’t expand the same.

To that end, Intel has all the assets:

it is continuing Moore’s Law for the next decade, continuing to benefit from the IDM model, and is on its way to surpassing... at least catching up to TSMC again in moving to leading nodes;

it has CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators and more, likely becoming a strong competitor to Nvidia in accelerators;

it also has memory and storage (3D NAND and 3D XPoint) and connectivity (Ethernet, Wi-Fi, silicon photonics, etc.);

its market share in the PC and data center is vastly greater than AMD and Nvidia;

it is capitalizing on important, secular tech trends such as 5G and AI; and

it has a flourishing IoT and edge business with Mobileye, which is squarely positioned to be the greatest beneficiary of the upcoming multi-trillion autonomous driving revolution for robotaxis and consumer AVs. Mobileye alone could be worth as much as the rest of Intel combined (whether that is $250B, $500B, etc.).

To get a bit more specific about Intel, instead of rallying behind Intel as investors have obviously done with Apple, investors have been mostly concerned about and focused on a tiny company, competitor of Intel, called AMD, which also produces CPUs and GPUs for PCs and data center. But AMD's scale, investments, market share and overall IP portfolio significantly trails Intel's. (As indeed, in the introduction I compared Intel against a set of semiconductor competitors.)

Despite Intel's efforts, investors haven't yet recognized the much broader opportunity set Intel has instead (as described above), which could lead to a similar multiple expansion over time.

With AMD's Zen CPUs now established in the market and the stock's growth slowing down (as was the case before the recent 7nm delay), perhaps now is an opportune time to focus again on Intel's sales and technological leadership (similar to Nvidia getting rewarded for its GPU leadership).

Second note about Intel 7nm

Given the TSMC, AMD and Nvidia comparisons, I will provide the following counter-argument against the significance of Moore's Law. In GPUs, which are widely considered to benefit much more from Moore's Law than CPU, AMD moved to N7 over a year ahead of Nvidia. This lag is similar to TSMC's current lead on Intel. Nevertheless, I don't think I've ever seen that even being mentioned/considered by either AMD or Nvidia bulls as something significant... because there is more to GPUs (or CPUs) than manufacturing technology. Meanwhile, Intel has a hiccup and everybody is like ‘oh woe is me, what's going to happen next?’.

If Nvidia's slow move to 7N (compared to AMD) hasn't been an issue, as evidenced by Nvidia's stock rally, then why would the delay be so much more significant for Intel, whose CPUs benefit much less from Moore's Law?

Admittedly, I do get the point that Intel's execution on that side keeps being a persistent issue, and is currently seen as a risk dragging on Intel's valuation. To that end, I would say that the risk lies more in the execution issues than in the actual technology.

Risks

As I noted, as a tailwind Intel has the widest breadth of technology IP of any semiconductor company out there, giving it indeed the largest opportunity for continued, long-term growth.

So why hasn't its multiple expanded? As my two notes show, it's likely simply because of the process execution issues, which might be seen as quite a risk. So if only Intel would fix its process woes, so investors would actually value it at a higher multiple instead of being a theoretical possibility.

As long as its process execution issues linger, investors might be unwilling to value Intel more in line with other giants such Apple, etc. So to that end, it might be a concern that these issues have persisted for well over half a decade now (even if in that same time period, as this article shows, Intel's actual financials haven't had any issues).

Takeaway

Simply put, looking at the P/E ratios, Intel is already a 3x better/cheaper investment than Apple. I see that gap only further widening over time due to Intel’s higher growth (opportunities). Even if Apple for its part successfully transitions towards monetizing its ecosystem with services, the law of large numbers will likely prevent it from outgrowing Intel.

While Apple may have been the better investment over the last 18 months, it has been so in an unsustainable way (i.e. not driven to the same extent by financials). This should make Intel the favorable name for investors to look at for what is next in big tech. Indeed, AI, 5G, and autonomous driving are all still in their early innings when it comes to monetization and market opportunity, while cloud continues to be a growth driver just like Microsoft investors are banking on. Intel is positioned to lead in all of those areas.

If investors (and analysts) would be recognizant of this, Intel would already be a member of FAANG, FANGMAT, MAGA or SMART. To that end, I would propose MAGIA as the $1 trillion U.S. companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.