Reality Shares CEO Eric Ervin joins the podcast to discuss how his firm's DIVCON ETFs (LEAD) (DFND) can help yield-focused investors stay one step ahead of the dividend risk curve.

With no end in site to the pandemic-induced economic slump, there's a very real risk that an increasing number of dividend payers will be forced to cut their dividends.

The economic carnage wrought by COVID-19 has forced many long-time dividend paying stocks to slash their yields, pushing their stock prices lower in the process.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

By Jonathan Liss

The economic carnage wrought by COVID-19 has forced many long-time dividend paying stocks to slash their yields, with many more favored dividend paying names at risk of having to follow suit. Reality Shares Co-Founder and CEO Eric Ervin rejoins Let's Talk ETFs and walks listeners through the proprietary DIVCON "dividend safety" rating system that powers his firm's DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) and DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND).

The objective of these ETFs is straightforward. Rather than trying to juice yields as much as possible like most equity income focused ETFs, LEAD and DFND's primary objective is to help yield-focused investors stay one step ahead of the dividend curve by avoiding those dividend payers that are most likely to cut their dividends. In the case of LEAD, this results in a long-only portfolio of companies that DIVCON deems least likely to cut their dividends in the near future. In the case of DFND, the fund actually shorts those stocks deemed most likely to cut their dividends with 25% of its portfolio while going long the dividend paying stocks least likely to cut their dividends with the remaining 75% of its holdings.

How's the strategy playing out for investors? So far in 2020, these ETFs' performance speaks for itself, with outperformance of between 8% (LEAD) and 11% (DFND) versus the S&P 500.

Image courtesy of Seeking Alpha Premium

Show Notes

4:00 - How has Eric's work life changed as a result of COVID-19? What's the situation in San Diego?

7:30 - How does the DIVCON methodology work?

11:30 - Choosing companies likely to grow their dividends

18:00 - Uncovering the "riskiest" dividend stocks: "DIVCON 1"

20:00 - How do the current DIVCON rankings break down in terms of sector and market cap?

24:00 - How often does DIVCON re-rank the universe of dividend paying stocks? How often are these funds' underlying components changed?

29:30 - Fund holdings: "DIVCON 5" standouts

37:00 - DFND: Is there less risk by being long and short at the same time?

42:30 - Why are DFND's expenses so high?

46:45 - What can investors expect from dividend stocks - and interest rates in general - in the current environment?

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEAD, DFND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Eric Ervin is long LEAD and DFND.



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the funds or stocks discussed in today's show.