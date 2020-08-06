However, if you're looking for rapid capital appreciation, you're not going to get it. In 5 years however, you'll be happy you bought IBM.

The dividend is safe, and at the current yield, the stock offers good dividend potential despite the mediocre increase this year.

Four months ago I finally initiated a position in IBM after refusing to do so for years.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Back in April, 4 months ago now, I wrote an article which discussed a clear change in direction for myself. After years of turning down an investment in International Business Machines (IBM), I decided that it was time for me to initiate a position.

Source: Open Domain

Since then, IBM has mostly traded sideways, going up 6% from the time of the previous article. IBM is currently trading at

$125.84 and yields 5.18%. Our MAD Scores give IBM a Dividend Strength score of 94 and a Stock Strength score of 80.

Source: mad-dividends.com

IBM’s dividend growth has been slowing in the past few years, I pointed out that this would be the case 3 years ago. This year, the dividend growth rate reached an extremely low rate of only 0.6%.

Does that mean that the days of IBM’s dividend growth are over? Are 1 cent dividend hikes going to become the norm? Do I still believe IBM is a good buy 4 months after purchasing the stock?

These questions will be answered in the following article. As has become customary in articles which Sam & I write, I’ll first go through IBM’s dividend profile before considering its potential for market beating performance in the upcoming twelve months.

Dividend Strength

The question of dividend strength ties two concepts together. On one side there is dividend safety, or a company’s ability to maintain its dividend through thick and thin. On the other side there is the concept of dividend potential, which considers a stock’s likely dividend growth rate in conjunction with the dividend yield.

A strong dividend stock is one which offers both safety and potential. Both these conditions are required if you want to retire forever and ever on dividends.

Dividend Safety

IBM has an earnings payout ratio of 74%. This is less than 30% of American dividend paying stocks.

IBM pays 38% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 34% of dividend stocks.

IBM pays 51% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 41% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends $5.3000 $5.7000 $6.0700 $6.3300 $6.4900 Net Income $12.27 $12.01 $6.23 $9.69 $8.80 Payout Ratio 44% 48% 98% 66% 74% Cash From Operations $19.36 $16.27 $17.61 $18.01 $16.89 Payout Ratio 28% 36% 35% 36% 39% Free Cashflow $14.95 $12.26 $12.96 $13.91 $12.63 Payout Ratio 36% 47% 47% 46% 52%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Two quarters after the outbreak of a global pandemic, IBM is still holding up strong. In the past twelve months, the company generated enough free cashflow to pay its dividend twice.

And why we’ll talk more about the measly 0.6% hike, it does send a very strong message: IBM is committed to its dividend streak. It now has increased its dividend for every year in the past 25 years, and is acting cautiously.

As CFO Jim Kavanaugh said in the most recent earnings call:

Our high-value business model and strong balance sheet and cash flows gave us the confidence to increase our dividend in this environment, the 25th consecutive year with an increase.

Furthermore IBM has an interest coverage ratio of 6x which is better than 66% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying as it doesn’t highlight any risks that financial liabilities could impede IBM’s ability to pay its dividend.

IBM’s dividend is safe and it isn’t going anywhere. While the stock price has gone up and down, the dividend has been steadily increasing for 25 years.

Dividend Potential

International Business Machines Corporation has a dividend yield of 5.18% which is higher than 78% of dividend stocks. For those of you who’ve been around the block a few times, you’ll know that these high yields have not been that common for IBM in the past decade.

In fact, for the past 10 years, the median yield has been of 2.83%. During only 5% of trading days in the period did IBM close with a yield higher than it currently is. All of those instances happened in the past 2 years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As we saw, the dividend grew 0.6% during the last 12 months which is considerably lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 5%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Year in, year out, IBM’s longer term compound annual growth rate has declined, as lower dividend increases have come in year after year.

So how should we think of IBM’s dividend going forward? IBM’s revenues were down 5% in the quarter, but beat handsomely the estimates of even the most optimist analyst.

Could IBM have increased the dividend by more than $0.01? Of course it could. However, when you think about IBM’s long term dividend streak, they want to increase it by as little as they can get away with to keep it affordable for as long as possible.

Long term, this means the dividend will grow at the rate at which free cashflow per share will grow. But for now IBM’s business hasn’t yet resumed growth, as the challenging environment has slowed than what would have otherwise been a transition year.

Therefore, management don’t want to bloat the payout ratios, and they believe they can get away with a tiny increase, especially when so many other large businesses are cutting or suspending their dividends.

Relatively, any dividend hike sends a strong signal. Over the next 5 years, I still believe 2-3% dividend growth is reasonable to expect. If IBM continues to deliver on its hybrid cloud model, leveraging the Red Hat acquisition to fight the cloud war, then there is no reason that IBM shouldn’t be able to generate this low level of dividend growth.

With a yield higher than 5%, growth of 2-3% per annum is very attractive, and should be considered as good , trustworthy, won’t rock the boat, dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

IBM has a dividend strength score of 94 / 100. The dividend safety is beyond question. IBM’s business is as all weather as it gets. They serve some of the largest, most stable businesses in the world. They are hedged over hundreds of countries. They generate loads of cashflow. The yield is attractive both relative to history and relative to prospective dividend growth.

From the perspective of the dividend investor, IBM is attractive at current prices.

Stock Strength

IBM looks like a good deal for dividend investors. But at the same time, the stock hasn’t exactly been kind to investors in the past decade. IBM is down around 40% from its highs 7 years ago.

Investors might shy away from the stock if they believe that the stock will decline chronically. But will that be the case? It depends. If the market agrees that the valuation has gotten to a point which reflects the more tepid future than was expected a decade ago, the stock remains good quality, then momentum will turn and the stock will be seen in a new light. If not, it will continue to linger, potentially getting cheaper.

Which will it be? I’ll look at these 3 factors before drawing conclusions.

Value

IBM has a P/E of 14.30x

P/S of 1.49x

P/CFO of 7.45x

Dividend yield of 5.18%

Buyback yield of -0.46%

Shareholder yield of 4.72%.

According to these values, IBM is more undervalued than 89% of stocks, which is encouraging. The stock trades at very decent multiples of earnings, cash and sales. Much lower than the sector’s, also lower than the broad markets’.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet over the last decade, IBM has seldom traded at very high multiples of earnings. In fact 14x earnings is relatively expensive compared to the historical median of 12.7x.

Given that earnings likely won’t increase this year, and IBM’s valuation likely won’t be rerated, the historical multiples, no matter how low they might look, might prevent the stock from gaining steam.

On an absolute basis it looks quite cheap. Relative to the market, it looks very cheap. Relative to IBM’s history, it looks just average.

Value Score: 89 / 100

Momentum

IBM trades at $125.84 and is up 3.42% these last 3 months, yet is still down -15.61% these last 6 months & -14.54% these last 12 months. While the market had its V-shaped recovery, IBM only experienced a partial recovery.

This gives it better momentum than 38% of stocks, which is not at all encouraging.

Source: mad-dividends.com

And this talks to a more chronic lack of momentum that IBM has had for years.

Since 2017, one can easily draw a downward channel within which IBM’s price has mostly traded. As long as the market doesn’t decide IBM’s turnaround is viable, IBM will likely remain stuck. The price has recovered somewhat from its trough. It will have a big test around the $130-$135 mark if it makes it there this year again.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock has bounced off its 20 and 50 day SMA’s recently. The 200 day SMA proved to be resistance which the stock simply could not realistically test back in June. Over the next month we might seem some sideways motion, and potentially a test of the $130 mark. If the stock can push through these levels and stay there, the tide may change for IBM, otherwise, I fear that the stock will remain stuck in a rut between $110 and $130 for much of the remainder of the year.

Momentum score: 38 / 100

Quality

IBM has a gearing ratio of 6.5, which is better than 16% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have decreased by 2% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 11.3% of liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 49% of stocks. It depreciates 174.3% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 65% of stocks. IBM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -25.7%, which is better than 84% of companies. Finally, IBM has a return on equity of 38%, better than 92% of US stocks.

This makes IBM’s quality better than 73% of stocks. IBM remains a high quality stock, this is without doubt.

Quality Score: 73 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 80 / 100 which is encouraging but not enough to get the stock to outperform. When you buy IBM now, you buy a high quality stock at a quite good valuation. Don’t expect it to take off anytime soon, sideways trading is much more likely.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 94 & a stock strength of 80, IBM is a good choice for dividend investors. However, because of the market’s lack of appreciation of the equity, it is tough to say how cheap it will get. With a yield between 5 and 5.5%, I think IBM is a good buy. With a yield above 5.5% it enters bargain territory.

Having increased my exposure slowly during the past 4 months, I would only increase the position again if the valuation dips above a yield of 5.5%. To read more about how we manage our position sizing, I suggest you follow our model All Weather Dividends Portfolio.

I remain bullish on IBM long term, as their position in their industry is cemented, and while they were slow to transition, had to deal with a bad CEO in the past, the company is setting the stage to come out of the pandemic stronger than ever. 1 year from now, not much will likely have changed. But 5 years from now, IBM will be the 5% yield you wished you had bought.

Liked this article? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of this page so that we can let you know the next time we publish a dividend article here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.