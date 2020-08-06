Pessina promoting himself to Executive Chairman and looking for a new CEO is a positive for now.

Maybe a rotation into pure "value" stocks will help the drug store chain.

With Walgreens' (WBA) recent earnings report, Walgreens CEO is kicking himself up to the executive Chairman role and abrogating the CEO position, which might be the first positive sign that a turnaround is in the works for the retail drug store giant.

That being said, the stock has looked perennially cheap for the last few years, with little to show for investors who have seen the attractive free cash flow yield of 11%, the 6x cash flow valuation and the 4.5%-5% dividend yield.

Trends in Walgreens' EPS and revenue estimates:

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

Trend in revenue estimates:

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

Readers will likely see the slight erosion in revenue estimates for the next four fiscal years (WBA's fiscal 2020 ends 8/31/20) however, the sharper erosion in EPS estimates is more noticeable.

The difference between the two is gross margin issues: it's still a problem for WBA and didn't stop with the latest quarter as the United Kingdom gross margin fell 440 basis points year-over-year (y/y), per Morningstar. Much of this is to do with Covid-19 so we have to wonder if some of the margin issues will recover as the US economy reopens.

Margin erosion:

4-qtr avg 12-qtr avg 20-qtr avg 40-qtr avg Gross mgn 20.71% 22.18% 23.44% 25.71% Op mgn 4.11% 4.74% 4.90% 5.17%

Source: valuation spreadsheet

WBA's fiscal 3rd quarter 2020 reported in early July 2020 showed gross margin deteriorated a whopping 259 basis points, while the overall operating margin declined 179 basis points.

Again, this was due to the UK operations. Morningstar noted there was a 26% y/y decline in "retail - international" at WBA.

Quality of earnings:

Source: Internal valuation spreadsheet

Readers can see how cash flow and free cash flow as a percentage of net income has deteriorated for Walgreens over the last several years.

In and of itself, it's not a deal-breaker, since even companies like Apple have shown deteriorating trends the last few years, but for a retailer that had consistently "better than 1x" coverage of net income from cash flow and free cash flow, the trend is worth noting.

Chart looks terrible:

Source: Worden charts

What readers should note is that the stock has taken out its 200-month moving average on the monthly chart. When GE did that in early 2017, the stock fell sharply through $20 and kept going.

The way WBA is trading is an issue. The faster Stefano Pessina can find a capable CEO, willing and able to turn the drug store retailer's operations around, the better.

WBA vs. the S&P 500 - 20-year comparison

Source: Ycharts

Summary/conclusion:

Despite the trends in EPS estimates and the overall financial deterioration for Walgreens, the fact that Stefano Pessina has removed himself from the operational role of CEO and will allow the Board to find a new CEO to run the day-to-day aspects of Walgreens is reason for some optimism for the retailer.

Over the years, the 3 necessary components for a turnaround of a major public corporation are: 1.) The brand remains intact, 2.) the new CEO has the support of the Board and the industry savvy to effect a turnaround, 3.) there is sufficient cash flow and free cash flow to support the company during the changes.

Walgreens certainly has the brand quality and the cash flow.

The big worry is that Walgreens is Bed, Bath (NASDAQ:BBBY) or some other numerous retailers that have gradually watched their customer bases erode and management never countered the erosion with SG&A (sales, general and administrative) expenses or business model adjustments. Bed, Bath & Beyond I thought was particularly egregious since the retailer was very "cash-rich" and cash flow healthy even raising their dividend in the last two years only to see comps continue to erode.

Here is the big issue around WBA and even CVS (NYSE:CVS): will the brick & mortar retail crushing competitive dynamic overwhelm the "essential purpose" of prescription traffic, ultimately continuing to erode returns on capital and forcing investors to flee the stocks. (I stopped modeling CVS on the internal valuation so a valuation comparison can't be done.)

CVS reported a huge beat on EPS yesterday and the stock finished lower on the day. CVS has taken a different business strategy than WBA, becoming more vertically integrated, with the acquisition of Aetna, but Walgreens' recent move, "VillageMD," (one sell-side report called it the "doc-in-the-box" model), announced with the latest 3rd quarter earnings in July '20, surprised me since it means more "brick & mortar" as I understand it (and I could be wrong) seemed to be panned, at least by the one sell-side report read after earnings.

The VillageMD model should be given a chance, at least for now.

In the late 1990s during the five years where large-cap growth was king, I do remember "value" companies reporting good earnings but the stocks went nowhere, and only began to move higher after the giant vortex that was the dot.com bubble and the large-cap growth dominance ended in March 2000.

Is the problem for WBA operational, (i.e. temporary), secular decline (permanent), or style box being out-of-favor?

The stock's fundamentals look solid, particularly cash and free cash valuations, but the technicals look terrible.

You have to respect the chart until something fundamental improves, and hopefully, that's a new CEO and margin issues getting resolved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.