Investor pressure over the transition to clean energy as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to rein havoc on big oil companies. Most oil & gas producers are forced to revise downwards their long-term forecasts of crude oil prices. For instance, in 2019, near-term oversupply of commodities caused prices to drop to a 10-year low. This decrease was extended into Q2 2020 when the May 2020 WTI contract fell by 321% to -$40.31 per barrel.

By 2040, an additional $20 trillion in oil and gas investment will be needed to keep pace with the rising demand. With the middle class adding at least 5 billion in the same period, the world's demand for energy will grow by more than 20%. Natural gas demand is expected to increase to 35% reaching an annual increase of 4,370 bcm in 2025.

Thesis

In order to solve the dual challenge of lowering emissions while providing energy, Exxon Mobil (XOM) will rely on its innovative technological trend to increase net profits. Additionally, the company will need to shift its growth strategy to balance energy supply against demand in transport, power generation, and industrial applications.

Stock Momentum

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock has gained 39.43% since 23rd March 2020 when it hit a low of $31.45. At the time, the oil & gas company announced near-term spending cuts to its contractors and vendors over the coronavirus pandemic. Later on June 8, 2020, the oil giant's stock jumped to $54.74 (a 3-month high) when it was listed as a partner by the Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) Oil & Gas Blockchain Consortium. At the time, the OOC was using blockchain technology in a pilot production of a water haulage transaction on wells owned by Equinor (EQNR). Blockchain was also seen as a means to increase efficiency in vendor payments and reduce oil & gas disputes. Other companies that joined this program include Noble Energy (NBL), Chevron Corp. (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Shell (RDS.A) among others. We expect this technology to hit the market before 2022 once the OOC hits the second phase of the pilot program leveraging the use of blockchain in automating the oil and gas industry.

Technology Fire Power

Approximately 55% of the global sources of energy comprise of oil and gas. Unfortunately, 35% of the greenhouse emissions are attributed to these sources. It is important to invest in carbon reduction mechanisms as these two sources are affordable as compared to wind/solar power that attracts high operating costs.

At the start of 2020, Exxon Mobil announced that it will be investing in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to lower emissions. Recently, scientists from the company discovered organic frameworks containing tetra-amine compounds that capture carbon emissions 6 times faster than the normal amine-based compounds. Such a breakthrough will see industrial plants use low-temperature steam to cut carbon dioxide emissions by more than 90%.

The CCS technology will help Exxon Mobil to lower methane emissions in operations as well as guide the company to develop premium lubricants. Consumers should expect to be treated to an array of lightweight plastics that are not a threat to oceans or climate protection. According to Professor Thompson from the University of Plymouth, the annual flow of single-use plastics into oceans would triple from the current 11 million metric tons to 29 million metric tons in 2040 if not curtailed. The research stated that lightweight, versatile, and durable materials could counter the influence of single-use plastics that are not biodegradable.

To support the near-term actions, Exxon Mobil will also advance commercial transportation through the application of algae and cellulosic biomass to generate biofuels. This product will also be used in the petrochemical industry. Congress, through the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis on June 30, 2020, proposed further research on carbon dynamics and sustainability of biomass. The committee's report indicated that research was necessary to:

Develop sustainable biomass supply such as algae, converting biomass to low-carbon fuels and electricity, and achieving cost reductions."

Exxon Mobil has also employed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the upstream to aid in the interpretation of seismic data. AI is effective in improving exploration and reducing the recovery time of underground resources. The company's partnership with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in the Permian Basin ratified in 2019 has helped it to improve capital efficiency and spur production growth. We expect Microsoft to help Exxon Mobil develop AI systems that will improve on the CCS technology in the upstream and downstream.

At the Permian Basin, Exxon Mobil is expected to develop smart machines that detect methane emissions by 2025. The company announced that it had renewed its environmental research agreement for the next five years to help in the CCS technology.

Production and Refining Capacity

The refining capacity in XOM's downstream has been declining since 2012. Stronger technological support through 2025 will strengthen the capacity as the company will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: Statista

Exxon Mobil reported that its US refining capacity stood at 1.74 million barrels per day. This capacity represented a decline of 10.77% from the amount refined per day in 2012 and 2014. In Q1 2020, the refining capacity in the US reduced to 1.558 million barrels per day although it increased globally to 4.06 million barrels per day. In Q2 2020, the company's oil utilization is expected to increase as the company seeks to recover from the economic shocks of the pandemic.

In comparison to 2019, Exxon Mobil may realize a $4 billion increase in earnings due to increased US refining especially at the end of 2020. At the current $40 per barrel average oil price, Exxon's earnings may reach $21.5 billion according to estimates by 2025.

Exxon Mobil has managed to sell 27 million tons of chemicals over the years. The Q1 2020 report shows that chemical sales (globally) reduced to 6.237 million metric tons from 6.772 million metric tons in Q4 2019. We expect the company to increase chemical sales from $592 million into 2021 due to an increase in manufacturing operations while production at the Permian Basin will also increase by 20%. With the Permian Basin being the focus for green technological research, we expect an increase in the region's refining capacity through 2025. This increase against rising demand of crude oil may increase prices of US oil in the near and long term.

The Texas City of Corpus Christi recently saw an improvement in infrastructure that is poised to increase the current competitive prices of crude oil. Data from S&P Global shows that in May-June 2020, a total of 41.3 million barrels of crude oil were exported from Corpus Christi and Ingleside. This capacity represents approximately 1.2 million b/d. This accounts for at least 35% of all the crude exports sold from the US Gulf Coast since June 12, 2020.

Ahead of its Q2 2020 results on July 31, 2020, it is expected that Exxon Mobil will announce lower capital investment in the quarter as the company will seek to recover from lower commodity prices incurred in Q1 2020.

Exxon Mobil's global net production of crude oil and related products as at Q1 2020 stood at 2.48 million barrels per day. This capacity represented an increase of 6.57% from the amount produced in Q1 2019. In Q2 2020, the company announced an increase of 45.16% in oil production to 3.6 million barrels per day.

Natural gas

Global natural gas production in Q2 2020 decreased by 12% from 9.396 million cubic feet per day (mcfd). Production in Africa reduced to 7 mcfd in Q1 2020 from a high of 10 mcfd in Q4 2019. Despite having low second quarter realizations due to oversupply, Exxon Mobil will not slow down production of natural gas.

Low price of oil has been noted as the main impediment to implementing carbon capture technology in the industry due to its commercialization. Exxon Mobil will have the benefit of applying the technology directly in its oil/gas wells. Petro Nova's carbon project was adopted in a neighboring coal plant, with oil costs significantly lower. However, XOM's carbon capture coupled with blockchain technology will improve clean gas haulage.

There has been slow progress in Africa's natural gas production due to legal and infrastructural barriers. The Mozambique LNG program led by Total (TOT) recently signed a $14.9 billion in debt financing to help in natural gas production in the African state. Total expects to complete the development of the Golfinho and Atum gas fields located in Cabo Delgado - northern Mozambique. Exxon Mobil's delayed financing of the Rovuma LNG until 2021 means that the company should develop mechanisms of cleaning the natural gas upon extraction.

According to the World Economic Forum, natural gas is the future of electricity production especially in Africa. Electricity generation in the continent is expected to triple by 2040.

Source: World Economic Forum

Natural gas plants release fewer pollutants as compared to coal plants. Recent annual energy statistics in the UK show that 40% of the power generated in 2019 was from natural gas with coal falling to an all-time low of 2.1%. We expect Exxon Mobil to increase gas production in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and other African countries that have plenty of this resource. The company will redesign horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing and embed carbon capture to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Financial Consideration

Exxon Mobil's P/E ratio currently stands at 26.11 with a market cap of $186 billion and an EPS beat of -$0.18. The company's dividend yield is strong at 8.27% after it declared the Q3 2020 cash dividend on the common stock at $0.87 per share. While Total's dividend payment is irregular, its EPS for Q1 2020 was higher at $3.08.

As it enters Q2 2020, the price/sales ratio of Exxon Mobil is at 0.72 with Chevron's slightly higher at 1.72. Investors are paying less than $0.80 for $1 at Exxon Mobil as compared to Chevron. On another scale, with a price to book ratio of 0.97, Exxon Mobil is currently undervalued.

However, low production and crushed oil demand due to the pandemic caused Exxon Mobil to register a quarterly loss of $1.1 billion in Q2 2020. With an annual payout of up to $15 billion to shareholders, XOM's management will move to cut costs and reduce its current debt burden so as to preserve the dividend.

Rising oil demand

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on July 29, 2020, that there was a decrease of 10.612 million in US crude inventories due to an increase in demand. The forecast at the time was 0.357 million barrels indicating that demand had increased by more than 2,800%. The decrease in crude inventories suggests strong demand and is bullish for future crude prices.

Source: Oil Price

Brent crude futures for August contracts rose from $43.24 on July 31, 2020, to $45.15 (+4.42%) with WTI oil prices at $41.84. Further oil production cuts are expected from August to December 2020. OPEC is slated to ease production to 7.7 million barrels per day from the current 9.7 million barrels per day.

Although speculation is rife that Saudi Arabia may cut September crude oil prices due to ebb in demand, the reverse may be true since increased demand will see the US increase prices subsequently into 2021.

Bottom Line

To support the near-term actions, Exxon Mobil will advance commercial transportation through the application of algae and cellulosic biomass to generate biofuels. It will be vital for Exxon Mobil to consider early financing of the Rovuma LNG project so as to increase natural gas production in Africa. We foresee an increase in demand of natural gas in 2021 especially in power generation. At the current stock price, XOM is poised to rally in the long-term due to its technological innovations that seek to capture carbon emissions. Crushed oil demand in Q2 2020 may see Exxon Mobil register a quarterly loss of $1.1 billion. However, the company will recover into 2021 with increased commodity demand.

