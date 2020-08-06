Amid a low rate backdrop which has seen most banks struggle, Morgan Stanley's (MS) recent high-quality beat was a refreshing reminder that we shouldn't paint all banks with the same brush. Not only did we see better top-line numbers across the board, but expense control also played a major part in the earnings per share (EPS) beat, driving some much-needed operating leverage. The fact that MS continues to generate returns in the high-teens (return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 18.6% for the quarter) is mighty, and with peer-leading capital levels, a relatively small loan book, and limited reliance on spread income, MS seems very reasonably priced at ~1.2x tangible book (post-E*TRADE dilution).

Capital Markets and Wealth Management Drive Another Beat and Raise

MS reported headline 2Q20 EPS of $1.96 per share, well above consensus' $1.12 per share. Now, the beat was helped by one-off fee benefits but was more than offset by non-recurring expenses and a higher tax rate (~26%). After backing out these one-offs and normalizing the tax impact, core EPS was closer to ~$2.07/share, by my estimates.

Reported EPS $1.96 (-) One-off Fee Gains in Institutional Securities and Wealth Management (0.33) (+) One-off Expenses (M&A/Integration-related and deferred cash-based compensation) 0.24 (+) Tax Rate Impact 0.20 Core EPS $2.07

The core beat was mainly down to above-trend fee growth in the capital markets business, with Fixed Income (+168% YoY), Equities (+23% YoY), Equity Advisory (+62% YoY), and Debt Advisory (+68% YoY) all driving the impressive 2Q20 numbers.

There's some concern over the sustainability of these strong capital markets results, and rightly so, in my view, given activity in the current quarter has begun to normalize below the April/early May levels. I'd also note that core capital markets revenue was ~$450m lower (~$250m net gain on the held for sale portfolio and ~$200m from deferred cash-based compensation), though this still implies a very healthy 56.0% YoY growth. Longer-term investors should still draw comfort from the strength of the franchise, and with CEOs and Boards remaining engaged, I remain upbeat on M&A prospects in the medium to longer term. In the near term, a healthy IPO pipeline should help offset weakness elsewhere.

After unprecedented levels of capital raising, issuance levels are likely to slow from the current torrid pace as we enter the summer. Pipelines remain healthy, particularly IPOs. And if markets remain constructive, we would expect active issuance in the latter part of this year. - 2Q20 Transcript

The strong Wealth Management performance also provided welcome relief, with margins holding firm at 24.4% on stronger than expected net interest income (+1% YoY) and transaction revenue (+48% YoY). This suggests headwinds from a low rate environment may have been overestimated, with sticky deposit balances likely helping as well. Though low rates will certainly be a drag, 2Q may be the bottom, in my view, and with markets since rebounding, I'd expect WM margins to move back to the 26-28% target sooner rather than later.

Source: 2Q20 Supplement

Adding to the positives in WM, management also reiterated the E*TRADE acquisition is on track to close next quarter, which is a key positive, in my view. E*TRADE will add capabilities and scale to the existing WM platform, and appears accretive, with >$550m in pre-tax run-rate synergies (>$400m cost; >$150m funding) on offer.

Source: E*TRADE Acquisition Presentation

Driving the Efficiency Ratio Below 2018 Lows

At a time when many big banks are struggling with efficiency ratios (see my note on WFC), MS's ~68% efficiency ratio warrants much credit, in my view. Note that this represents a very impressive ~4%pt drop YoY, mainly from non-comp expenses (down ~4%pts YoY to ~23%).

Source: 2Q20 Supplement

The net effect of the positive operating leverage was a record net income of $3.3bn (+45% YoY) for the quarter, which translated to an adjusted ROTCE of 18.6% (up ~5.8%pts YoY). Given much of that positive operating leverage was driven by outperformance in capital markets, I'd expect these numbers to normalize somewhat heading into the back half of the year - likely ~11-12% ROTCE.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Not Your Average Loan Book

The fact that MS didn't see the huge credit provisions that the other big banks took in Q2 is a key selling point, in my view. Much of this is "by design" from years of business transformation - MS doesn't have loan exposures to unsecured consumer credit and holds the limited emerging market, small business, and middle-market lending exposures.

As of 2Q20, NPLs remain under control at ~1.2% (in-line with 1Q19 levels). Allowances for loan losses also seem to be under control, despite rising to $1.16bn for the quarter, with reserves for corporate loans and CRE at 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively. The key here is the quality of its lending portfolio, with <$1bn in forbearance requests approved across ~$65bn of Institutional Securities loans, thus far.

Source: Company Filings

Further, the size of the loan book at $151bn (mainly very high quality corporate and wealth management clients) screens favorably relative to the $975bn asset base and $69bn of tangible common equity. All in all, MS's strong credit has contributed massively to the profitability resilience through COVID-19 - a trend that I believe is sustainable through future cycles as well.

The strong return profile has also enabled continued growth in capital levels, which has, in turn, driven up both the fully phased-in CET1 ratio and tangible book value per share. Thus, though MS has voluntarily suspended its share repurchase program, its best-in-class capital position means it will likely be among the first to resume buybacks, in my view.

Source: 2Q20 Earnings Release

Well-Positioned to Emerge as a Post-COVID Winner

The striking contrast between MS's 2Q20 results and its peers will likely continue in the near term, as MS appears particularly well-positioned to put any COVID-19-related stress behind it long before its peers.

Given its relatively small- and high-quality loan book, the company appears significantly de-risked versus prior cycles and coupled with its efficiency gains, I see little reason MS does not maintain ROTCEs in the low-teens. Note this assumes trading and investment banking normalize post-2Q20, with little credit assigned to potential post-integration synergies from E*TRADE. With a solid low-teens ROTCE profile, MS stock appears very reasonably priced at ~1.1x TBV (~1.2x adjusted for E*TRADE dilution), and thus, I see the risk/reward as attractive.

Key downside risks include exposure to market fluctuations and ongoing active-to-passive shifts. Integration of the E*TRADE acquisition also represents a risk, though I do not believe current valuations capture much of the guided synergies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.