The stakes have never been higher in the battle for a promising COVID-19 vaccine. The valuations of developers have reached a peak leaving no room for error. Several contracts to manufacture the experimental vaccine candidates have turned Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) into an indirect COVID-19 vaccine play. And the company's polyclonal antibody therapy against the virus can act as a bridge to contain the pandemic until a vaccine takes over. Set to enter the Phase 3 trials this month, its development, however, trails more specific monoclonal counterparts. The newly-signed deals, meanwhile, will accelerate Emergent's path towards the long-term revenue target, and diversify its top-line away from government dependence. The federal funding supports the near-term margin expansion, and the current level of liquid assets has reached an all-time high even as low gearing supports more debt financing.

The brighter outlook has seemingly gone unnoticed as the company still trades in line with the historical average. With a premium multiple to better reflect the enhanced prospects, the consensus EBITDA estimates reveal an undervalued stock for the risk-averse investors to benefit from the COVID-19 vaccine race.

Contract Development is a Pick-And-Shovel Play?

The raging COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the humanity's resolve to find a successful vaccine. Unfortunately, in the crowded race, not everyone can succeed. Given the heavy initial investments, uncertain markets, and sharp government scrutiny, even the eventual winners will struggle to make profits. Yet, the investors are seemingly oblivious to the lopsided risk-return tradeoff. With no margin of safety for failure, the developers with largely unproven technologies such as Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) trade at sky-high valuations. Against this backdrop, one strategy to bet on the COVID-19 vaccine race is to spread the risks by backing several developers advancing a range of technologies. The investments in companies playing a supportive role to developers is a safe bet too, similar to the California Gold Rush of 1840s and 1850s when the pick-and-shovel sellers made a fortune as diggers searched for gold with no guarantee of success. These contract manufacturers stand to benefit even if today's vaccine front runners disappear into oblivion as the late-stage clinical trials unfold.

Let's take Emergent as an example. The company has already struck deals with four developers to manufacture their experimental vaccine candidates. The agreement with Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) supplies the Phase 1 trial that yielded positive data recently. Expecting to start the Phase 1 trial in early 2H 2020 (second half of 2020), the development work is currently underway for an oral candidate advanced by Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT). Even though the financial terms of the aforementioned contracts are unclear, two long-term agreements with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) are set to reveal a billion-dollar market opportunity in COVID-19 vaccine manufacture. Johnson & Johnson has started the Phase 1 study for its lead candidate, while the Phase 3 studies are already underway for AstraZeneca's candidate. With both companies expecting to supply billions of doses globally by 2021, Emergent could also be a winner even if a few also-rans suffer losses as the candidates enter the final stretch of development.

A partner to U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed Program with a contract valued at ~$628 million, the company will sign up more collaborations as the developers secure funding to accelerate their vaccine development efforts. Last week. Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) announced a $2.1 billion funding from the program to deliver up to 600 million doses for the U.S. government. However, it's not yet clear if the two foreign pharma giants will seek U.S. manufacturing partners.

Antibody Therapy Unveils A Two-Pronged Strategy

As mentioned earlier, the vaccine development is risky and can take years with no guarantee of a positive clinical outcome. This uncertainty has led scientists to advocate the antibody therapy as a potential bridge to fight the SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19. De-risking the over-reliance on vaccine development, as a potential therapy for severely ill and high-risk individuals, Emergent is advancing polyclonal hyperimmune with antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Derived from humans and horses, respectively, COVID-HIG and COVID-EIG are manufactured from plasma, containing antibodies to COVID-19. The former enters the Phase 3 trials this month and the proof-of-concept study for the latter is ongoing with data expected before the end of summer. An answer to potential viral mutations, the antibody therapies can also elicit immunity in immunocompromised and the elderly who are unlikely to mount an effective immune response to a vaccine.

With the dual-pronged strategy to fight the virus brightening the company's prospects, Emergent's shares currently hover near a 52-week high. While the S&P 400 Midcap Index has dropped ~7% in the year so far, Emergent has surged ~149%, more than twice the gain of Lonza Group Ltd. (OTCPK:LZAGY), a Swiss-based contract manufacturer in agreement with Moderna to supply up to a billion doses of its experimental vaccine. With six "Very Bullish" ratings and only a single "Neutral" rating, the Wall Street appears to be rooting for the stock to go even higher while Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating has ranked the stock among the top seven in the health care sector.

Contract Manufacture Accelerates Revenue Growth

The top-line dominated by a ~82% contribution from product sales in 2019 has diversified thanks to the newly-signed development and manufacturing contracts. The CDMO (contract development and manufacturing) share of revenue has risen from ~7% in 2019 to ~18% in the previous quarter. The deals valued at $1.5 billion will be spread over a two-year period, according to the management, bringing much needed growth consistency for the CDMO segment. The initial revenue bump is unlikely to taper off as the pre-pandemic long-term outlook indicated $2 billion of revenue by 2024 implying a ~13% CAGR from 2019 to 2024. However, the 2020 guidance, recently revised up by more than a quarter at the midpoint, projects ~$1.5-1.6 billion of revenue for the year, indicating ~40% year-over-year (YoY) growth. The CDMO expansion estimated to reach ~463% YoY in 2020 compared to ~41% YoY in the previous year will turbocharge the growth towards the long-term goal.

Government Funding to Lift Margins

The majority of federal funding to reserve manufacturing capacity has no immediate cost element and the portion to expand the production capacity will not have an immediate impact on the income statement as the capital asset depreciates gradually. Thanks to the newly signed government contracts to boost the U.S. SNS (Strategic National Stockpile) with the company-produced smallpox vaccine and the anthrax vaccine, AV7909, the product sales are likely to witness the economies of scale. Hence the margins are expected to rise with the guidance implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~36-38% in 2020 up from ~25% in 2019. The consensus estimates for revenue and EBITDA for 2020 at ~$1.5 billion and ~$552 million respectively imply a ~36% of EBITDA margin compared to ~23% in 2019. With the EBITDA margin on an LTM (last-twelve-month) basis having already reached ~32%, the consensus view seems fair.

Low Gearing Shores Up the Liquidity

After the debt-funded acquisition of Adapt Pharma lifted the net debt/EBITDA ratio to ~4.3x in 2018, the gearing level had dropped to ~0.9x in the latest quarter suggesting balance sheet's capacity for more debt financing. Meanwhile, the current liquid assets, measured in terms of cash and equivalents and accounts receivables, have surged past $525 million powered by three consecutive quarters of growth in cash and equivalents. Once the recent upsized debt offering worth $450 million pays the outstanding portion, the undrawn revolving credit facility of $600 million will further reinforce the liquidity level.

Modest Valuation Contrasts the Brighter Prospects

With a discount of ~22.5% to the sector median of ~17.8x, Emergent currently trades at ~13.9x in terms of forward EV/EBITDA ratio, while the NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA stands at ~11.9x, mostly in line with the past year average. Lonza currently trades at ~25.1x in NTM EV/EBITDA with more than a ~30.2% premium to the past year average. Assuming the forward EV/EBITDA to range from ~16.5x to 19.5x, to mirror the better prospects, the consensus EBITDA forecasts suggest a premium of ~32.1-57.3% for the stock highlighting an undervalued to stock waiting to gain momentum as the COVID-19 vaccine race heats up. However, the investors shouldn't lose sight of the risks as mentioned below.

Polyclonal vs. Monoclonal Antibodies

Emergent's COVID-19 hyperimmuneglobulins are produced from the purified form of target antibodies collected from donor plasma with a known antibody response against the coronavirus. The infusions are safe and effective, but the timing of treatment should be crucial as the polyclonal antibodies displaying several binding sites to the antigen can result in an overreactive immune response. In contrast, the monoclonal antibodies with a unique binding site on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 elicits a more specific immune response with less-likely adverse events. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) have already started the large-scale Phase 3 studies for their monoclonal antibody therapies. If Eli, as expected, wins the emergency authorization by the FDA in early fall, the company will be well-positioned to counter a potential fall resurgence of the epidemic even as Emergent's polyclonal therapy trails Phase 3 trials.

Before the pandemic, the U.S. government accounted for ~61% of Emergent's revenue in 2019. The recent partnerships with vaccine developers will wean the company away from the over-dependence on government contracts. However, if the pandemic subsides before a vaccine succeeds or if there are any roadblocks to vaccine development, the company's top-line growth will be once again subject to government's highly unpredictable budgetary allocations. Even worse, its major contributor to product sales in 2019, the NARCAN Nasal Spray, has faced generic challenges. As a result, the near-term sales outlook of the treatment for opioid overdose looks hazy despite the revenue visibility afforded by the newly-signed government contracts to boost the SNS.

Conclusion

The Emergent's manufacturing deals for COVID-19 vaccine candidates have uncovered a less risky and indirect strategy to piggyback on promising developers whose peak valuations leave no room for error. While the deals diversify company top-line away from government reliance, its foray into the antibody therapy further de-risks the prospects though its development trails the rivals. The federal funding for vaccine manufacture improves the margins, and the gearing level can afford more debt financing. With a premium to better reflect the prospects, the current multiple, trading in line with the historical average, highlights an undervalued stock set to surge as the COVID-19 vaccine development enters the final stretch.

