3 Reasons To Sell The Australian Dollar

AUDCAD has broken below the lower bound of the ascending channel and is now trading within a descending wedge, which is a bearish pattern.

In this article, I would like to list three reasons to short the Australian dollar - specifically, against the Canadian dollar (short AUD/CAD).

Reason One: Technical Set-Up

AUDCAD has broken below the lower bound of the ascending channel and is now trading within a descending wedge, which is a bearish pattern. Trend-based Fib-extension analysis indicates that a break below 0.9530 could cause a fall into the 0.9520-0.9470 range. Alternatively, the pair will have to rise above 0.9600 to invalidate the bearish short-term bias. Bearish divergence on MACD (see the chart below) indicates that reversal might occur if the buyers fail to break the 0.9690 resistance level. Furthermore, RSI is heavily overbought on the weekly chart and fundamentals are not in AUD's favor (continue reading).

AUDCAD Technical Chart

Source: Trading View

Reason Two: Inflation and Monetary Policy

Australia's annual inflation turned negative for the first time in 22 years in the pandemic-hit second quarter as government childcare subsidies and lower oil prices fueled the biggest quarterly fall on record. Indeed, Australia now has one of the lowest inflation rates among the industrialized nations (second only to Switzerland's negative 0.9%) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

It is therefore unsurprising that Australia's central bank (Royal Bank of Australia, or RBA) held its cash rate at an all-time low on Tuesday, predicting the economic recovery will likely be both "uneven" and 'bumpy" as the country's second biggest state locks down to fight a resurgence of the COVID-19. Earlier today, the RBA offered to buy A$500 million ($360.25 million) in Australian government bonds as part of its quantitative easing program to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25%.

Conversely, Statistics Canada reported that the consumer price index for June was up 0.7% compared with one year ago, ending a run of negative inflation that began in April in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada is now much closer to its inflation target than Australia is.

Although the monetary authorities of both countries are dovish and are expected to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period of time, the Bank of Canada is arguably less dovish than the RBA (see the chart below). Indeed, stronger AUD (which has appreciated by more than 6% y-o-y) is likely to make Philip Lowe's (RBA governor) job only tougher as the appreciation in the currency often leads to a reduction in inflationary pressures. Conversely, Canadian dollar is down 0.4% y-o-y.

Source: @JohnKicklighter (Twitter)

Reason Three: Relative Valuation

In less than five months, the value of the Australian dollar has increased by more than 14% against its Canadian counterpart.

Have a look at the chart below. It shows daily closing exchange rates for 1 Australian dollar to Canadian dollar. Rising AUDCAD means that the Australian dollar is appreciating, while the Canadian dollar is depreciating. Declining AUDCAD means that the Australian dollar is depreciating, while the Canadian dollar appreciating.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

The chart also shows the yield spreads between Australian bonds and Canadian bonds. Bond yields are considered to be an important measuring stick for market confidence and investor appetites. Most importantly, yields often reflect traders' expectations for interest rate changes, which is a major driver for the currency exchange rate. The bond spread or the interest rate differential of an exchange rate is the difference between two similar tenors of debt instruments in two separate countries, such as the 2-year note or the 10-year note. There is usually strong relationship (positive correlation) between interest rate differentials and the price of a currency.

As we can see from the chart above, AUDCAD has been pushed higher by widening yield spreads. However, the yields have been essentially flat for the past three months making further appreciation of the Australian dollar (relative to the Canadian dollar) rather unlikely.

Finally, based on traders' sentiment (derived from CFTC Commitments of Traders reports) the Aussie ranks as one of the most "overbought" currency among 12 global currencies and the most "overbought" currency among the seven major ones. Conversely, the Canadian dollar is currently one of the most "oversold" currencies.

See the table below (click on the table to see the figures).

It shows non-commercial (leveraged funds) positions in 12 major currencies (futures contracts).

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Index 1 - Converts NET POSITIONS to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current net position ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 and 156 weeks.

Index 2 - Converts LONG:SHORT RATIO to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current ratio ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 and 156 weeks.

Index 3 - Converts NET POSITIONS % of OPEN INTEREST to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current net positions (as a percentage of open interest) ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 and 156 weeks.

Use these indices to watch for extremes reading in the markets. Readings of 95 and higher as well as 5 and lower indicate a potential market extreme. Therefore, traders would normally look for opportunities to go long when indices are close to zero. Likewise, traders are advised to look for opportunities to go short when indices are close to 100. 3-Year indices (156 weeks) are less volatile than 1-Year Indices (52 weeks) and therefore generate less frequent, but stronger signals. As a general rule, it is widely considered that Index 1 is more important than Index 2 or Index 3.

As we know, a trader or investor should normally avoid the crowds and look for undervalued opportunities. "Long AUD" is currently one of the most "overcrowded" trades in the foreign exchange universe, while "long CAD" is one of the least overcrowded ones. Indeed, in the week ending July 28, traders added 5,465 short contracts in AUD, while cutting their net-short exposure in CAD by 4,069 contracts.

Conclusion

Technical picture for the AUDCAD is gradually turning bearish. Historically "expensive" exchange rate and a bearish divergence between the AUDCAD and the yield spreads enhance the views of a limited upside for AUDCAD.

I recommend SHORT AUD/CAD. Targets: 0.9500, and 0.9350 (in extension). Stop loss: 0.9700.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUD/CAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short AUD/CAD.