But that P/E ratio of 120.44 is based on adjusted non-GAAP earnings, as reported by the company, which are at best illusory.

Guidewire Software does not pay a dividend, and, demonstrably, there has been no net increase in shareholders' equity from earnings from operations over the last 3.75 years.

Investment Thesis

Simply put, Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shares are way overpriced at present. When shareholders begin to understand the company's growth is due to raising capital through share issues, and not through generation and accumulation of earnings, there could be a rush for the exits. This makes for a shorting opportunity, based purely on an unjustifiably high share price. A detailed analysis of the company's financials appears below.

Below, I address:

Historical Shareholder Returns Checking the Guidewire Software "Equity Bucket"

Guidewire Software: Assessing Historical Shareholder Returns

Table 1 below shows details of actual rates of return for Guidewire Software shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Guidewire Software: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Guidewire Software were double-digit returns for all eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. These solid to excellent rates of return, ranging from 11.7% to 25.4%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to August 5, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Shareholders have obvious reasons to be pleased with their investments to date. Usually, at this stage, I would look at future EPS estimates to better assess whether the current share price is justified. In the case of Guidewire Software, from a preliminary review, I can readily observe the current share price is unlikely to be able to be justified, based on analysts' estimates of non-GAAP EPS for 2020 and beyond, or by any other means. Instead, I will go directly to review of the Guidewire Software "Equity Bucket".

Checking the Guidewire Software "Equity Bucket"

Table 2.1 Guidewire Software Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period August 1, 2016 to April 30, 2020 (3.75 years) -

Table 2.1 shows Guidewire Software has increased net assets used in operations by $714 million and cash net of debt by $88 million over the last 3.75 years. This $802 million increase in net assets has been funded by an increase in shareholders' equity of $802 million over the last 3.75 years. Guidewire Software has reported non-GAAP earnings totaling $321.4 million over the last 3.75 years. In the absence of dividend payments, it might be thought some of the increase of $802 million in shareholders' equity came from this source. Unfortunately, for shareholders, this is not the case. The $802 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 Guidewire Software Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to a very great extent with Guidewire Software as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to $321.4 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $4.05.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $375.3 million of items regarded by the company management as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Guidewire Software. These adjustments increase reported EPS over the 3.75-year period by $4.70 per share. The impact is to convert GAAP losses of $53.9 million to the above non-GAAP net income of $321.4 million by excluding $375.3 million of expenses from headline profits. Most of the amount excluded relates to stock compensation expense, which is discussed in more detail further below.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments with respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in pension funds - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Guidewire Software, these items were $128.3 million positive and increased EPS by $1.62 over the 3.75-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $351.9 million ($4.43 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. However, the cost of share repurchases, to offset the dilutionary effect of these awards, is estimated to be higher by $125.3 million ($1.57 EPS effect) than the amount recorded for stock compensation expense purposes over the 3.75-year period. This understatement of expense is a material understatement of the real cost of stock compensation. This Ernst & Young publication on Returning capital to shareholders, expresses a similar concern -

Companies seek to offset executive compensation dilution. Buybacks can replace the shares or fund the options that companies award as compensation. A director recently cautioned that this practice could cause companies to inadvertently increase the cost of executive compensation plans: "If we are using hard dollars to offset stock dilution, we should treat those hard dollars as a compensation expense. Otherwise we are not recognizing what we are actually spending to compensate our people."

This understatement of stock compensation is not a matter unique to Guidewire Software. But the situation with Guidewire Software is further aggravated by the total cost of stock compensation being excluded from reported non-GAAP results. The true economic cost is estimated at $477.2 million, which, if taken account of, would convert the $321.4 million non-GAAP net income to a net loss of $155.8 million over the 3.75-year period. Even if we take the lower figure of $351.9 million recorded by the company, including that as an expense would reduce non-GAAP net income of $321.4 million to a net loss of $30.5 million.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP net income of $321.4 million, EPS of $4.05, has decreased to a loss of $(50.9) million, $(0.61) EPS, reducing shareholders' funds by that amount. The net addition of $802.1 million is comprised of this reduction of $50.9 million offset by additions to equity of $853.0 million as detailed below.

Additions to equity included shares issued to staff at estimated market value of $477.2 million, shares issued in a public offering $220.9 million, shares issued as consideration for acquisition $117.5 million, and the equity component of convertible note issue $37.4 million, totaling $853.0 million.

Guidewire Software: Summary and Conclusions

Based on analysts' estimates of future earnings, the stock appears very much overpriced at present. Earnings have been materially overstated over the last 3.75 years due to excluding the cost of share issues to staff. These are not one-off costs; they are a continuing expense. I can only assume analysts' non-GAAP EPS estimates similarly exclude these very real costs, thus the forward EPS estimates are likely significantly overstated and the P/E ratios, as high as they already are, are significantly understated. I'm sufficiently bearish on this company to believe it could be attractive to those interested in shorting. Notwithstanding those negative comments, with the large amounts of capital raised over the last 3.75 years, the company has no net debt and is sound from a liquidity aspect. The company may continue to record GAAP losses, but by in effect issuing shares to raise capital to pay staff, the liquidity position will likely remain sound. That is not a good basis for investment in the shares of a company that requires ongoing share issues to survive and maintain liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.