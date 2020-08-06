There are so many moving parts right now. It's like watching someone walk through a bedroom in the dark. You're not sure if they are going to make it to the bathroom or stub their toe. - Patricia Edwards

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is a diversified company that has a lot of moving parts, which consequently makes it difficult to have a definitive stance on it. Given the wide plurality of factors affecting MATW, I thought I would employ a broad three-pronged approach in my analysis of this company and let potential investors make their minds up on how they want to approach this company. Firstly, I will touch upon the business conditions and prospects of its 3 reporting divisions (Brand solutions -c.48% of group revenue, Memorialization-c.41% of group revenue, and Industrial Technology-c.11% of group revenue), then I will provide some color on its state of finances (cash flow and balance sheet), and finally, I will cover first-order factors that directly impact the stock price (stock price action, insider buying, valuations, share repurchases, and dividends).

Business divisions

SKG Brand solutions - This is MATW's largest division where the company provides both integrated and stand-alone products, services, and solutions designed to help global, multi-national, and regional companies market their brands more efficiently. The company enjoys long-standing relationships (than span decades) with many large blue-chip Fortune 100 and Fortune 50 businesses, in highly-regulated industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, beauty and cosmetics, and alcohol and tobacco.

This is a division that has been facing some challenges and this might continue for a while on account of the health pandemic. Within this segment, the packaging business has been fairly resilient as the demand from CPG clients has been steady, but the brands' side of the business has faced a lot of deferrals, especially from the tobacco industry, where all marketing efforts have come to a halt. Besides, in the recently concluded quarter, the retail markets that they function in were impacted by pricing pressure (MATW had to resort to discounting to keep volumes steady). Management has said that they have seen weakness in both the private label pockets as well as point of sale. Going forward, the company expects this segment to still be weak, especially on pricing, but volumes should be better in Q3. I had mentioned recently on the Lead-Lag report that retail sales have been trending up quite well, and as more confidence comes back, this should help this segment.

The other thing that I noticed was that last year, they took quite a significant impairment charge on their Graphics Imaging reporting unit (which is part of Brands solutions), and they also initiated some commercial and cost structure changes in this. It remains to be seen if this unit has witnessed improvement in some difficult market conditions in 2020; if not, I think this could be one of the candidates for disposal and something that could help MATW reduce its indebtedness (I explore the debt and cash dynamics later in my piece).

Memorialization - The Memorialization division manufactures and markets a full line of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. This is the division with the best EBITDA margins (21%, vs 16% for brand solutions, and 15% for Industrial tech) and also contributes a sizeable share to group revenue (c.41%). I am a bit more optimistic about the prospects of this division going forward and that should be good for the overall group margin.

Source: MATW

Long-term, whilst it does feel churlish to try and hypothesize business prospects based on the quantum of deaths there's no denying that this is a fairly stable business with decent growth prospects. COVID-19, of course, has resulted in a spike in the death count which has been good for the business. That said increased lockdowns and restrictions on families in cemeteries meant there were fewer demands for cemetery memorial product sales. Management feels that much of these cemetery memorial product sales have only been deferred and will likely come back as we progress through the year. In fact, in July, they had mentioned that cemetery product order rates had returned to normal.

Industrial technology - MATW's smallest segment (c.11% of sales), where the company manufactures and distributes a wide range of marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation solutions, and warehouse automation systems. It's material handling customers include some of the largest retail, eCommerce, and automated assembly companies in the United States. This division was quite badly affected by COVID-19. On account of the shutdowns, warehouse automation sales were deferred. Product identification sales were somewhat better but were also impacted by the restrictions on travel. On the recent call, management mentioned that their backlog had picked up and the likely deferred sales in warehouse automation and product identification will likely come back in Q4 (Sep quarter).

MATW's finances (cash flow and debt)

Previously, investors had been rather wary of MATW on account of its high debt levels (more than 4x), but the company is making a concerted effort to pare this down on a sequential basis. This should be taken well by the investors.

Source: Compiled by the author using data from MATW

This debt reduction is being driven by improving operating cash flow and some divestments. For instance, in the recently concluded Q3 (MATW reports on a Sep year ending basis), the company saw operating cash flow grow by 30% annually driven by some strong initiatives on working capital especially collections on the accounts receivable (AR is down by c.$40m or 12% from last fiscal). On the accounts payable front, I've noticed that they've been stretching this for a few years now and they have been able to conserve cash that way (remains to be seen if there can be further upside from this though, given its upward trajectory for almost 5 years). All in all, worth noting that within 9M of 2020, the operating cash flow has grown by 38% on an annual basis, and with an entire quarter still to go, is only $7m short of last year's total OCF figure of $131m. You'd be interested to know that traditionally Q4, or the Sep quarter, has been their strongest when it comes to operating cash flow, so I feel it wouldn't be amiss to expect a strong finish this year.

The other factor that has aided the debt reduction has been recent disposals. In Q3, they sold their pet cremation business for a profit of $11m, which resulted in cash proceeds of $42m plus preferred stock of $15m. I think we could see further disposals of underperforming units. The improved cash flow dynamics will be used to either pare down the debt or indulge in further share repurchase. All in all, this should reflect well on the MATW share price.

Factors directly tied to the MATW stock

Price action - Since peaking in 2017, the stock has taken a brutal hit, giving up almost two-thirds of its value and falling to levels last seen around two decades ago. The viciousness of the attack can be seen in how steep the fall has been via a narrow descending channel. That said, the stock has now hit a zone at around the $17 levels where it may potentially form an intermediate bottom, as this was a key resistance point for two years, from 1999-2001. On the weekly charts, the stock has begun to show some signs of reversing its course, with a strong bullish green candle after 6 weeks of consolidating in a tight range. Perhaps it has some room to move towards the $28.5-30 levels which also coincides with the upper boundary of the channel.

Share repurchases in Q4? In Q3 2020, MATW's key focus on the cash flow was to pare down some of its debt and consequently, their ongoing share repurchase program had taken a backseat with the company only purchasing about 722 shares (for some context, YTD, they have repurchased around 74000 shares). There have been some indications by the management on the recent earnings call that they would consider increasing their repurchase momentum in Q4. Given where the share is, I think it would make sense. This should help support the price.

Dividends - Regardless of business prospects, MATW has a steady consistent record of paying dividends for multiple years now. They have been paying dividends for 25 years at a stretch with dividends over the last 5 years growing at a CAGR of 12%, in line with the 10-year CAGR. Last week, the company declared a dividend of $0.21, payable on Aug 17th. At the current share price, the dividend yield of the stock is at an attractive level of almost 4%.

Insider buying - Another factor worth noting is that since November of last year, there has only been insider buying in the stock. In fact, with the exception of one transaction, there have only been insider buys for around two and a half years now. Yes, the level of insider buying is not particularly huge, especially in the context of the solitary sale of more than 550k in May 2018 but yet still, one can take some tiny shoots of encouragement from the recent trend.

Source: Gurufocus

Valuations - Given the stock's precipitous fall over the last three years, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to discover that the stock's valuations across all key metrics are rather cheap, relative to both the sector median as well as its own 5-year average. On a P/E Fwd basis, the stock is trading at a level that is about one-third the sector median and almost half its 5-year average. Given its growth prospects, the PEG ratio is about par, at about 1x, so no complaints there. Considering MATW's high financial gearing one may also look at things from the EV/EBITDA multiple that attempts to mitigate the financing effect. Even on this front, one can see that valuations at 8x are lower than the sector median and the 5-year average. Finally, as previously mentioned, there has been some incremental improvement on their cash profile but I don't think this has still been appreciated by the markets. Even on a price to cash flow basis, the stock is trading at a substantial discount of more than 50% to the sector median and almost 3x lower than its historical average. By all accounts, MATW is cheaply valued.

Source: Compiled by the author using Seeking Alpha data

Summing up

At the risk of coming across as reductive here's my big-picture snapshot and summary of the moving parts I've discussed in this article.

As you can see from my analysis, there are a number of moving parts that are currently weighing on the stock. Business prospects are mixed but some deferred sales should back come across all segments which means Q4 may likely be better than Q3. Q4 has also traditionally been their strongest cash flow quarter and this should segue nicely with the recent improvements seen on the working capital and debt reduction. On the charts, there are some green shoots at the lower levels, although it's too soon to say if a bottom is in place. A pickup in share repurchases in Q4 could support the price. Valuations are very compelling and recent insider buying is encouraging.

