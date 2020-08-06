Valuations are on the low side and Limelight is a buy.

The company's CDN performance is being improved but most importantly, it already has an edge services offering while Fastly is still developing one.

This CDN play had a very low debt level till it raised capital through convertible senior notes.

Consequently, revenues have increased and this looks to continue throughout this year.

Limelight is a CDN specialist which has experienced increased internet traffic made possible by COVID-19.

Limelight Networks (LLNW) is benefiting from the work-from-home movement and confinement measures through increased internet traffic including online video.

Streaming is more than half of Limelight's revenue.

Consequently, the stock price has been on an uptrend since the end of March after successive upgrades by analysts on Wall Street. It is now more than 160% up since August last year, but due to the volatile path, investors are wondering whether there may be more upside.

I am bullish on the stock despite a 4.6% downside following a recent offering to sell $110 million of convertible senior notes due August 2025 in a private offering. I believe that valuations are still on the low side.

Figure 1: Stock price evolution

Data by YCharts

I further believe that the company is on its way to be a bigger player not only in the CDN space but also in the newer edge services.

I analyze the company's financial capacity to embark on its growth path, being aware that it has deceived investors in the past in terms of revenue objectives.

I also compare with peer Fastly (FSLY) and make sure to cover the challenges as well.

First, I start with providing a view of the market.

CDN providers and COVID-19 demand

Internet traffic is exploding driven mainly by video applications like conferencing and movies.

Now CDN providers like Limelight provide higher speed to their customers by copying the content library from the server where it is located to many other dispersed ones closest to the client.

Following the advent of COVID-19, the company has seen a surge in traffic, especially video as people turn to online video for communication, news, entertainment and exercising.

Also, some live events which boost internet traffic are starting to return, albeit under strict health and safety conditions just like British soccer.

Interestingly, traffic levels in the second quarter reached record levels and the executives expect this to continue "much faster than overall Internet growth rates".

Further research from independent sources also supports the case for internet traffic to be on a steady progression.

Figure 2: Global internet speeds on a steady incremental path

Source: Speedtest.net

Exploring this further, one of Limelight's strategies is to expanding capacity by rapidly expanding existing POPs (points of presence) throughout the world. Consequently, I checked and found that the company effectively had more network points than peer Fastly.

Figure 3: Number of network points

Source: CDN planet

Normally, more network points mean more traffic and therefore better revenue growth.

However, this is not the case and Fastly has comparable revenues and superior revenue growth despite an inferior number of network points.

Figure 4: Comparing Limelight and Fastly in terms of some key metrics

Source: Seeking Alpha

This means that Fastly is more efficient at generating revenues.

Additional research in Trustradius which is a technology review website reveals that Fastly offers better performance.

I also confirmed this observation from CDN planet where Fastly has a better "Change propagation delay" specification.

Therefore, my next step was to investigate how Limelight is addressing the issue.

It is indeed doing so, through an optimization and proactive management of the network which are the normal resolution actions for network saturation issues.

More importantly, this is not just a statement by the executives but is backed by a strategic objective of more efficiently managing the increasing traffic loads and thus, delivering higher quality.

Interestingly, to the credit of Limelight this time, reviewers on Trustradius also mention that they had trouble implementing Fastly into the PaaS infrastructures of vendors like AWS or Azure.

This is a point which I explore further in the wider public cloud context.

Edge or serverless computing services

With the increasing popularity of public clouds like Azure and AWS, the issue of costly infrastructure spends has been solved or rather been extended to a longer period through the OPEX model.

However, this has not solved the problem of latency at the edge (customer premises), that is where the source of data is located. Here, CDN providers have an important role to play in making the application faster through the development of edge technology which is different from conventional CDN services.

Now, only a handful of CDN companies actually have a functional edge service (also referred to as serverless compute) and Limelight is one of them as I verified from the company's website.

Figure 5: Limelight serverless Compute (live product)

Source: Limelight.com

However, upon verification from Fastly's website, I found that the company is still at beta testing phase for its edge services.

Figure 6: Fastly serverless Computing environment (still in Test mode)

Source: Fastly.com

Thinking aloud, demand for Edge services should be growing as more and more businesses migrate to public cloud. In fact, Limelight has already closed a deal with a global OTT provider who will be using both its video delivery CDN and newly-developed edge services.

As per the executives, another large customer is undergoing a proof of concept and one of the preliminary findings is that they have much better performance to access their cloud computing equipment using Limelight's edge solution.

They also expect a contract to be signed soon.

Therefore, going forward, especially in context of the coronavirus speeding up migration of compute workloads to the cloud, I see revenues from edge services start to trickle in 2020 and gradually turn into a flow as from 2021.

For Limelight, this means more income.

Coronavirus-led revenues

First, revenues were up 28% year over year.

Second, gross profits excluding network depreciation costs have also increased compared to the last year driven by improving asset utilization and lower costs for raw materials.

Going forward, I see the setting up of a self-service portal for developers referred to as the Developer Central as bringing more efficiency in terms of human resources.

The reason is that by acting as a one-stop source of documentation and software development kits, the portal will bring more interaction within developers and free up man-hours in the software development department for re-allocation to other tasks.

Figure 7: Statement of income

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, international customers accounted for 38% of total revenue in Q2-2020 with approximately 10% of revenues in non-U.S. dollar-denominated currencies, primarily due to the fluctuation in the GBP (British pound).

Foreign exchange headwinds in the quarter amounted to approximately $100,000. This amount is meaningfully equivalent to the average revenue for one customer.

Now going forward, the pound seems to be on an uptrend and according to Citibank (C), the upside should continue thereby reducing currency headwinds.

Figure 8: GBP/USD trend

Source: Dailyfx.com

On an even more positive note, the company has raised revenue expectations to $235 million (mid-point). As a matter of fact Limelight has already generated $115.5 million and according to me, this guidance reflects more of a prudent approach.

Now, in order to drive a 15% growth, you need capital and therefore capex should be up to account for investments made in infrastructure. However, capex has stayed at the same level indicated for the year 2020 back in December 2019.

This can only be explained by a re-allocation of resource in areas of need and therefore higher efficiency.

With Limelight looking strong, I now dig deeper into the finances.

Balance sheet

The debt was on the low side as at the end of June with a debt to equity of 0.09.

Figure 9: Some balance sheet metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, the convertible unsecured senior notes offering aimed at raising $106 million in terms of net proceeds must have done more than just raised a few eyebrows. This could explain the reason for the minor sell-off, in addition to some profit-taking.

Going deeper, the bulk of the amount raised in the private offering will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Based on details from the transcripts, I anticipate the cash being used for the following purposes:

Aggressive expansion of capacity in terms of geographical coverage by having more POPs.

Promoting edge services through aggressive marketing and possibly acquiring a company already active in the space.

To support my view, I have extracted a statement by the CFO, Daniel Boncel during the latest earnings call:

In addition to the organic growth in the CDN space, we believe edge services represents the logical next step in our evolution. We offer an existing globally distributed network that is already connected to over 1,000 ISPs. We have a sales team dedicated to working with existing and new customers to provide ultra-low latency capabilities for a developing and expanding suite of needs. We are working with the growing pipeline of use cases to capitalize on this opportunity over the next several years."

Furthermore, in addition to operational expenses, the company intends to use around $14.4 million to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, which is basically the right to buy the stock of the company at a specific price.

As per the SEC filing, concerning the capped call transactions:

"The cap price of the capped call transactions will initially be $13.38 per share of Limelight's common stock, which represents a premium of 100% over the last reported sale price of Limelight's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market of $6.69 per share on July 22, 2020, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions."

Now, the intrinsic value of this call option as at July 22, 2020 was $6.69 (13.38 - 6.69) meaning a 100% premium when taking into consideration that the company was trading at $6.69.

Putting things into perspective for investors focused on liabilities, this is a company which generates $200 million yearly and has availed of a $100 million debt.

For that matter, a convertible note is just another debt instrument which pays interests, but also carries the right to exchange interest/principal cash into an equity interest.

However, looking at the positive side, the debt to equity ratio despite increasing will still be less than 1.

Still, taking into consideration additional debt burden, I look at the risks, bearing in mind that COVID-19 not only comes with opportunities but also with challenges. This is in addition to possible currency headwinds I talked about earlier.

Risks

First, Limelight has to set up POPs throughout the world. Therefore, travel and operational restrictions resulting from COVID-19 can be challenging in terms of meeting objectives.

Also, there have been supply-chain challenges resulting from the fact that Limelight uses hardware components from different manufacturers to install its software. However, these have been resolved during the first quarter as the company has already diversified sourcing.

Overall, learning from the first half of the year, when the company managed to add capacity and thus benefit from COVID-19 demand, I am confident that this will be the case for H2-2020 as well.

Valuations and key takeaways

With a trailing price to sales ratio of 3.4 compared to peer Fastly, Limelight is currently undervalued.

Figure 10: Comparing the valuations

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, considering that the CDN market will be worth a whopping $50 billion by 2025 and we are still faced with a pandemic which promotes internet usage, not only in the US but throughout the world, revenues should continue to be on an uptrend.

Moreover, due to Limelight improving quality of service, I see the company delivering better performance and winning revenues from the competition.

More importantly, the pipeline now includes edge services to differentiate its product offerings.

Furthermore, the low end of adjusted EBITDA guidance has been revised upwards by the management from $25 million to $28 million.

Also, for risk-averse investors, it is worth noting that the CDN company is not contracting this "debt" for re-financing purposes but predominantly for operational and growth purposes.

At a current price of $6.68, Limelight is a buy. I expect an upside of 100% within the end of this year.

For traders, one important date to bear in mind is the 17th of this month when full-contact practice for the NFL starts.

In this respect, the NFL has hired BioReference Laboratories to perform the entirety of its COVID-19 testing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LLNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.