Market Forces And Signals All Point In One Direction: Lower

The stars seem to be aligning in a way that suggests the time for a pullback is here.

Some readers who are much newer to this game, think that just because a call is wrong for a day, the call is wrong. It isn't how it works. It works quite the opposite; it takes time for trends to change and to take shape. Having worked on an equity trading desk for many years at a buy-side shop, I also know it takes time to build positions. The building in options positions and the technical charts seems to indicate the time for a pullback in the market has arrived. It could even be as much as 10%.

The options market continues to show bearish betting building suggesting a pullback is on the way. Over the last five days, the open interest levels for August 21 $265 puts have increased by over 50,000 contracts. The data shows that most of these contracts were bought over two days on August 3 and 4.

Additionally, there has been a considerable amount of open interest changes across the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). The open interest levels for the March 19, $292 puts rose by over 52,000 contracts, while the $290 puts for the same expiration date rose by almost 80,000 contracts.

These are both massive bearish bets that were placed in recent days; it continues the trend we have witnessed in the options market over the past few weeks. In fact, since the middle of July, the Nasdaq 100 is largely unchanged, rising by less than 1%, while the S&P 500 has increased by about 2.5%.

Dollar

It may come to the direction of the dollar more than anything else. The dollar has fallen sharply since March to around 92.50, its lowest level since the spring of 2018. The weakening dollar has resulted in gold and silver to rise dramatically. It has also resulted in other risk-on asset classes to increase significantly, like oil and copper, for example. It has also served as a tailwind for equity prices, as it helps to boost earnings expectations for companies that compete overseas. Should the dollar reverse, and even regain half of its recent losses for a short period, it could cause some severe pain in many of these assets.

Copper

Warning signs may already be building. Copper prices, for example, have failed to advance since July 13, stuck in a trading range of $2.86 to $2.98. Over that time, the dollar index has fallen by more than 4%. The inability for copper prices to advance despite the weaker dollar suggests that the metal has likely topped out. Should the dollar begin to stabilize or rise from its current level, it could result in copper price falling to around $2.70.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 finds itself in an exciting place as well, based on the technical setup. There is a bearish pattern in the S&P 500 that has formed known as a rising wedge. We can see that pattern is near completion and suggests that the S&P 500 index pulls back in the weeks to come. Additionally, there is a gap in the chart that was created on February 24. When we see this pattern form and a gap is filled, we generally see an index or stock resume the prior trend, which in this case, is lower. That level at around 3,340 should offer a powerful level of resistance for the index. The chart suggests the S&P 500 could fall to around 2,990.

If there was any place on a chart, along with a pattern to make a stand and say this the place for a turn, this is the place.

How You Will Know If This Is Wrong

Of course, if the S&P 500 should rise above that level of resistance at 3,340, it seems that there is not much from stopping the index from going on and making new highs, above 3,400. Additionally, it is possible the dollar index could break down even further, fueling some of the risks on asset classes higher and providing an even more significant tailwind to companies that compete overseas.

So we wait now and see what the next big trade to come will be.

