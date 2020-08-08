As Publicis generated about half a billion euro in free cash flow in H1 and things seem to be picking up in H2, the FCF/share could exceed 4 EUR.

Publicis has cut the dividend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but shareholder payouts should increase again from next year on.

Introduction

Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) is a large French conglomerate in the advertising space with a market cap exceeding 7B EUR. The company’s share price has been under pressure for about a year since it pushed a multi-billion dollar acquisition through, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the share price decrease. That being said, Publicis always has been a champion in generating strong free cash flows and I believe this could be an excellent entry point.

Publicis does have a relatively liquid US listing with an average trading volume of almost 100,000 shares per day, but in this article I will refer to the company’s primary listing on Euronext Paris. Not only is the average daily volume much higher there (around 1M shares per day), there also are options available in Paris and as the company reports its financial results in EUR, it’s just easier to keep the Euro as base currency throughout this article. The ticker symbol of Publicis in France is PUB. The current share price is 28.99 EUR, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately 7B EUR.

Publicis: advertising

Publicis was founded in 1926 and the company name is a combination of ‘publi’ (from the French word for Publicity) and the pronunciation of the number 6 (‘six’) in French, which refers to the year the company was founded. Publicis has a very robust reputation of being a first mover (for instance, it was the first company to widely use radio ads for its clients) and some of the catch phrases created by Publicis (‘du pain, du vin et du Boursin’) for the Boursin cheese brand are still widely recognized through Europe, 50 years after launching it.

Over the past few decades, the company has grown to be one of the world’s largest communication firms and its revenue is comparable to its peers like WPP, Omnicom and Interpublic. About five years ago, Publicis and Omnicom actually signed an agreement to pursue a merger of equals but this fell back.

Publicis has a worldwide presence as its more than 83,000 employees are spread across the globe. This helps Publicis to attract international clients.

Source: annual report 2019

It would be wrong to just point at COVID-19 to explain the recent weak performance of Publicis as the chart at the beginning of this article clearly shows the share price already has been in decline well before and the COVID-19 pandemic merely accelerated the share price decrease.

Back in 2019, Publicis acquired Epsilon in a $4.5B cash deal. I was originally underwhelmed by this purchase as Publicis had a history of messing up large acquisitions. In 2015, Publicis acquired Sapient for $3.7B but had to record an impairment charge of approximately half that amount less than two years after the acquisition. Needless to say the market wasn’t too confident in Publicis pulling off another multi-billion acquisition and the market was applying a "wait and see" approach.

I have to admit Epsilon’s contribution was positive, but just eight months after completing the acquisition, COVID-19 happened. Just one year before COVID-19, Publicis had a balance sheet with a net cash position but subsequently converted this into a multi-billion net debt after closing the Epsilon purchase. Despite my initial doubts about the deal, I became very interested in February when Publicis reported its FY 2019 results, indicating the free cash flow performance came in pretty much as expected and this meant the net debt was evaporating relatively fast.

Fast forward to July, five months later. Publicis has just reported its financial results for the first semester, and just like in February, I'm positively surprised about how resilient Publicis’ financial performance appears to be and with a share price dropping below 30 EUR, a case could be made for Publicis as both a value and an income pick for a diversified portfolio.

Source: company presentation

The H1 2020 results were much better than expected

I wholeheartedly admit I was uncertain about Publicis in H1 2020. While the first two months of the year were "business as usual," the remainder of the semester was quite uncertain. Fortunately I was very positively surprised when Publicis reported on its first semester.

The revenue increased from 4.87B EUR to 5.28B EUR while the operating margin (the operating income before impairment charges) increased by 1.5% to 622M EUR. Unfortunately Publicis indeed had to record some additional impairment charges as the current economic climate has clearly deteriorated.

Source: H1 2020 results

The reported operating income did decrease by almost 50% but that was predominantly caused by that impairment charge. Additionally, the higher net (and gross) debt related to the Epsilon acquisition pushed the net interest expenses much higher, and that’s why Publicis’ bottom line showed a net income of 123M EUR. Keep in mind a 13M EUR loss was solely attributable to some minority shareholders to the net income attributable to Publicis as a public company was 136M EUR. That’s approximately 57 eurocents per share.

That’s clearly not great, but it’s important to emphasize the income statement contains several non-cash expenses, and the free cash flow result of Publicis has traditionally been higher than the net income. This wasn’t different in H1 2020.

Source: financial statements H1 2020

The reported operating cash flow is 31M EUR but we need to adjust this for the 853M EUR working capital investment as well as the amount of taxes paid (74M EUR) versus taxes due (39M EUR according to the H1 2020 income statement). We also need to deduct the interest expenses (81M EUR net expense), the 40M EUR interest payment on lease liabilities as well as the 194M EUR lease expenses.

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was 604M EUR, in line with the 610M EUR generated in H1 2020. I consider this to be a good achievement given the 114M EUR increase in net interest expenses and the COVID-19 outbreak and the Epsilon acquisition seems to prove its additional value to Publicis.

The total capex in H1 2020 was approximately 83M EUR, and this resulted in Publicis generating a free cash flow result of 521M EUR, or 2.18 EUR per share.

The dividend

One of the reasons I initiated a long position earlier this year wasn’t just the strong free cash flow result but also Publicis’ generous dividend policy. Initially, the dividend for FY 2019 was set at 2.30 EUR (up from 2.12 EUR the year before) and at the 38 EUR share price in February, this would indicate a dividend yield of approximately 6%. Great, but when the COVID-19 outbreak accelerated, the dividend proposal was reduced to 1.15 EUR ( payable in September), half of what Publicis originally intended to distribute.

This does mean however Publicis is aware of the importance of the dividend as a large part of its investor base was very likely holding the stock exactly for the dividend. The reduced dividend is probably the best solution to keep the income-seeking portion of the shareholders on board.

This also created possibilities for new shareholders. The reduced dividend of 1.15 EUR per share represents a yield of approximately 4% while keeping the payout ratio low (the September dividend represents just over 50% of the H1 2020 adjusted free cash flow). The 1.15 EUR per share will cost Publicis a total of around 275M EUR. A large chunk of money but just over half of the H1 free cash flow and this will very likely prove to be less than a third of the full-year free cash flow. So Publicis is keeping the dividend-focused investors happy while continuing to improve the balance sheet by retaining cash.

The current dividend withholding tax in France is 12.8% if you complete a declaration of residence, confirming you do not live in France. The standard dividend withholding tax rate is 28%. Once COVID-19 blows over, I expect Publicis to resume a higher dividend, as the company has clearly grown its dividend in the past few years:

Source: annual report 2019

The risks

Although the cash flows remain strong and Publicis can easily afford the reduced dividend it plans to pay in September, there obviously still are some risks.

First of all, we don’t really know when the contracts were signed for the deals that actually generated the Q2 and H1 revenue. Perhaps Publicis had a substantial amount of pre-agreed contracts which were fulfilled during the second quarter. I originally thought this was the main risk, but perhaps I'm overly cautious as Publicis indirectly addressed this in its H1 update which included this outlook for the current semester:

Source: H1 2020 update

So while the jury appears to be out on the revenue front, it does look like Publicis is fairly certain to see a margin boost, which bodes well for the H2 free cash flow result.

A second risk is the build-up in working capital. Although Publicis traditionally needs to invest in the working capital position in the first half of the year (H1 2019 wasn’t different) and I was worried this could mean the company’s clients weren’t paying their bills on time. I once again couldn’t have been further from the truth: It was Publicis that further reduced its current liabilities. It reduced its amount of payables by approximately 3.5B EUR, funded by the 2.8B EUR decrease in trade receivables. So it looks like the working capital position wasn’t impacted too much by a build-up of the receivables.

Source: H1 2020 financial statements

A third risk is the value of goodwill and other intangible assets on the balance sheet. As you can see on the image above, Publicis has a book value of approximately 7B EUR (29.35 EUR per share), but the asset side of the balance sheet contains in excess of 13.3B EUR in goodwill and intangibles. This means the intangible book value of Publicis is zero. This doesn’t have to be a big deal, but investors should be aware the goodwill and intangible assets are Publicis’ highest value assets.

Investment thesis

While the advertising space may not be popular these days, Publicis has shown its business was very resilient. Not only did the company still generate a very impressive amount of free cash flow, it also feels sufficiently confident in the near future (H2 2020) to go ahead with a dividend payment in September. This dividend will be reduced to 1.15 EUR for a 4% dividend yield, but it's a welcome cash inflow while waiting for a higher share price.

The net debt (3.2B EUR) sounds high but is manageable. And seeing the yield to maturity on the bond market, I see no problems for Publicis to refinance debt when and if needed (the YTM for the existing three- and four-year bond is around 0.3% while the one-year bond (maturing in December 2021) has a yield to maturity of less than 0.2%. Publicis is basically borrowing money for free.

I agree with the decision to cut the dividend as the main focus should clearly be on reducing the net debt after the $4.5B acquisition it completed last year. And while I do believe the current share price of 29 EUR provides a very attractive point of entry, the option premiums on Publicis also are quite interesting. Writing a P30 expiring in August, for instance, has an option premium of approximately 1.50 EUR. This means that if Publicis indeed expires below 30 EUR, you will have an effective purchase price of 28.50 EUR, while still being entitled to the dividend in September. The out-of-the money put options with an expiry date that’s a bit further away also appear to be very attractive with an option premium of just over 1 EUR for a P23 December 2020.

I personally have a position after two of my written put options ended up in the money earlier this year, and currently am exposed to a bunch of in the money and out of the money put options at various expiry dates. At the current share price levels (below 30 EUR), I'm willing to go slightly overweight as Publicis should thrive in a post COVID-19 era.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUBGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in Publicis and have written a variety of put options (most out of the money) at various expiry dates.