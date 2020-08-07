Retirement: Best Time For Dividend Stocks

Ever feel like you are buying at the top and selling at the bottom?

In today's world, it is easy to see which stocks are doing best this second.

FOMO - "Fear of Missing Out" is a form of anxiety stemming from the belief that others are experiencing something better. In investing, this psychological effect has been experienced by most, if not all of us.

Recently, I was speaking to a young investor who had decided to start investing post COVID-19. Like many new investors, he was swayed by the stocks on the "biggest movers" list. Often buying stocks that were up 20%-30% on the day, hoping that they would keep going. Buying as they were rushing up and racing to sell when they started their inevitable downswing. No attention to the fundamentals of the company, solely looking at the momentum and jumping on board. It works.... until it doesn't. For him, it was an upswing of more than 40% in a matter of weeks, then the tide went out and all those "gains" disappeared along with some principal.

I think every investor goes through the phase of wanting to try day trading. It appears deceptively simple - buy some high-volatility stocks, make a bunch of money and sell.

If only you could find the next Amazon (AMZN) or Tesla (TSLA) or Bitcoin (BTC) and put your entire life savings into it right at IPO, before they became popular, why you would be very wealthy. The problem is that for every AMZN and TSLA, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of other investments that were supposed to be huge, but fizzled.

If you have a few thousand extra dollars to put into speculative IPOs of companies that you think have a chance to be "the next huge thing," by all means, go for it. As a retirement strategy, it's probably slightly better than buying lottery tickets.

FOMO will often lead to overpaying for investments. Many investors will find that they end up buying high and selling low as they rush to catch what is popular now. Then as the price goes back down, they sell, realize a loss and then try to "catch back up" by buying stocks that had great returns recently.

How do you manage FOMO in a retirement portfolio?

Set Clear Goals

Your retirement is yours - only you, possibly with the input of some loved ones - can decide what balance of work, play, and money you want or need. Whether you want to have a retirement of jet setting around the world visiting exotic locations and staying in five-star resorts, or you want a modest home in rural America to watch the sunset every night from your porch, or you want to give up a few modern conveniences and move to a less developed country where the US dollar goes much further, each choice will have very different financial requirements.

One thing that everyone should have is a clearly defined goal. Why are you investing? What is the goal? A goal should be:

Specific

Achievable

Measurable

Margin for error

Be Specific

"Beating the market" is a means, not a goal. For example, you can "beat the market" with $100 in a Robinhood account, but that isn't going to help much with paying your bills in retirement.

If your goal is to have a higher return than anyone else in the market every single day, or even every single year, that's a very unreasonable goal. Warren Buffett is widely recognized as one of the greatest investors of all time. Looking at his record with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) vs. the S&P 500, he beat the market an impressive 18 out of 28 years.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Though another way of saying that is that the market beat him 35% of the time. In some cases, by very large amounts. If you think you are a better investor than Buffett, we wish you the best of luck and look forward to referencing your name in articles next decade.

Having a broad and unrealistic goal will lead to you making short-term decisions that might feel great for a minute, but ultimately fall apart. Many people determine a specific amount of money they need. They might say they need $1 million or $2 million or whatever to retire.

That can work, but at High Dividend Opportunities, we prefer to build income streams as they are less volatile and more reliable than market prices. You might achieve your $2 million goal, but if the market crashes the year you retire, you might find that you only have $1 million. So instead of saying our goal it to have a certain dollar value, our goal would be worded "I want to have $50,000 or $100,000 in annual dividend income."

Achievable

It's crucial that a goal is achievable. For building a retirement fund, what's "achievable" will greatly depend on your income and the amount of money you are able to invest.

You want to make sure that your goal allows you the flexibility to invest in quality investments, not force you into swinging for the fences on every pick. Over the long term, it's reasonable to expect your portfolio to grow 7%-10%. If you want your portfolio to grow faster than that, you should be prepared to bring in external money.

Note that 7%-10% is not going to be experienced evenly, every year. One year you might be up 30%, another year down 20%.

Measurable

Set measurable milestones for yourself. If your goal is to have an income stream of $100,000 from your portfolio, it should be fairly easy for you to know where you are now and how much that income stream needs to grow each year.

The Internet is full of useful calculators.

Source: CAGRCalculator.net

For example, if we currently have $50,000 in dividend income, and we want to get to $100,000 - we can enter the starting amount, where we want to be, and in how many years we want to achieve our goal. The result is 7.18% CAGR. In other words, we need to grow our income 7.18% each year.

Since it's better to overshoot, we might call it a 7.5% increase each year and set up a spreadsheet with annual milestones. It isn't crucial that you hit each milestone, one year you might see your income increase 10%, another 6%, and there will even be years when something like COVID-19 hits and you see your portfolio take a step backwards. The key is knowing where your goal is, and whether you are on track, ahead or behind so that you can take action.

Margin For Error

Much in life is about finding a balance. Many of us have grappled with the work/family/free time balance through our lives. To achieve your career and financial goals, you have to devote an appropriate amount of time, which means sacrificing time that could be spent elsewhere. Everyone has to decide what balance makes them the happiest and I'm sure all of us can think of people we know that are on the extremes.

Investing is no different. Actively managing a portfolio can be a time-consuming task, and additionally, reaching your goals will often require that you inject new capital into your portfolio.

When you set your goal, it's unrealistic to think that you are going to live in poverty and put every available dollar you make into your investments. It's important to consider a realistic amount of money that you can comfortably contribute over the long haul.

Also, you need to consider that absolutely nothing in life is perfect. Throughout your life your income and expenses will fluctuate, and you might not be able to contribute as much in some years. The market will have downswings, dividends will be cut, and you will experience some bad decisions. So when you create your goal, ensure there's a margin for error.

If your goal is to grow your income at 7.5%/year, make sure your plan is capable of growing at 10%/year when everything goes perfectly. In your personal budget, make sure there's room to contribute a little more (or withdraw a little less) when the market turns bearish. Market crashes often come with dividend cuts, but they also are the best time to invest more as you can obtain a much higher yield on your capital.

By having some cushion in your plan and your personal budget, when you recognize that you are short of your milestone, you can do what's necessary, tighten your belt a little bit and catch up.

One beautiful thing about investing in dividend stocks is that you are receiving cash inflows all the time, even during bear markets. This allows you to re-invest part or all the dividends by buying stocks on the cheap. Dividend investing has many advantages.

Conclusion

Why are you investing? For most of us, the answer to that question is we have various financial goals we wish to achieve. It isn't to "win" or be the greatest investor in the world. Certainly, we all love those days where our portfolio runs circles around the market, it's a lot of fun. But we also need to recognize that nobody is going to beat the market every single day, week, month or even year.

Fortunately, to have a healthy portfolio that can meet reasonable financial goals, it isn't necessary to be in the stocks that are doing best today. As I write this, which stock is the one that I would buy if I had a time-machine and was looking to trade for a quick lottery win?

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Data by YCharts

Up over 1590% in less than a week. No doubt many are piling into it. Will that turn out well for them? Well, last time it spiked up over 200% in a day, shareholders who were buying around $10 lost their shirt rather quickly.

Data by YCharts

Don't gamble with your retirement. Don't worry if your neighbor loaded up on KODK last week for some reason and is up hundreds of percent today. Momentum comes and goes, and when it goes, those who bought last will lose. Focus on your goals. Is your portfolio on track to achieve the income you have determined you want?

Today is a great time for income investors and those who love dividend stocks: This is not because "value investing" is currently outperforming growth stocks, but because "value stocks" are cheap and are producing higher than average yields. In fact, "value stocks," including most high-dividend stocks, are the cheapest they have been in decades. Today, you can get a lot of mileage out of each dollar invested, while the relative valuation gap between growth and value stocks is pushing record levels. The last time we saw value stocks this much undervalued relative to growth stocks was 2000. This exactly when value stocks went on to outperform for a decade!

Data by YCharts

Each week, we provide a list of our "best high-yield picks" to our investors to help them grow their income. It's one of the best times to be a dividend investor!

