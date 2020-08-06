At 26x P/E multiple on 2021 EPS, we impute a valuation of $209 and an upside of 20% from current levels.

Management has announced multiple measures to beef up its EPS defense in 2020, including annual cost take outs of $400m (15% of 2019 EBIT).

date 2020-08-06

Momentum through tech-enabled transformation:

Global Payments is a pioneer that continues to redefine the merchant acquiring landscape. Management has done a stellar job of pivoting the business away from its struggling wholesale business over the past five years into becoming a pure-play integrated payments provider focused on the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Share prices have duly followed suit. GPN's share price has increased 332% over the past 5 years, outperforming both the Nasdaq 100 (up 133%) and payment heavyweights Visa (up 196%) and Mastercard (up 283%). Led by enterprising CEO Jeffrey Sloan, we see Global Payments as the best-in-class merchant acquirer, well placed to benefit from its strong industry positioning, healthy balance sheet, high free cash flow generation, mid-to-high teens prospective EPS growth (beginning 2021) and incremental value accretion through bolt-on acquisitions.

GPN's tech-enabled business is expected to increase to 60% of revenue by 2021, up from 40% in 2018 and 30% in 2015 (see Figure 2). This business allows acquirers to offer sophisticated technology that wraps more value around payments, making it an integral part of the customer's enterprise software and driving stickier relationship conflated with higher margins. We estimate tech-enabled businesses to register low to mid double-digit revenue growth over the next three-to-five-year cycle, albeit taking a hiatus due to the virus in 2020. Penetration rates in the verticals it focuses on for its integrated businesses remain low, with dental showcasing the highest penetration rate of 25%. In redefining the industry, GPN continues to be the only meaningful player which both owns and manages the entire enterprise software (not just the payments function) of customers with its owned-software division.

M&A has always been at the heart of GPN's transformation strategy. With the acquisition of TSYS, the #2 player in 2019, GPN pulled off one of the blockbuster deals in the space. Over the past five years, the company has made 11 acquisitions, growing its footprint of tech-enabled offerings.

Whilst difficult to forecast how the virus will mutate, successful early vaccines trials have lent us confidence that it will not see a resurgence next winter. Though two-thirds of its business remain immune to the virus, the divisions that do remain exposed have witnessed significant deterioration. We take a deep dive into GPN's disparate businesses and flesh out both the organic growth over the cycle and the temporary impact from the virus.

Historically, GPN has traded within a Fwd-12M P/E band of 22-30x excluding volatility from the virus (see Figure 14). We see a 26x multiple on projected 2021 EPS as fair. This gives us a target price of $209, imputing an upside of 20%.

Figure 1: GPN has outperformed heavyweights Visa and Mastercard over the past 5 years Source: Yahoo Finance

Taking a deep dive into GPN's businesses - Strong organic growth potential:

GPN's business segments comprise of Merchant Solutions (64% of 2019e revenue), Issuer Solutions (25% of 2019e revenue) and Business & Consumer Solutions (11% of 2019e revenue).

Figure 2: Growing tech-enabled contribution Figure 3: 2019 revenue breakdown Source: Company Filings Source: Company Filings

Merchant Solutions is GPN's largest revenue segment, forming 64% of 2019e revenue with an organic growth rate of 10% and operating margins of ~45%. 80% of GPN's Merchant Solutions business stems from North America and primarily comprises of Vertical and Integrated (13% of 2019e revenue), Fully-Owned software (11% of 2019e revenue), E-commerce & Omnichannel (13% of 2019e revenue), Relationship-led solutions (23% of 2019e revenue) and Wholesale (5% of 2019e revenue) as seen in Figure 5 below.

Figure 4: Merchant Solutions boast the highest EBIT margins (Q1 2020) Figure 5: Merchant Solutions revenue breakdown Source: Company filings, AlphaTech Equities estimates

Vertical and Integrated (13% of 2019e revenue and part of merchant solutions division) primarily comprises of:

Semi-integrated services: This sees the payments app installed on the card reader, i.e. a smart terminal on the point of sale device POS)

Fully integrated: This sees complete integration of GPN's payment app into the third-party software at the enterprise level, allowing GPN to wrap more value around its app such as sales and technical support to the merchants. Typically, calls from merchants re payments and even on the broader enterprise software will first be answered by GPN's call center. Barriers to entry are extremely high with only larger providers such as Worldpay able to offer a similar solution.

Fully-Owned Software (11% of 2019e revenue and part of merchant solutions division) - GPN owns the entire value stack, i.e. enterprise software of the customer, meaning it no longer competes on increasing revenue share with other technology vendors. GPN has no sizable competitor in this product offering. This segment has a long runway for growth given penetration rates of fully owned software remains low in the verticals it operates. A case in point being Dental, which has the highest penetration rate of 25% among all verticals.

Figure 6: ACTIVE Network is the largest owned software contributor Source: Company filings, AlphaTech Equities estimates

E-commerce and Omnichannel (13% of 2019e revenue and part of merchant solutions division) blends payment gateway services, retail payment acceptance and payment technology service capabilities under one umbrella, allowing merchants to accept various payment methods through multiple channels, be it online or physical brick-and-mortar stores. GPN earns revenues by selling these services to SMBs and multinational businesses looking for international acceptance. Despite the virus impact, organic revenues grew in line with expectations by 16% in Q2 2020.

Relationship-led (23% of 2019e revenue and part of merchant solutions division) - GPN earns revenues from providing payment solutions, enterprise software solutions, and other value-added services to large merchants via bank partnerships, trade associations and other agents.

Wholesale (5% of total 2019e revenue and part of merchant solutions division) is the legacy business of merchant acquirers which signed up larger clients. However, this division has witnessed larger customers continuing to squeeze merchant acquirers given the low-tech nature of the payment offering. Post the acquisition of TSYS we expect wholesale revenue growth to plateau going forward.

Issuer Solutions is GPN's second-largest business segment representing 25% of 2019e revenue. We expect organic growth of 2-5% and operating margins of 43% for this segment. The acquisition of TSYS saw GPN's issuer solutions establish a foothold in providing its owned software solution for financial institutions. This division offers services to card-issuing financial institutions and service providers to manage card portfolios on a single platform. Within this business, GPN also offers commercial payment and e-payable solutions to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) payment processes, as well as value-added services, including account management, fraud solutions, risk-management, analytics, and business intelligence. GPN earns revenues from processing contracts for financial institutions and financial services providers.

During its Q2 2020 results, GPN announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide a cloud-based issuer processing platform to financial institutions. This partnership alone has tripled its total addressable market, allowing GPN to increase its geographic reach and target smaller customers for its issuer services.

Business and Consumer Solutions segment represents ~11% of 2019e revenues with an organic growth rate of 2-6% and operating margins of 32%. In this segment, GPN's Netspend business provides general purpose re-loadable (GPR) prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial services to under-banked consumers and businesses. GPN earns revenues from fees collected from cardholders for purchase transactions made using cards, monthly/annual subscription fees, maintenance fees after a period of inactivity, and fees for additional account services, including overdraft features, bill payment options, card replacement, and foreign exchange.

Figure 7: Merchant Solutions to drive organic growth and profitability for GPN Note: Size of the bubble reflects % of total revenue. Source: Company filings, AlphaTech Equities estimates

Impact of COVID-19 is Significant, Albeit Temporary

We take the effort to flesh out revenue growth, margins, and the likely impact from the virus for each segment (See Figure 8 below). Whilst two thirds of its business remains neutral or slightly hedged providing minor relief from the virus (issuer, e-commerce, SaaS, higher education verticals, government benefits etc.), we also see some of its footprint, mostly restaurants and brick and mortar retail, being disproportionately hampered, dragging down overall revenue growth by -14% in Q2 2020.

Figure 8: Fleshing out the business mix Source: Company filings, AlphaTech Equities estimates

For years, payment companies have benefited from mid-single digit secular payment volume growth. However, the virus has had a disparate impact on each sub-sector of the economy. Whilst the advent of lockdowns has accelerated the move to virtual in sectors such as retail and restaurant, in others such as gaming and travel it has put the entire sector on sick leave altogether.

80% of GPN's Merchant Solutions revenue is derived from the North American market. Management has highlighted that US credit volumes (published by Visa/Mastercard) remain a good proxy for GPN's merchant solution's volumes in the short term to gauge the impact of the virus. We note that merchant solutions revenues were down 21% in Q2 2020 for GPN vs credit volumes down 20% over the same period. According to Visa's FYQ3 results disclosed last week, US credit volumes have bounced back, down ~10% in the first three weeks to July after falling by 30% in April (See Figure 9 below). However, rather than a V-shaped recovery, we see a stop-start economy playing out in the short-term as each state will define its own shape of the virus curve going forward.

Figure 9: Credit volumes have bounced back in FYQ3 Source: Visa Q3 Financial Results

Restaurants, which we estimate contributing low double digits to 2019 revenue for GPN, have registered a 20-40% decline in payment volume (Visa Quarterly update). Other verticals such as gaming and travel which we see contributing low-to-mid single-digits to overall revenue have seen volumes decrease by 40% in the US according to Visa at the back end of June (See Figure 10).

Figure 10: Restaurants have seen ~40% decline in payment volumes at the beginning of Q2 Source: Visa 8K

Merchant solutions (64% of 2019e revenue) was in line to outperform expectations in Q1 2020, clocking in a low-double digit revenue growth before the proliferation of shutdowns across US states in 2H of March. Margins are down to 41.0% in Q2 2020 versus 45.3% in the same quarter last year, primarily due to operating leverage. It is important to note that e-commerce, which contributed 20% of overall merchant solutions, saw revenues increase 16% in Q2 2020, in line with cycle organic growth expectations.

A significant amount of GPN's issuer solutions (24% of 2019e revenue) stem from recurring fees for software used by financial institutions. We see revenue decreasing slightly by 1% in 2020 driven by the virus.

Business and consumer solutions (11% of 2019e revenue) saw revenue decline by 7% in Q1 2020 beset by Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) regulations and tax implications. However, Q2 revenue increased by 10.5% driven by the US Government's stimulus program and the lapping of the CFPB regulations in April.

Figure 11: Merchant Solutions to be hit hardest by the virus Source: Company filings, AlphaTech Equities estimates

Financials - Focus has turned to protecting the bottom line during the virus:

Protecting underlying EPS will prove critical amidst a secular market in decline. Navigating through the virus and protecting its current high level of EPS will be a hand to hand combat. Even though two thirds of GPN's business remains either immune or hedged to economically sensitive sectors of the virus, in the short term we see GPN laser-focused on protecting its EPS driven by the following:

Management announced several new business wins in 1H 2020, highlighting once again the strength of its business offerings.

GPN raised its synergy targets for TSYS to $125m for revenue and $350m for expense (equivalent to 13% of 2019 EBIT).

Management has announced self-help measures on cost take outs in the range of $400m (equivalent to 15% of 2019 EBIT).

Look out for management announcing strategic bolt-on acquisitions in its integrated or owned software business divisions. It has established a strong track record of deal making in the past five years and during its Q1 2020 earnings call, announced a strong pipeline for deals going forward. Please note that we do not capture benefits of any further acquisitions in our financials.

We note that GPN does have some exposure to service-related SaaS and bundled fees in its merchant solutions and issuer solutions business. This is immune to the downturn versus fees earned on per transaction basis which are highly correlated to the performance of underlying customer businesses.

Multiple catalysts remain in play:

Risks of a second and third wave are well documented. However, we see the breakout of further waves unlikely given the success in early trials of multiple vaccines across the globe. A vaccine or an effective therapeutic solution should take away any risks of a second wave, allowing the company to trade at valuations higher than pre-COVID-19 levels. This, we believe, will be driven by its financial profile recovering to pre-virus estimates as early as 2021, coupled with benefiting from record low interest rates.

The company has a strong track record of strategic M&A deals helping pivot the company towards its fast-growing tech-enabled business, which accounted for ~40% of total revenue in 2018 versus 30% in 2015. One of management's key objectives has been to boost GPN's integrated and vertical markets business by aiming to own more of the value set in specific verticals and meaningfully increase payment throughput. Thus far, GPN has been successful in increasing its verticals exposure to the education, hospitality, restaurant, and health & fitness industries, having acquired several sector-leaders in cloud-based software including ACTIVE Network and AdvancedMD (see Figure 12 below).

Figure 12: Management has a strong track record of tech-enabled acquisitions Source: Company filings

Financial Profile Exhibiting Strong Trajectory

Whilst we note that two thirds of its business remain inoculated from economically sensitive verticals of the virus, the ones that are will prove to be a major disruptor for the business, albeit temporarily. We note that restaurants (low double digits % of total 2019e revenue) will take the biggest blow due to the virus induced lockdown in 2020. However, we forecast organic growth recovering strongly at the back end of the year to our average cycle growth, assuming the virus remains subdued only to this year.

Visa and Mastercard credit and volume growth have recovered strongly to post positive growth in June. Merchant solutions, which constitute 64% of total revenues, exhibits strong correlation to V/MA US credit volume data, which was down 20% in Q2 2020, and down 10% in the first three weeks of July. (see Figure 9).

Figure 13: Organic revenue to grow in the low double-digits from 2021 to 2024 Source: Company filings, AlphaTech Equities Estimates

Valuations Remain Undemanding:

Despite the high operating leverage of payment companies, GPN has multiple levers to beef up its EPS defense during the pandemic. Management upped its estimate to $350m (13% of 2019 EBIT) for cost savings from synergies sourced from the acquisition of TSYS and $400m (15% of 2019 EBIT) of annual cost take outs beginning Q2 2020, helping protect margins this calendar year. We see organic EPS increasing 3.0% in 2020 followed by 25.3% in 2021. Further bolt-on acquisitions, not included in our forecasts, provide incremental upside.

Not so long ago, merchant acquirers such as GPN were the weakest link in the payments chain with 12M forward PE multiples trading in the mid double digits. But with GPN successfully pivoting into a pure play integrated payments business over the past five years with premium growth profile, PE multiples have duly followed suit.

Figure 14: GPN P/E band ranges from 22x to 30x (excluding the virus) Source: Koyfin

According to Koyfin, 12-month forward PE band for the company has ranged between 15 to 30x over the past five years. However, excluding the period of volatility driven by the virus, multiples have ranged between 22x and 30x. We see a PE of 26x as fair given the uncertainty caused by the current trajectory of the virus. Our detailed quarterly model (see Figure 16 below) estimates a 2021E EPS of $8.03, imputing a valuation of $209 and an upside of 20%.

Figure 15: Forward P/E ratio implies 20% upside Source: Koyfin, Yahoo Finance, AlphaTech Equities Estimates

Figure 16: Quarterly financial model to 2024

Source: Company Filings, AlphaTech Equities Estimates

In all, we see Global Payments as the best in class merchant acquirer which continues to benefit from its transformation into high growth technology-enabled business. Management has a strong track-record of delivering accretive M&A deals which will continue to drive growth going forward. We see the company, with two thirds of its business immune from the virus, multiple levers to beef up its EPS defense and a healthy balance sheet as well positioned to ride out short-term headwinds from the pandemic. We initiate coverage on Global Payments with a Buy recommendation.

