PainReform (PRFX) intends to raise $23 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a reformulated pain relief medication for post-operative pain reduction.

PRFX management has performed well to extend ropivacaine’s treatment envelope from six hours to up to 72 hours without disruptive changes to the operative process, providing patients with a reduced post-operative pain profile.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO is worth a close look.

Note: PRFX is a candidate for inclusion in my personal IPO portfolio.

Company & Technology

Herzliya, Israel-based PainReform was founded to focus on the reformulation of existing therapeutics using its proprietary extended release drug delivery system for post-operative pain reduction.

Management is headed by Acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer Prof. Eli Hazum, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Head of the Department of Receptor Research and Metabolic Diseases at Glaxo.

Below is a brief overview video of new strategies in post-operative pain management:

Source: Grand Rounds in Urology

The firm's lead candidate is PRF-110 and is based on the existing, approved local anesthetic ropivacaine.

The drug is an 'oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.'

PRFX has been granted an IND by the U.S. FDA to conduct Phase 3 trials for PRF-110.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $6.7 million and include XT Hi-Tech Investments, D Partners and Medica III Investments.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Verified Market Research, the global market for post-operative pain management was valued at $30 billion in 2018 is estimated to reach $45 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a continued desire to reduce hospital stay times by reducing patient pain after surgery, an increasing number of cancer surgeries and increased pain relief options for patients.

Also, surgeries of aging populations are expected to increase in the coming years tending to require greater pain management resources.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Fresenius Kabi USA (FMS)

Hospira

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Durect (DRRX)

Innocoll

Concentric Analgesics

Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Financial Status

PainReform’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its program.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years:

Source: Company registration statement

IPO Details

PRFX intends to sell 2.55 million shares of ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $9.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $22.95 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $90.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 29.15%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Based on proposals we received from contract research organizations, we estimate that the total cost of the two pivotal clinical trials will be approximately $16.5 million. We also intend to use approximately $1.5 million for development activities and preparation of initial NDAs, $1.04 million for the purchase of directors and officers’ liability insurance and the balance for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital. Commencing upon the completion of this offering, we expect to incur additional costs associated with operating as a public company. Accordingly, we will need to obtain substantial additional funding.[...] Based on our current plans, we believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next twelve months.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Maxim Group and Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Commentary

PainReform is seeking a small IPO to pursue continued later stage trials for its sole candidate, PRF-110.

The drug has performed well in a Phase 2 proof of concept study for patients with hernia repair surgeries and the active ingredient, ropivacaine, is a safe and approved local anesthetic.

The market opportunity for improved post-operative pain treatments is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate as the global population ages resulting in an increase in surgeries and demand.

PRFX has disclosed no research or commercial collaborations so far.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of approximately $91 million, so the IPO is priced well below the typical range for a life science IPO on U.S. markets.

Management has performed well to extend ropivacaine’s treatment envelope from six hours to up to 72 hours without disruptive changes to the operative process, providing patients with a reduced post-operative pain profile.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Note: PRFX is a candidate for inclusion in my personal portfolio.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: PRFX is a candidate for inclusion in my personal IPO portfolio, upon IPO.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.