Closed-End Funds: 3 'Buy' Rated Funds With Double-Digit Discounts

Two of the funds are from BlackRock and one of the funds is from Voya.

There has been considerable volatility this year, especially compared to last year's almost straight-up trajectory. With this, there have come some buying opportunities if one isn't too afraid to take the plunge. Those that did jump right in during March and April were rewarded with a swift rebound. This rebound is seemingly holding for now. We aren't out of the woods yet as far as COVID-19 related economic issues. However, we do still have some attractively valued funds at this time.

They are rated as a 'Buy' and are currently held in our Income Generator Portfolio. These three funds I wanted to highlight today also are trading at attractive double-digit discounts. Additionally, all three highlighted today are covered call funds. These include; BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) and Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA).

Each one of the names are attractively valued for different reasons. With that, each is offering a different path for returning to richer valuations moving forward. We will highlight this today and find out where there are potential areas to put some cash to work on these deeply discounted funds.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)

CII continues to impress with its significant exposure to tech. The fund has an investment objective to "provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation." The fund intends to achieve this through "investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks in an attempt to generate current income and by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call options on equities in an attempt to generate gains from option premiums."

The fund writes covered calls on individual positions in its portfolio. As of the end of June, the fund was 51.97% overwritten. This puts it well above the targeted range of 30 to 40%. This could indicate they are being more defensive in nature.

With this option strategy, it was relatively sheltered from the largest of the downdraft in March relative to a leveraged investment. Thus, it can be a good alternative if you want attractive monthly income, but also don't want an increase in volatility. Where the volatility comes from in this fund could potentially be from its underlying portfolio.

While this year has been extremely lucrative and continually rewarding for the tech space - traditionally, this is a cyclical sector. It isn't typically the defensive sector that we have witnessed. The fund holds 25.70% in the tech space, and this comes in as its top sector allocation. This is followed by 15.49% and 13.67% in the consumer discretionary and healthcare space, respectively.

As can be seen above in their top ten holdings, they are holding some of the largest names in the tech space. That does make it appear as a "boring" fund, just a fund that keeps on working for investors in this environment. That is exactly what an investor can continue to benefit from as the pandemic continues to cause disruptions in our everyday lives. That is essentially the play here, that the tailwinds should continue propelling this fund higher.

For being diversified, but leaning heavier into tech-related allocation, it is quite attractively priced. Currently, the discount is a wide 10.57%. Compare that with its 1-year after a discount of 6.49%. That gives us a very attractive 1-year z-score of -1.47. Even further, the 5-year average discount is at 6.46%.

Even wider discounts have plagued this fund in the past. Especially between the 2004-2006 years. At current levels, we do have to go back several years to around 2017 when its discount really widened for quite a significant amount of time.

For all the things this fund is doing right, it certainly isn't being priced as such. This one is also a bit different than the other two we will focus on below. That is because the other two could be considered more "out of favor" or value plays. Additionally, while you are waiting for that discount to narrow - you are collecting a monthly distribution rate of 7.09%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

BDJ, as I've highlighted several times this year for being a great value, continues to be out of favor by investors. With this one, you are looking at a significant discount of 10.85%. The 1-year average is -6.89%, giving investors a chance to snag a fund with an attractive z-score of -1.14. Again here, as with CII, we are seeing an attractive valuation compared to its 5-year average as well. For BDJ, we are looking at a 5-year average discount of 8.88%.

Discounts aren't anything new for this fund though we are at a wider than usual level.

BDJ has an investment objective to "provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this through "investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions to its shareholders." They also leave the door open to invest "up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that do not pay dividends."

BDJ additionally has a 30 to 40% options strategy they target. Just as CII is, they are over-allocating to their options strategy at the end of June with 52.26% of the portfolio overwritten. They also write on individual positions within their portfolio.

With dividends as a primary focus of the fund, we do tend to have larger-cap positions. Additionally, what is holding this fund back from performing positively this year is its heavier allocation to the financial sector. While CII is overweight tech, BDJ is holding 25.3% in financials. This is followed by healthcare at 19.9%, which has offset some of the deepest weakness. Then, finally, tech makes an appearance with 10.1% of the portfolio. This composition has definitely not worked this year; however, as I've continued to mention, this is attractive for investors with a long-term focus. Investors that can buy into a "value" right now with headwinds, can be rewarded.

That is the primary problem though, and likely one of the issues causing this fund's significant discount are those headwinds. It won't be an easy road for financials until COVID-19 is put to rest with treatment or vaccine. It could potentially get worse, and that is the play on this one as a "value." Potentially buy some now at current levels, and then continue to monitor for further opportunities to add.

Taking a look at the fund's top ten holdings though, and we don't see anything terrible there. These are once again all well-known names for the most part. Many of the companies we interact with every single day of our lives.

While we are waiting for a recovery in the economy, we are getting paid a quite attractive 8.09% distribution rate. This is paid monthly. Additionally, with such a steep discount the fund is still in the well manageable area too, with a NAV rate of 7.19%.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)

IGA is at the largest discount out of the 3 funds highlighted today. The current discount is 13.71%. Although, its 1-year average discount is at a double-digit too, at 10.70%. This puts the z-score at an attractive -0.84. This is even attractive on a 5-year basis as that average comes in at 9.04%. In fact, this is just about as deep of a discount as this fund has ever had for any period of time.

The fund has an investment objective to "seek a high level of income; capital appreciation is secondary." The fund lists three characteristics labeled as "about this product." First, it "invests in global equities." It also "sells call options on selected security indexes and/or ETFs, on an amount equal to approximately 50-100% of the value of the Fund's common stock holdings." It also, "hedges major currency exposure to reduce volatility of returns."

This is what sets IGA apart, from the others a bit. They write call options on indexes or ETFs, rather than individual positions. There are pros and cons to both, with indexes or ETFs, you could possibly be leaving yourself up to greater risk. That is because in a written index option you can't directly own the index so that can rise indefinitely. Writing an option on the underlying position, you are just giving up the upside potential if the price goes past your strike price.

It also targets a much higher overwritten allocation than the two other BlackRock funds. That can make it even more defensive in nature, additionally, can potentially add to longer-term underperformance as well. With that being said, they last reported as being overwritten by 49.95%. Similar, and even slightly less, than the prior two BlackRock funds discussed above.

What is holding this fund back the most this year is the international exposure that it has. 61.54% of its portfolio is made up of U.S. companies. The rest are from all around the globe, Japan makes up 8.16%, Canada another 4.31%, along with several other European nations. All around the globe we are suffering from the same pandemic. International markets are relatively more sensitive to economic shock though, and that is why there has been underperformance in this area.

This is another area where I keep being drawn to as it has been a long winning streak for U.S. securities over their international counterparts. That makes them attractive on a valuation basis. Additionally, it is unlikely to continue indefinitely that the U.S. outperforms. Below is the YTD performance comparing the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU).

To make Voya even more attractive though, we can turn to its top ten positions. It is essentially similar to what we see from plenty of other CEFs.

What we see is exposure to large-cap household names. Most of which are U.S. companies anyway. Tech actually makes up 24.85% of this fund, with healthcare and financials coming in at 15.91% and 11.12%, respectively.

They are invested in the right areas, they just have been having pressure from the rest of their smaller positions in their portfolio. This has been the case for several years too as internationals continue to be a drag. The play here would be the "value" play based on international starting to turn around over the next 10-years. This is when the prior 10-year period has been dominated significantly by U.S. investments.

Additionally keeping pressure on this fund, is the continual need to adjust the distribution downward since it was launched in 2006. It also pays on a quarterly schedule, which might affect some income investors' decisions to buy or not. The current distribution rate is quite an enticing 9.65% though. The NAV distribution rate is manageable at current levels, coming in at 8.17%. If international investments can turn themselves around again, the continual cuts should come to a halt as well. It remains to be seen, but investments in international areas continue to be attractive to me.

Conclusion

To be fair, all three of these funds are down both on a NAV and share price basis. BDJ and IGA both being down double-digits for the year. Which is exactly what makes them "value" plays as the underlying areas they hold struggle.

The three funds highlighted above are all attractive for various reasons. Primarily, CII is attractive based on its tech exposure continuing to be a "work from home" play during the pandemic. BDJ is invested in the out of favor financial sector - an area that will struggle as long as there are economic pressures. Additionally, IGA is also out of favor as an international play. The pandemic is a worldwide event causing disruptions everywhere.

For what it is worth though, they are showing double-digit discounts. This is because of the widening that we have experienced from their NAV performance relative to their share price performance. Above is the chart on a YTD basis for all three funds. CII returning a -4.25% based on NAV, with its share price cratering a further 10.27% drop. The other two have a similar story as well, as we can see.

For a CEF investor, we sometimes get our best opportunities during times of panic. We have rebounded significantly from the March lows where panic was really setting in. However, we are still seeing plenty of opportunities in the space. This is a stark contrast to last year when all funds seemed to be trading at multi-year high valuations. It was incredibly difficult to find a great fund worth buying while also being incredibly priced. Of course, this is for good reason as there are still risks out there. I'm just willing to make some long-term bets now, and will certainly look at putting even more capital to work should we see panic set in again!

