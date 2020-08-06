Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH), one of the stocks with a Very Bullish Quant Rating in the Industrials sector, has recently presented its Q2 results. As my dear readers likely know, the quarter was overshadowed by the steepest U.S. GDP contraction on record, 32.9%. But though the macro environment, and especially the labor market, was unprecedentedly challenging for companies in the human resources industry, MHH managed to beat the Wall Street consensus EPS and revenue estimates for the third time in a row and demonstrated that it is capable to navigate even the perfect storm.

Now, let's take a more in-depth look at the second-quarter results.

The top line

To rewind, in the 2010s, MHH delivered an impressive revenue growth thanks to its consistent inorganic growth strategy: an 11.7% revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate in the last ten years and 13.6% in the previous three years. The company also rapidly expanded its geographical footprint. Being focused only on the U.S. in 2016, since then, it has established a presence in Canada, the EMEA, and ASEAN. Besides, as the 26.73% EBITDA CAGR illustrates, acquisitions also bolstered profitability.

The trailing four quarters revenue reached an all-time high of $198.8 million in March 2020, but then the growth story stalled due to the headwinds the pandemic spawned. But segments were disproportionately affected. IT Staffing Services, the flagship division, declined by 2%, but Data and Analytics Services, contrarily, posted a 2% increase in sales. As the flagship segment lagged behind, Q2 total revenues were down 2%. The H1 total revenues, which included robust Q1, were up 4.6%.

The silver lining is that though sales were a bit depressed, $10 million of new orders were booked in Q2. Apart from that, it is worth noting that MHH quickly adapted to the remote work trend and reaped benefits from the changing market environment, launching MAS-REMOTE, a remote staffing service, which, among other things, utilizes an AI analytics engine to compose a shortlist of relevant resumes. Answering to an analyst's question related to the service start-up, the CEO said that "the reaction from the customers is very positive."

Despite soft quarterly revenues, Mastech optimized its cost of sales, achieving a record 26.6% gross margin. Here it is worth noting that both segments are not equally strong. The essential driver of MHH's profits is Data and Analytics Services, which has a much lower cost of sales and, hence, a more robust 52.2% gross margin vs. 22.4% in the case of IT Staffing Services. So that reinforces the thesis that the acquisition of InfoTrellis' services business in 2017 was highly accretive regarding margins and, consequently, shareholder value. However, being the most profitable unit, D&AS lags regarding sales, so the consolidated gross margin is highly influenced by the COS of ITSS.

Replying to an analyst's question, CEO Mr. Gupta clarified that the company is still looking for acquisitions in the data & analytics sphere,

So, on the M&A front, Josh, I've been saying for many quarters now that yes, we will be looking at appropriate targets in the data and analytics space. And that still holds true. We're always looking at opportunities in that area... But do we have anything which is at a stage where we are ready to announce it? No. The answer is no.

So, I hope in the near future MHH will ultimately find an appropriate target that will bolster its revenues and margins, precisely like InfoTrellis' services division did.

Expectedly, though the D&AS segment contributed only 14% to the Q2 consolidated sales, its share of total operating income was over 27%. Overall, MHH's reported operating margin rose to 9% from 6.6% in 2Q19. However, here it is worth noting that the 2Q19 GAAP EBIT margin was impacted by a one-off revaluation of contingent consideration liability.

So, though Mastech's Q2 sales edged lower due to the economic headwinds, its adjusted net income rose to $0.33 per share vs. $0.2 per share in 2Q19. The adjusted net margin also improved slightly, touching 8.2%.

MHH ended the tough quarter with a bulletproof balance sheet

In 2017, because of the necessity to finance the acquisition of InfoTrellis' services division, MHH's debt rose 4.5x (see details on the credit agreement on page 63 of the Form 10-K) and Debt/Equity surpassed 166%. However, since H1 2019, MHH has achieved remarkable progress regarding deleveraging. In 2020, the total debt cratered, reaching $14.5 million vs. $25.3 million in FY19. For a better context, in end-June, Net debt/EBITDA was only 0.6x thanks to strong margins and a $4.7 million cash pile.

But investors should not overlook one essential matter: Mastech's most significant asset is accounts receivable. Neither intangibles nor cash is greater in value. In end-June, its net receivables stood at $31.2 million, while total assets added up to $88.6 million. Commenting on the Q2 performance during the earnings call, CFO Mr. Cronin emphasized that this short-term asset is "of strong quality." However, the dynamics of the collection of receivables is a matter that investors should watch closely, as MHH had already encountered cash flow issues in the past. For example, despite startling revenue growth in 2018, its net CFFO slipped to $(471) thousand, principally because its receivables and unbilled revenues unfavorably impacted working capital.

Cash flows and efficiency

Unfortunately, MHH did not include the consolidated cash flow statement in the Form 8-K and the press release, so we cannot assess its working capital, OCF, and FCF until the Form 10-Q is released. Considering that the adjusted net profit rose 77%, perhaps, cash flows were also strong, though I cannot say precisely.

As the up-to-date CFS is unavailable, it is also not possible to calculate Cash Return on Total Capital, my favorite efficiency metric. Instead, we can use traditional Return on Total Capital, Return on Equity (yes, we can use ROE, as the share of debt in the capital structure is only ~27%), and Return on Capital Employed. So, according to my calculations, MHH's LTM Return on Total Capital (the GAAP operating income/Average total capital) equals 18.6%, a decent result. ROCE, or reported operating income divided by average capital employed, is also solid, stands at ~17.4%. For a broader context, in end-March 2020, CROTC stood at 26.4%, an impressive result, which illustrates that MHH is an exceptionally efficient company (probably, worth investing in).

Finally, ROE, or net income divided by average shareholder equity, is above 19%, which again reinforces the thesis that MHH is highly efficient.

Single-digit growth in 2020 with better potential in 2021

Due to clobbered economic activity and headwinds spawned by the pandemic, which has not abated yet, Wall Street is expecting only ~3.2% revenue growth in 2020. However, pundits think that when the economic downswing is over, MHH will be capable of returning to more impressive expansion and delivering close to 14% sales growth in 2021. Analysts have likely factored in a steady recovery of the U.S. labor market and higher demand for high-skilled IT professionals.

Valuation

As the market fully understands the merits of MHH, the stock has generous valuation. For instance, its EV/EBITDA (Last Twelve Months) is more than 73% greater than a five-year average. However, given that the multiple corrected from the record high touched in June, I believe that now MHH is reasonably valued, especially considering its medium-term growth prospects.

Final thoughts

Mastech Digital has a unique combination of profitability, single-digit short-term and double-digit medium-term growth backed by the prospects of the IT staffing industry, and high return on capital. The acquisition of InfoTrellis' services segment in 2017 proved to be highly accretive not only regarding revenues but also regarding margins.

So, MHH may be worth considering for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.