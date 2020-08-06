The S&P 500 has hit a new high which is normally followed by higher levels of volatility.

The odds are starting to favor upside in the VIX over the short term with seasonal and technical factors suggesting about a 60% chance of a rally over the next month.

As you can see in the following chart, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) has continued to decline, erasing much of the gains seen earlier this year.

In this piece, I argue that VXX is headed lower. As a check on my analysis, I look at seasonal factors as well as analyze the S&P 500's trading action. I believe that in the short term, we may see some upside in VXX, but in the long term, the odds overwhelmingly suggest that shorting the ETN is a superior trade.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let's take a look at the current VIX level grouped by how the VIX has historically performed given different levels of the VIX.

At present, the VIX is currently sitting at around 23 at the time of writing. Here is what has historically happened to the VIX over the past 27 years in the month following a VIX reading of a certain magnitude.

Put simply, the last 27 years of data would suggest that there's about a 60% chance that the VIX will fall over the next month. What this study essentially shows is that while the VIX has corrected back towards the mean, the odds of continued downside have generally decreased over the past few months. In other words, since the VIX is highly mean reverting and since the VIX is trading more closely towards the mean, the odds of mean reversion have basically played out at this point.

However, it is important to note that even though the odds of further downside in the VIX have narrowed, the numbers still do suggest some additional movement downwards. At a 60% chance of declines, it makes sense to be very careful and thoughtful before buying the VIX in the short-term.

I believe a bullish case for the VIX can be made in two forms: seasonality and the S&P 500's trading action. Let's start with seasonality.

What this chart shows is the volatility of the VIX itself (in other words, volatility of implied volatility). The data indicates that we are entering into a period of the year in which volatility of the VIX tends to be heightened. This doesn't necessarily mean that the VIX is headed higher from here, but it rather indicates that the VIX has historically made movements which departed from the mean with the greatest magnitude during this back half of the year.

However, another look at the data shows that the volatile movements tend to happen to the upside.

That is, historically speaking we tend to see the volatility in the back half of the year occurring to the upside with the average level of the VIX rallying about 10-15% between late summer and late fall. In other words, the general market statistics suggest that the VIX is headed higher from here based on seasonality.

Another bullish case for the VIX can be derived from the movements of the S&P 500.

If you look closely, then you've likely noticed that the past few days have seen the S&P 500 hit multi-month highs. A study I rely on to gauge the directional probabilities of the VIX is the relationship between the S&P 500 hitting new one-month highs and the probability of the VIX rallying over the next month.

What this chart shows is the historic probability that the VIX was higher a certain number of days into the future given that the S&P 500 hits a fresh one-month high. Essentially, what the data shows is that the VIX tends to expand following hits of new highs and contract following hits of new lows. Numerically speaking, given that the market has hit a one-month high, there's about a 60% chance that the VIX will rise over the next month.

What these statistics tell me in aggregate is that there's a moderate chance that the VIX will rally over the next 1-3 months. I believe the data suggests that we can assign about a 60% probability that we will see the VIX trade higher. However, we need a very frank discussion regarding VXX because while at first glance it may appear to track the VIX, over time it witnesses dramatic decoupling from the return of the index.

Understanding VXX

Let's start with some basics. VXX is an ETN giving exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. Here is the last 10 years of return in this index provided directly from S&P Global.

What this chart shows is that the index VXX is directly replicating (before expenses are added) has declined at an annualized rate of nearly 50% per year for the past decade. Compound interest can be pretty hard to wrap the mind around sometime, so here's a simple example. Let's say you put $100,000 into this index 10 years ago - today you would have only $134 left of your initial position for a 99.87% loss. You would need the index to rally over 74,000% for you to even break even. In other words, given the nature of the VIX (highly mean reverting), you likely will never see even a material fraction of your initial investment returned to you.

I have somewhat belabored the point to make the very important distinction that VXX is not the same as an investment in the VIX. Put simply, with VXX you are actually holding the first and second month VIX futures contracts - contracts which settle off of presently-unknown values of the VIX at a later date. Since VIX futures are in contango, this means that you are holding contracts which are priced above the spot level of the VIX with an average difference of about 5-10%.

Many investors make a mistake in thinking that just because VIX futures are priced above the VIX, losses accrue during rolling (the process of selling the front month futures contract and buying into the second month futures contract). After all, selling low and buying high results in losses - right? Wrong.

At the end of the day, selling out of one futures contract and buying into another futures contract are unrelated financial events. VXX is buying a fixed dollar amount of futures (based on AUM) which means that if it sells $1 billion of front month VIX futures it will be buying $1 billion of second month VIX futures - regardless of price. At the end of the day, this $1 billion investment will only change value if the instrument in which it is invested changes value.

No, the problem with rolling futures in a contango market isn't the physical roll between contracts. The problem arises from a little-observed facet of futures markets: convergence. The key concept of convergence is this: through time, the difference between a futures contract and the spot commodity or the asset upon which the futures contract settles will narrow to be zero. This makes sense because at the time of expiry, if there's a difference between a futures contract price and the price of the asset, you can arbitrage that difference away (by buying the asset and delivering upon the futures contract).

VIX futures are cash-settled; however, the same relationship generally applies, as seen in the following chart.

What this chart shows is that on average, the front futures contract starts about 6-7% above the spot price of the VIX and ends the month basically at parity (as expected). Additionally, the second month futures contract starts about 11-12% above the VIX and ends a month about 6-7% above the VIX (at which point the second contract becomes the front month contract).

VXX is holding these two contracts. It starts the month 100% in the "Month 1" line and ends the month 100% in the "Month 2" line. If you examine the chart closely, this essentially means that over long periods of time, VXX is almost consistently losing money from futures convergence.

This is the reason why VXX has declined at a rate of almost 50% per year - it is holding futures contracts which are almost always in contango and are therefore converging towards the spot level of the VIX as time approaches expiry. This means that if the VIX doesn't really go anywhere through time (hint: it doesn't), massive losses will accrue to long VIX futures traders.

It is for this reason that I am short VXX. I am long a few puts at this point and have reduced my put spreads which were initiated in the volatility run-up earlier this year. I am currently waiting for the VIX to rally at which point I will be adding put spreads. My preferred tactic is to buy a put near the money and sell another put out of the money to reduce implied volatility. And I will be targeting a holding time period of 1-2 years to ensure the maximum profit potential from futures convergence.

Given that the odds seem to somewhat favor upside in the VIX, this means that I'll potentially be initiating these positions over the next 1-2 months. This ultimately will have me shorting the VIX when the crowds seem to be buying which is exactly where I like to be as a trader.

Conclusion

The odds are starting to favor upside in the VIX over the short-term with seasonal and technical factors suggesting about a 60% chance of a rally over the next month. The S&P 500 has hit a new high which is normally followed by higher levels of volatility. Despite the somewhat bullish seasonal VIX factors, the strongest trade remains shorting roll yield in VXX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.