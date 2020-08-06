Skyworks gives concrete evidence as to why it should be considered a long and a 5G play, but it also comes with risks that may not be acceptable to everyone.

One of the consequences of COVID-19 is that demand for a number of consumer goods has taken a dip. For example, smartphone sales have gone down in many countries. It was therefore expected that Skyworks (SWKS) would take a hit since a big portion of its revenue is tied to smartphone sales. Skyworks did report a decline in revenue and net income when it released its Q3 quarterly report. The report contained both encouraging signs and some less encouraging signs as to what the future holds. What these are will be covered next.

Q3 FY2020 quarterly earnings

Q3 revenue declined by 4% YoY to $736.8M. Non-GAAP net income and EPS were $210.8M and $1.25, respectively. Skyworks beat its guidance for revenue and EPS by $46.8M and $0.12, respectively. Share buybacks have given EPS a boost. Skyworks bought back 4.6M of its own shares during the first three quarters of FY2020. Buybacks will continue in Q4 with share count expected to be reduced to around 168M.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $736.8M $766.1M $767.0M (4.0%) (4.1%) Operating income $147.5M $199.5M $159.6M (26.1%) (8.2%) Net income $129.7M $181.1M $144.1M (28.4%) (11.1%) EPS $0.77 $1.06 $0.83 (27.4%) (7.8%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $736.8M $766.1M $767.0M (4.0%) (4.1%) Operating income $230.3M $248.7M $252.2M (7.9%) (9.5%) Net income $210.8M $229.5M $233.6M (8.2%) (10.8%) EPS $1.25 $1.34 $1.35 (6.7%) (8.0%)

Non-GAAP Q4 FY2019 Q4 FY2020 (guidance) YoY (midpoint) Revenue $827.4M $830-850M 1.5% EPS $1.52 $1.51 -

Skyworks has seen its top line shrink in Q3. But the company expects growth to return, if only ever so slightly. The forecast sees revenue growing in Q4 after contracting in Q3. Q4 guidance calls for revenue of $830-850M, an increase of 1.5% YoY at the midpoint. EPS is expected to be $1.51.

It's also worth noting that top-line growth at Skyworks was already in positive territory in Q3 if the impact of sanctions on Huawei is excluded. Taking this into account, Q3 revenue actually increased by 2.5% YoY instead of the reported 4% decrease. In Q4, revenue will grow regardless of whether or not Huawei is included.

5G is seen as a difference maker by Skyworks

As stated before, smartphone sales have dropped worldwide as a result of COVID-19. This will inevitably have some sort of an impact on Skyworks, even though the company is trying to reduce its smartphone exposure. Nevertheless, Skyworks has managed to do a decent job in limiting the adverse effects.

Skyworks credits 5G for its resilience in spite of the global downturn. 5G handsets require more RF modules in comparison to 4G handsets, which includes filters Skyworks specializes in. RF content per handset could be worth twice or even thrice as much in the age of 5G. Such a big jump in chip content allows Skyworks to generate more revenue per handset, which puts it in a position to keep revenue afloat even when unit sales drop. Skyworks makes a reference to this when it states in the earnings call that:

"So you could be looking at platforms that in a 4G world may be offered $4 to $5 for us, in a 5G world it could be $8 to $10 or even $15."

Skyworks refers to China as an example to illustrate the impact 5G can have. China currently leads in terms of 5G adoption with over 100M 5G subscribers. According to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology or MIIT, 86.23M 5G phones have been shipped thus far in 2020.

At the same time, smartphone sales in China have dropped as a consequence of lockdowns due to COVID-19. According to data from Counterpoint, smartphone sales in China fell 17% YoY in the second quarter of 2020. Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi saw their combined market share fall from 49% to 40% as can be seen in the table below. Huawei and Apple (AAPL) managed to buck the trend.

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Huawei 46% 39% 33% Vivo 16% 18% 19% Oppo 15% 17% 18% Apple 9% 10% 6% Xiaomi 9% 9% 12% Others 5% 7% 12%

Yet, despite shipping fewer smartphones, Skyworks has been able to increase its revenue from these three vendors, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. Skyworks expects this to continue in Q4. From the Q3 earnings call:

"China revenue is approximately 23% of total revenue. Mostly of that is Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi. There's very little Huawei left. And then, of course, some other smaller Chinese customers ... 5G is really kicking off in China. And so, we have great relationship with those customers. There is a big step-up in content in those 5G phones compared to the 4G phones. And as a result of that, our revenues with the Chinese players is up on a year-over-year basis and is expected to further accelerate strongly into the September quarter."

This helps illustrate the impact 5G can have. 5G handsets are able to more than make up for a drop in unit sales simply because they require more RF content. More RF content translates into higher revenue for suppliers like Skyworks.

The one caveat here is that it excludes the possibility that Chinese OEMs may have increased their inventories of semiconductor chips. OEMs may have wanted to do so in order to protect supply chains against possible disruptions caused by COVID-19 or U.S. trade sanctions. If this is what happened, the numbers may have become skewed as a result.

Skyworks' biggest customer gains in importance

However, while revenue from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi may have gone up, total revenue from China still went down. China used to account for almost 28% of revenue a year ago, but that number has gone down to about 23%. Meanwhile, the U.S. market has increased its share from about 46% to 58%. Significant drops can also be seen in South Korea, home to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Q3 FY2020 Share Q3 FY2019 Share USA $425.2M 57.71% $355.7M 46.38% China $166.5M 22.60% $212.9M 27.67% South Korea $46.0M 6.24% $76.9M 10.03% Taiwan $64.9M 8.81% $78.0M 10.17% EMEA $29.0M 3.94% $36.5M 4.76% Other Asia-Pacific $5.2M 0.71% $7.0M 0.91% $736.8M $767.0M

Q1-3 FY2020 Share Q1-3 FY2019 Share USA $1,431.0M 59.65% $1,358.9M 53.30% $2,398.9M $2549.4M

The U.S. market accounted for almost 60% of revenue during the first three quarters of FY2020, an increase of 635 basis points compared to FY2019. Most of this increase is very likely due to Apple, which in FY2019 accounted for 51% of revenue according to Skyworks' Form 10-K. Several reports, including the one posted earlier, show the iPhone gaining in the marketplace. Apple's most recent earnings report reveals iPhone revenue on the rise, which has spillover effects for suppliers like Skyworks.

The increased number can be interpreted in different ways. On the one hand, Skyworks is getting more revenue from its biggest customer, a positive development. On the other hand, it also means that Skyworks is becoming more dependent on Apple, which may not necessarily be such a good thing. This excessive reliance has already been flagged as a potential source of future problems as articulated in a previous article. Barring some unforeseen event in Q4, it's almost certain at this point that Skyworks will end FY2020 with Apple accounting for a significantly higher share of revenue than the 51% of the year before.

Investor takeaways

Skyworks is one of those companies with the distinction of being a 5G play. With more and more 5G networks up and running, Skyworks can use this opportunity to grow along with the need for more RF content in various devices. Skyworks thinks the value of RF content per handset could as much as triple with 5G around. Since Apple is scheduled to release its own 5G iPhone later this year, Skyworks could be on the verge of growth it has not seen in quite some time.

The most recent quarterly report from Skyworks shows how much of a difference 5G can make. China can be used as an example to give an early glimpse as to how 5G can help companies like Skyworks with exposure to the latest cellular standard. Despite facing headwinds from falling smartphone sales at a number of different Chinese vendors, Skyworks was still able to grow its revenue from these vendors. Without 5G, that would most likely not have happened.

This bodes well for the future. What's now happening in China can be considered a preview of what's to come in other places like the U.S. And since the latest data seem to imply that iPhones are on the rise, Skyworks could take advantage twice with more RF content per handset and increased handset sales. If 5G was the reason to go long Skyworks, then all the latest data says that this bull thesis is alive and well.

However, the increasing reliance of Skyworks on Apple should not be overlooked. Skyworks' dependency is going up and could even accelerate in the coming quarters, assuming 5G triggers a major iPhone replacement cycle. A very high dependency on Apple had led to major problems for other companies. Skyworks could find itself in the same position as those other companies, 5G notwithstanding.

Skyworks would do well if it could decrease Apple's share of revenue without putting growth at risk. But this might be difficult to accomplish under current circumstances. Many OEMs are seeing falling sales, and the ones that aren't are off-limits to Skyworks for different reasons. It's difficult to see how Skyworks will not become more and more reliant on Apple with the way things are.

I am therefore neutral on Skyworks. Skyworks has shown enough to be considered as both a long and a 5G play. Anyone looking for the latter should put Skyworks on the shortlist for consideration. Just be aware that there is a significant risk associated with having too many eggs in one basket, which may lead to losses down the road.

