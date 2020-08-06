BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) CEO Jon Stonehouse on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)
Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call
August 6, 2020 08:30 ET
Company Participants
John Bluth - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Jon Stonehouse - President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlie Gayer - Chief Commercial Officer
Megan Sniecinski - Chief Business Officer
William Sheridan - Chief Medical Officer
Anthony Doyle - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Tyler Van Buren - Piper Sandler
David Dai - Barclays
Jonathan Wolleben - JMP Securities
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the BioCryst Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To