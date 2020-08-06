U.S. Unemployment - The Improvement Continues

The full economy numbers are indicating very much better results than those alternatives.

We're also seeing the faults in some alternative employment measures like ADP and Challenger.

Our task is to try to work out how fast all this unpleasantness is going to be put behind us. That we've had a recession is obvious. That the economy is growing again is also clear - meaning the recession is over. What we now need to know is how long does it take to claw back the lost ground. After that we also want to know whether we o then carry on a before or whether we've permanently lost some ability of the economy to grow.

The reason for this chain of logic is that stock prices measure the future, not the past or present. So, if the future is as bright as it was before this interruption then stock prices can righteously be as they were.

Stress testing

We could say that we've stress tested the economy in recent months, found out where the weak parts are. But that's not quite what I mean here. Rather, we've varied different measures of unemployment and changes to employment. In normal times they all move in lockstep for the obvious reason that we wouldn't have come to use them as being proxies for each other if they didn't.

What we're finding now though is that certain of those we id use as proxies on;t work very well in times of stress. Which makes them not all that useful really, for it's exactly when things are going haywire that we'd like to have those multiple sources of useful information.

Challenger

Challenger prepares a list each month of announced layoffs. That is, companies that are large enough to actually make press releases - how many branches, factories, lines, are they closing down? They do this as advertising for their services for they're a company that aids ex-employers in helping their old staff get new jobs - outplacing as it is known. But, you know:

Announced job cuts rose unexpectedly in July, breaking a two-month streak of declines. Total job cuts rose from 170,219 in June to 262,649, a 54.3% increase.

OK, well, nice to know. Companies large enough to issue press releases fired a lot of people. But a couple of hundred thousand jobs over a month when we're measuring inflows into unemployment by the million a week - this isn't a relevant number.

Maybe it'll return to being something relevant at some point in the future but it's not notably useful as an economic measure right now.

ADP

We also have the ADP numbers for employment. ADP itself is a payroll processing firm and it handles the payrolls of a sufficiently large number of employers that it's a useful survey of the total employment market. Well, in normal times it is:

Private sector employment increased by 167,000 jobs from June to July according to the July ADP National Employment Report®.

Hmm, well:

While that seems to be tracking the BLS numbers I'm rather unconvinced because of this third number.

Initial claims

We also have the initial unemployment claims numbers. And recall that these are weekly, not monthly, numbers.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 984,192 in the week ending August 1, a decrease of 222,852 (or -18.5 percent) from the previous week.

Last week we decided - OK, I decided - that it was without seasonal adjustment that matters. Simply because current events make a mockery of the shifts we more normally have over the calendar. In my opinion of course.

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 10.8 percent during the week ending July 25, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the prior week. The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 15,849,488, a decrease of 965,711 (or -5.7 percent) from the preceding week.

We've a million a week coming off the unemployment rolls. And ADP is telling us that the workforce is only rising by 160k a month?

One of two things is happening here. Vast numbers of people are ceasing to become unemployed by leaving the workforce altogether. This would be bad it would be a - probably - permanent loss of their labour to the economy. If it is happening we're going to see significant changes to the employment to population ratio in the next employment and Jolts reports.

This is possible but it would be a heck of a shock. The other possibility is that the ADP numbers are, in these times of stress, no longer reflective of what is actually happening out there.

Just to make myself clear on this. We've two numbers so far. ADP says number in employment went up 160k. The unemployment numbers say that millions a week are coming off unemployment. If they're not going back to work then they must be exiting the labour force. Near 4 million doing that in a month is an earthquake. It could even be happening. But I think the more likely result is that the ADP numbers aren't all that accurate at present.

We'll see with the next employment survey of course.

My view

My view is that the true unemployment numbers are compatible with my long held view that we're going to see a relatively swift recovery here.

The argument against that view is that the ADP numbers are correct and that unemployment is falling because people are exiting the labour force. That's a permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy and would be a very bad sign indeed. We'll find out with the next set of numbers obviously enough. The thing to look at is the employment to population ratio.

The investor view

I hold with this idea that it's the alternatives, Challenger and ADP, which are inaccurate here. Not because anyone's doing anything wrong but for the same sort of reason those seasonal adjustments aren't right at present either. The changes going on are so large scale that the more normal proxies just aren't working.

Thus I'm cheerful about the fall in unemployment and regard it as evidence of a relatively swift bounceback. This makes stock markets about correctly priced.

The contrary view here is that unemployment is falling because people are leaving the labour force. This would be a permanent impairment of the ability of the economy to grow. We'll see whether this is true or not with the next official releases.

