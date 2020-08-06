The 50/50 WRB refining JV with Phillips 66 has been propping up results and helping it recover from the debt taken on to fund the deal.

Cenovus (CVE) took all the proper steps to right the ship after purchasing the vast majority of ConocoPhillips (COP) oil sands operations in March of 2017. For the $13.3 billion price tag, Cenovus took over assets that had a production of ~280,000 boe/d, most of it low-margin oil sands production. In fact, the transaction was actually accretive to COP shareholders because all the distributions from the JV had to be plowed back into the venture for maintenance capex.

As Cenovus took rigorous and proper action to dig itself out of the debt hole it dug for itself, it - along with all other oil sands producers - was soon hit in the face with a glut of Canadian production due to a lack of adequate exit capacity. Apparently, they all put their eggs in one basket: the Keystone-XL pipeline. When that didn't get built, oil sands production backed up and Western Canadian Select ("WCS") ended up trading at as much as a $50/bbl discount to WTI. The episode ended up with the CEO of Cenovus running to the Alberta government asking for mandated production cuts. The government responded positively, instituted production cuts, and WCS recovered. Disaster avoided... or, at least mitigated. (see Cenovus: Storm Clouds Part As Alberta Government Comes To The Rescue).

Yet, Cenovus continued to struggle with the new oil sands operations. Its financial results were largely propped up by the Wood River/Borger ("WRB") - the 50/50 refining joint-venture with Phillips 66 (PSX), a heretofore well-run and very profitable enterprise. These two refineries, Wood River in Illinois, and Borger in Texas, had a throughput of 443,000 bpd in 2019.

Then, COVID-19 hit. This not only caused massive oil demand destruction but also hit refiners right between the eyes due to the massive drop in jet-fuel and gasoline. That said, PSX's central corridor segment (which includes WRB) actually performed quite well in Q2, given the circumstances. As can be seen by the chart below, it captured 73% of the market 3:2:1 crack spread, the strongest market capture of its four regions. The bad news was that capacity utilization was only 73% and refineries need to run at high utilization rates to achieve efficiencies and maximum profitability - or, at least, to minimize the losses. As a result, the central corridor segment had an adjusted pre-tax loss of $633 million in the quarter.

So, that's bad news for Cenovus because it means the JV distributions that it has been relying on to help it recover from the big oil sands deal has been cut off. In addition, it doesn't look like things are going to get better anytime soon. As shown in my recent article on PSX, jet-fuel demand remains depressed, and Americans have been banned from entering the EU, China, Canada, the Bahamas, and many other destinations. COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on oil demand and the energy companies that supply crude oil and refined product (see PSX And The Future of Refining). The US still has widespread community transmission throughout the country. That's bad news for refiners, and real bad news for Cenovus since it depends on refining to help prop-up the low margin oil sands production. Cenovus' refining and marketing margins were down 32% in Q2.

As a result of this sad state of affairs, Cenovus suspended the dividend completely (not just a reduction, suspended the entire dividend) back in April. In addition, last week, the company took out another $1 billion in debt (senior unsecured notes) at 5.375% and due in 2025. That's a pretty stiff interest rate and is another $53.75 million in annual interest payments that will come due. Hard to do when FCF in Q2 was -$609 million.

The good news, I guess, is that the WCS-to-WTI futures spread has improved dramatically from the depths of the glut with the September futures at slightly less than -$10/bbl:

That means, based on the current WTI price of $42.50/bbl, a bbl of WCS is worth about $32. Not great, but manageable. That said, note the spread begins to blow out again in December ($-15/bbl), which starts to get problematic for Cenovus and its relatively high-cost oil sands production.

Summary & Conclusion

Cenovus has taken a direct hit from COVID-19 due to both lower crude prices and massive demand destruction for both jet-fuel and gasoline. That later has cut the legs out from under its JV with PSX which had, heretofore, been greatly helping prop-up the company's low margin oil sands production. That said, the bad news appears to already be priced into the stock at the current US$4.90/share, about half of what it was trading at going into the crisis. Alberta's mandated oil sands production cuts are still in place, and that greatly helps CVE as companies like Suncor (SU) have to share the pain. That said, EBITDA margins this year are likely to be in the neighborhood of 6.5%, down significantly from last year's 19%.

The latest EIA petroleum status report indicated refinery utilization last week was only 79.6%, up a paltry 0.1% over the prior week. But all is not lost - at least crude inventories fell by 7.4 million bbls. In addition, the falling US$ could be a tailwind for crude prices. All that said, CVE could easily lose up to C$2/share this year and lose another C$0.50/share next year.

I cautioned investors to avoid Cenovus at $10. Energy investors looking for bargains should be careful. Just because the stock has been cut-in-half doesn't mean it's now time to buy. The stock was arguably a buy at the March panic low under $2. But now, if you own it, I'd hold in it hopes of getting another buck or two out of it. If you don't own it, avoid the stock. That's because the risk appears to be to the downside depending the US's ability to make better headway on COVID-19 so that refined product demand comes back and refinery utilization can rise. The truth is this: although it is a Canadian company, Cenovus is very dependent on the US for crude oil exports and for its refining and marketing profits. As the chart below shows, you'd be much better off simply investing in a vanilla S&P 500 fund or ETF:

