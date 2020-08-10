Simon Property Group: 3 Questions You Need To Ask
About: Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), Includes: TCO, WPG
by: Julian Lin
Summary
SPG is currently amidst an L-shaped “recovery.”.
Shares appear to be obscenely cheap even using very pessimistic assumptions.
An investment in SPG is not really about valuation: it’s about one’s stance on three issues.
SPG remains a conviction buy.
There is no such thing as an L-shaped recovery, but I’m still long Simon Property Group (SPG). The landlord of Class-A mall real estate hasn’t made profits for recent shareholders as of late.