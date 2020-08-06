Natural Gas Market Set For A Pullback

Most upside is present in October contracts, but the rally would resume "in theory" in about two weeks.

Welcome to the pullback edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We have sold out of our EQT (NYSE:EQT) position for a gain of ~29%. The double rejection off of $17 (our price target) was a bit concerning, indicating this to be a very strong resistance level. If it fails to break out above $17, then we could see a retest back to $14.60.

As for natural gas prices, the recent pullback was largely expected. Since the beginning of this week, we have been publishing NGFs that centered around the idea that prices were going to hit a near-term impasse.

Source: CME, HFI Research

The explanation is simple. LNG economics will continue to dictate the effective ceiling for prices in the near term. Now despite the fact that September LNG cargoes are all fixed, this does not mean prices will rally to LNG economics. The September "ceiling" along with historical expiration month ceilings have served as a good tool for traders to know when to get out and when to get back in.

This was distorted in June and July this year when bearish weather and the return of associated gas production prompted the market to believe that natural gas storage will be full by November. Once those worries disappeared (over this past weekend), prices quickly rallied to the LNG ceiling before fading away.

As you can see on the chart above, October presents the most upside. But we won't really see a move until September contracts expire. October LNG cargo fixtures are ongoing and will end around the 20th, so there are still two weeks to go before the rally "in theory" would resume.

Other forces like falling Lower 48 production will continue to drive the market higher, but we would urge a more cautious approach for at least the next two weeks. This is another reason why we took profits on EQT today.

We are now offering a 2-week free trial! For readers interested in following natural gas fundamentals, HFI Research Natural Gas premium provides: Daily natural gas fundamental updates.

Weather updates.

Energy ideas.

Real-time natural gas trades. For more info, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.