SolarEdge's last three acquisitions have not paid off yet and are unlikely to save the company from experiencing a series of negative growth quarters.

The reversal of roles means that ASP and margin compression are ahead for the MLPE market, making for challenging profitability dynamics in the segment.

Unnoticed by many investors, SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 results and guidance tell a story of a seismic shift in the solar module level power electronics, or MLPE, business.

Enphase invented the MLPE market and was the top player in the space until about 2014. After a series of missteps, SolarEdge overtook Enphase in 2015 and has become increasingly dominant over time (market data below from Woods Mackenzie).

As such, Beyond The Hype has been ahead of this trend and has been an advocate of SolarEdge for the last few years. As recently as this February, with the stock trading at $147, we were enthusiastic supporters of the company. The stock has been on a tear for the last few years and has been a ten bagger for investors who began their positions as late as mid-2017 (image below from Yahoo Finance).

Having bought the stock in the teens and low $20s, and with the stock trading at $200-plus, we love this company.

SolarEdge Q2 Numbers Showed Significant US Market Deterioration

As much as we love the company, it should be noted that Q2 numbers show a serious deterioration in business. To be sure, the deterioration was expected and Q2 revenue of $331.9M was a solid beat and were at the high end of guidance. As we discuss further down, GAAP gross margin of 31.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.4% were a disappointment and continue to paint an unfavorable margin trend. Diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.70 and diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.97 delivered a beat but this was almost entirely due to financial income and not operating results.

Financial income for Q2 was $11.6M compared to financial expenses of $16.6M in Q1 and income of $0.8M in Q2 2019. This line item was the primary reason for SolarEdge beating EPS expectations despite gross margin decline.

Management noted that US solar business accounted for $124M including $17M of safe harbor revenues. This number is low as a percentage of sales and shows a substantial geographical underperformance for a company that routinely gets more than half of its revenues from the US. Europe did much better than the US - revenues moved up to $144M from $122M in Q1 indicating a much lower COVID-19 impact. Rest of the world contributed to about $42M in revenues. Management claimed that the US residential installations have turned a corner at the end of April and have been steadily improving. On the other hand, management claims C&I business is lagging and has excess inventory in the channel.

Residential products represented 44% of the megawatts shipped and commercial systems the remaining 56%. SolarEdge delivered 404MW to the US, 748MW to Europe, and 290MW to the rest of the world. The much higher European mix is consistent with higher commercial mix and lower ASPs.

Enphase US Numbers Tell A Different Story

A day after SolarEdge results, Enphase reported a slight Q2 beat with revenue of $125.5M. The company reported no safe harbor revenues for the quarter and the revenues indicate a 22% revenue decline from Q1 levels excluding Q1 safe harbor. The revenue drop, including safe harbor, was a much steeper 39%. Despite the sharp drop in sales, the company achieved record non-GAAP gross margin of 39.6%.

With US revenues constituting 80% of overall revenues, these results indicate that Enphase did about $100M in US revenues. Note that SolarEdge reported $107M in US revenues for Q2 excluding safe harbor revenue ($124M including safe harbor of $17M). Considering SolarEdge has a much stronger commercial business than Enphase in the US, it seems highly likely that SolarEdge lost share yet again and now lags Enphase in the US residential MLPE market revenues. (SolarEdge still ships more MW as its devices sell at a discount to Enphase. For example, Enphase claims to have shipped only 355MW of product during the quarter.)

This is a seismic shift in a matter of a few quarters and suggests a rapid market share deterioration for SolarEdge. Note from the image earlier in the article that SolarEdge had a dominant share as recently as 2019.

Enphase market share gains are not a surprise in the sense that the company has won high profile designs at major public residential installers. Enphase now supplies MLPEs to most of the top installers in the US including SunRun (RUN), SunPower (SPWR), and Sunnova (NOVA), and is gaining share with the long tail of the market. Management claimed to be growing its long tail installer base with more installers in Q2 compared to Q1. That's a good sign for Enphase and likely implies ongoing market share gains going forward.

But this is a bad sign for SolarEdge as the US market has historically been the largest market for the company.

Guidance Shows More Trouble Ahead

The problem for SolarEdge is not just Q2 but the implications the market share loss have for the future. In context, it's not surprising that Q3 revenue forecast of $325M to $350M is relatively flat from Q2 levels and puts the company’s revenue squarely below the 2019 levels. Gross margins are expected to improve slightly as the company is seeing no ASP deterioration even as its costs and mix improve.

Enphase, aided by market share gains, has a rosier outlook. For Q3, management guided for revenues of $160M to $175M – a healthy 33% gain from Q2 levels at the mid point. Assuming the newly-introduced battery products contribute about $8M, the guidance implies a 27% growth in the core MLPE business. Management claimed that it's already 100% booked out at the midpoint of guidance, suggesting meaningful strengthening of demand in Q3. Management commentary also suggests that the channel inventory situation is more favorable than what SolarEdge is witnessing.

All of this does not bode well for SolarEdge as it's guiding for essentially a flat quarter. SolarEdge now seems to be in a significant market share losing mode in the US and gaining back share is going to be much harder than retaining the share. As such, the market share development increases the risk of price war in the MLPE space in the upcoming quarters – which is a likely negative to both players.

Valuation and Summary

SolarEdge is now operating at a 2018/2019 level due to COVID-19 challenges and the valuation has exploded from 2018/2019 levels. In 2018/2019, the company was the aggressor in the MLPE market space and gaining share. In 2020, the company is losing share and an acceleration of share loss seems likely. As the company loses share, it will be forced to cut ASPs and margins further to defend the turf and that will adversely impact revenues and profitability. COVID-19 uncertainties and macro setbacks make any further near-term upside to the stock questionable.

With the company now forecasting negative year-over-year growth for Q3 and revenues at a level well below 2019 levels, it's entirely possible that next three quarters will show a negative year-over-year growth. Any reasonable extrapolation of SolarEdge’s forecast now shows only about $4 per share in earnings for 2020 on a non-GAAP basis. There's far too much uncertainty to model 2021 until we have a better feel for how the market recovers from COVID-19, how the US-China trade war transpires, the competitive intensity, and how SolarEdge’s other product lines ramp.

Considering the competitive dynamics, a 20 to 30 multiple would be more apt even assuming that growth returns in 2021.

Our View: Sell Short

