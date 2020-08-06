Premier Gold Mines Limited (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Gollat - Vice-President, Business Development

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Steve Filipovic - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Van Alphen - Chief Operating Officer

Ewan Downie - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Mihaljevic - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

Matthew Gollat

Matthew Gollat

Thanks, Joanna, and good morning, all. Welcome to the conference call this morning. It’s been quite a busy morning for us, given the press release we had out this morning as well. So we can get right into this.

So I’ll direct your attention to Slide 2 in the presentation. On the call with us today is John Begeman, Executive Chairman of Premier; Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer; Peter Van Alphen, Chief Operating Officer; Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer; and also on the call is Brent Kristof, Senior VP, Operations, to answer any questions after the call is over.

With that, I'd like to push – direct the call over to Mr. John Begeman to begin the presentation. John?

With that, I’d like to push – direct the call over to Mr. John Begeman to begin the presentation. John?

John Begeman

All right. Thank you, Matt. First of all, on behalf of Premier, I’m hopeful that you, your families, friends and associates are safe and healthy and remained so during this ongoing COVID pandemic. This remains a difficult and unprecedented time. Our employees are adjusting and continue to work safely, while carrying on the business activities of the company. A big thank you to all of our employees and suppliers for all of your efforts everyday.

Now, turning to Slide 4. As you can see, Premier, we have a North American focus, 100% in North America. We operate in safe, world-class jurisdictions and we have four core advanced stage projects.

Our business model has been growing production through multiple new development opportunities and mines that can be built. We have two projects currently being permitted for future development decisions. Our foundation – our foundational Greenstone Gold project is a large-scale derisked project that is located in Ontario on the Trans-Canada Highway. We also are firmly continued commitment to exploration for reserve and resource growth.

At the end of the second quarter, we ended with US$51.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. Further to the press release that we put out today, we are also exploring opportunities to grow shareholder value, including a potential spinout of assets.

Over time, we have successfully built an extensive portfolio of high-quality assets that we feel are not fully appreciated by the market. We have had years of acquisition, exploration and development success. Our management team and Board has continuously assessed ways to maximize the value of this portfolio.

Our multiple asset, multiple country strategy has not been embraced by the market fully and perhaps by simplifying the story into and through two companies, if so be it, we will bring a greater value to this portfolio and that is what we are looking in evaluating.

Turning to Slide 5. Premier remains and has been and has shown a history of mineral reserve and resource growth. For example, the Greenstone project, we felt at one-time would – was a modest deposit and over time, has now nearly 11 million ounces of total resources in the ground at Greenstone.

Next slide, please. This slide demonstrates Premier’s extensive pipeline of growth. The number of Premier assets that are demonstrated and shown on this slide highlights just how extensive our portfolio is. We are confident that several projects that are in the exploration, concept and feasibility sections will become significant mines.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Steve Filipovic, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, to discuss financial results.

Steve Filipovic

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. At this point, if you haven’t already done so, I’ll turn your attention to Slide 7 of the presentation. Now this is Premier’s second quarter operating results highlights.

During the second quarter, Premier produced a total of 4,765 ounces of gold and 567 ounces of silver. Production during the quarter was down, both from that of the first quarter of 2020 and that of the same period in the prior year, where 16,000 ounces of gold and over 51,000 ounces of silver were produced.

Of the 4,700 ounces produced by Premier during Q2, 100% of those ounces were from the El Nino underground mine at South Arturo, where our monthly production levels have been at or above plan year-to-date. The lower production level during Q2 is a direct result of the Mercedes mine being placed into care and maintenance towards the end of Q1 due to Mexican federal government-imposed work restrictions relating to COVID-19.

These work restrictions resulted in an interruption in mining activity for near to the entire duration of the quarter. Work restrictions at Mercedes were, however, lifted towards the end of June and a phased approach to the resumption of operations was put in place. Ore mined during the latter part of June was stockpiled and production resumed in July.

Production on a consolidated basis year-to-date was 23,082 ounces of gold and 53,399 ounces of silver, compared to 52,399 ounces of gold and just over 109,000 ounces of silver for the same period in the prior year.

From an operating cost perspective, consolidated unit cost on a co-product basis for the second quarter were cash costs of $1,036 and all-in sustaining cost of $1,207. That compares to consolidated cash cost of $1,014 and all-in sustaining cost of $1,228 for the second quarter in the prior year.

Consolidated unit operating costs on a year-to-date basis were cash costs of $1,120 and all-in sustaining cost of $1,439, compared to cash costs of $910 and all-in sustaining costs $1,136 for the same six months of the prior year.

Consolidated unit costs reported for the second quarter reflect the dominance of El Nino production during the quarter, whereas unit costs year-to-date reflect the relative weighting of production for both El Nino and Mercedes during the first-half of 2020.

Turning your attention to Slide 8. During the second quarter, the company reported revenue of just under $15 million on sales of 9,382 ounces of gold, and that’s at an average realized price of $1,557 per ounce, and 14,747 ounces of silver at an average realized price of $15 per ounce. This compares to the same period in the prior year, where Premier reported revenue of $23 million on sales of just over 17,000 ounces of gold at a price of $1,283 and just over 56,000 ounces of silver at $15 an ounce.

For the second quarter, Premier reported mine operating income of just over $2 million and a net loss of $14 million, or $0.05 – sorry, $0.06 per share. This is after taking into account $5.1 million in care and maintenance, $1.9 million in restructuring, just under $4 million in exploration and development expenses during the year – sorry, during the period.

This compares to the prior year where we reported a mine operating loss of $0.7 million, a net loss of $10 million, or $0.05 per share. With a $5 million in care and maintenance charges relating to Mercedes, two-thirds related to costs associated with site maintenance and wage continuation payments and approximately one-third relate to non-cash amortization for equipment that was idle during the shutdown.

Restructuring charges reported during the period related to severance payments associated with the reduction in our Mercedes workforce due to changes in the mine operating plan initiated during the period. These changes were considered necessary to our plan to drive better operating margins from the Mercedes mine. We’ll speak to that plan a little later in today’s presentation.

From a cash flow perspective, we finished the quarter with just over $51 million in cash. Our cash balance is down from the beginning of the quarter as a result of the interruption in mining operations at Mercedes, but also because the company continued to fund exploration and development through the quarter and more importantly, continue to pay down its liabilities.

Current liabilities are down $8 million from March 31 and approximately $30 million since December of last year. Now that Mercedes operations have resumed and we are focused on improvements to operating performance, we anticipate that Mercedes will begin to contribute more positively to our cash balance.

At this point, I’ll turn your attention to Slide 9 and the presentation to our Chief Operating Officer, Peter Van Alphen. Peter?

Peter Van Alphen

Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everybody. So I’ll just quickly go into what has been happening down at Mercedes. Steve alluded to a number of the items that we’ve been – that have kept us busy in Q2.

We remain very optimistic and see – and continue to believe in the upside that Mercedes can and will deliver. The – on the exploration front, we’ve continued with work, focusing our attention on delineation drilling at Marianas and at Lupita extension, as well as San Martin. And we continue to be very optimistic as to the success that we will see there from those zones.

During the period, as was spoken about is that we – at the end of March, the end of Q1, we were – due to a decree from the Mexican government, which required nonessential businesses to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mining was deemed to be nonessential, and we – the result was that at the end of March, we put Mercedes into a state of care and maintenance with a limited number of people on site to keep the mine in good condition.

We, by the end of May – close to the end of May, the government revised their decision on the status of mining in Mexico. And mining was deemed now to be an essential business and we were given the opportunity to resume operations.

During the period when we were in care and maintenance, we took this opportunity to examine our mine plan that we had for Mercedes and look for ways to optimize this plan with a focus on increasing the operating margins and if possible, almost simplifying the plans of the Mercedes mine to do this.

I’ll go back to then when the government allowed – so we were doing that work in the background. We got to the point where the government said mining was now essential, we were able to prepare a risk assessment, which resulted in us getting the green light from the Mexican government basically in the last week of May to put the mine back into operations.

This risk assessment and the work that we had done, like everybody else, resulted in numerous measures that we had to put in place to reduce the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 between our employees and between the communities from which they come. Part of that was the number of people that we could accommodate on site and we required everybody now to remain on site for a period of 20 days with 10 days off.

This resulted in the need to have a phased restart of the mine, which we did. And during the month of June, we started bringing people on site focusing on ramp development and exploration work initially along with maintenance. And by the end of the month, we were able to increase the number of beds on site and increase the accommodation to the point that in July, we were able to restart the processing plant. The limited production that did occur in June was stockpiled, and that is now being processed in Q3.

I want to just touch briefly on the revised plan that I mentioned earlier. We took a look at the mine plan. And as I’ve said is that looked at a change in the mine plan with a view of increasing the operating margin of the mine. The simplicity came in that we made the decision for now to focus on one portal as opposed to we’ve been mining from five different portals and we were focusing for the time being on the – on Diluvio, as well as Lupita and Lupita Extension.

This resulted in a slower production rate, reducing the average daily production target from approximately 2,000 tonnes per day, down to 1,200 tonnes per day. And the processing plant, we looked at a number of different scenarios there and currently, what we are now doing is campaigning our production through the plant roughly for two-thirds of the month and then the plant is idle for one-third of the month when we focus our attention there on doing all of our maintenance work.

The result of this new plan did unfortunately reduce our – the number of people that we required on site. And so unfortunately, we reduced our numbers of people and laid off a group of people. Manpower loading was reduced by approximately 40% and a large cost saving will also come from the fact that we were able to reduce our contractor costs underground by 75%.

If we move on to the next slide. Again, just the highlights on Mercedes right now is the – from an exploration point of view is that, we continue to develop into Lupita Extension and Diluvio West. San Martin is currently been – we’re continuing drilling of the San Martin deposit.

The one thing that I didn’t touch on earlier was the reduction of the – to 1,200 tonnes per day. That is what we’re currently mining at, but we will be looking for opportunities going forward when we can, again, focus on using the full capacity of our processing plant, which is the 2,000 tonnes per day.

If we can move onto the next slide, we’ll just briefly touch on South Arturo. So at South Arturo, the focus of the mining at South Arturo has been largely on the underground mine, El Nino for the quarter. The operations at El Nino and the South Arturo site, in general, were largely unaffected by COVID-19 due to the effective measures taken by our operating partner, Nevada Gold Mines.

The production for Q2 was better than – was slightly better than the plan, and that was including a June production shutdown of the roster for maintenance purposes, which was a planned shutdown. The production from El Nino was stockpiled and that will be processed in Q3, Q4.

We remain optimistic that El Nino will perform well for the remainder of the year and expect that to meet or – and even exceed the expected production from – that we expect from that mine.

In the next slide, Ewan Downie will speak to some more on South Arturo, but one of the items will be the work on Phase 1 and Phase 3 open pits. We continue to work together with our partner to look for plans to further optimize those two projects – parts of the project with a view of bringing them into production as soon as possible.

At this point, we’ll move on to the next slide, and I’ll hand over to Ewan to talk a little bit about our thoughts on South Arturo and the region.

Ewan Downie

Yes. Thanks, Peter, and pointing everyone to Slide 12. As you likely know, South Arturo is at the North part of the North Carlin and represents the last piece of the known deposits in the area that’s not entirely held by Nevada Gold Mines with partnership between Barrick and Newmont.

We’ve had a really strong working relationship with our partners since we acquired the property. They’ve been a very strong operator. Projects have always worked as well or better than what has been planned and the El Nino project has seen no change from that.

The all-in sustaining costs versus the first quarter were down approximately $12 an ounce quarter-over-quarter. And we are seeing production at the high-end of what we expected for the year and that looks to continue.

Exploration at El Nino continues to look to expand the mine life at depth, where there’s some very high-grade intercepts that are being followed up at present. And we also have drilling taking place during the year on the Phase 1 and Phase 3 pit projects, looking at adding potential mineralization and also the partnership is working together and assessing what the best option is for the long-term development of this asset.

The Phase 1 and Phase 3 pits would add significant mine life, and part of the mineralization would be a minimal to heap leaching. That heap leach facility is permitted to be built and we do have a stockpile of leach material sitting on site. Right now, it’s just the timing of processing for all of the various components that we are currently working through prior to making a final decision.

The exploration upside of this project remains very strong. There’s other deposits. We have the, what we call the, South Hinge target, East Dee, that we believe will be future resources and there’s some very compelling pure exploration targets.

This project is located in one of the world’s most productive and prolific gold districts and seeing gold price passing $2,000 when you’re looking at all-in sustaining cost of $1,000, we’re recognizing very significant margins on our production, though it isn’t a large operation for our company at this time.

Rodeo Creek located immediately to the North is held 100% by the company and we do feel that there is good potential that the structure at the Dee storm deposit occurs on will continue up into Rodeo Creek at depth. But for us, it’s a longer-term option on the district rather than something we’ll be targeting immediately.

Pointing to Slide 13, Greenstone Gold Mines. This is a partnership that we have with Centerra Gold. Centerra continues to sole fund the project as part of its C$185 million earn in, and they still have – they’ve spent C$151 million of that to date. And there remains a portion to be spent going forward.

We don’t expect to contribute any funds into this project during the current year, particularly owing to the fact that there is the ongoing court case between ourselves and our partner related to the feasibility study that was delivered at the end of the year.

This represents one of Canada’s largest undeveloped and permitted projects. It’s situated immediately on the Trans-Canada Highway, with 7.1 million ounces of measured and indicated resources, 3.9 million inferred, providing a total of approximately 11 million ounces. It’s a project in the current gold environment that should be developed and we will continue to assert that this should be done with our partner.

In addition to the open pit resources, being the only part that’s been subject to economics to date, there’s significant upside offered by the underground extension, the Brookbank Deposit down the highway and the Key Lake project, it has what we feel will be a future deposit and would represent very high-grade satellite projects for central mill to be located at Hardrock.

Going to Slide 14, just gives the image in the lower left corner, really highlights this project. You can see at the T of the two roads, that is the Trans-Canada Highway. And right at the intersection in this image, you can see a transport truck going by, some houses and a gas station immediately to the left. We have acquired or have agreements to acquire all of the small town site that’s located there to make way for the pit, and we secured the permits to move the highway.

The Town of Geraldton is situated immediately across the lake. They’re nearby communities such as Longlac, Beardmore, Jellicoe and First Nation Communities, including Aroland, Ginoogaming, AZA and Long Lake 58 all provide strong ability to bring people in locally or – and train locally to create a lot of employment in Northwestern Ontario. And with full federal and provincial government approval, we now believe that this project is ready to be and should be built.

The feasibility study we did in 2016 was done at a price of $1,250. And you can imagine the change to what the economics of the project would be if you attribute a $2,000 gold price. It would be a project that would generate significant cash flow for both partners. And as I mentioned earlier, we are strongly supportive of it being moved forward into development as soon as possible.

Slide 15 highlights the upside here. The open pit is the only portion, as you see right on the left of the image, that has been subject to economic study. However, the purple and red going down plunge to – which is to the West, demonstrates the substantial upside in resources that hasn’t been factored into any of the economics. And again, Brookbank and Key Lake provide further upside.

The last step out hole when we were drilling off the underground project, our western most drill hole intersected 18.49 grams over 20.5 meters, meaning the deposit continues to be open down plunge. And this could add many years to the ultimate mine life for this project.

Finally, I’ll point you to Slide 26 [sic] [Slide 16] and quickly take you through our future. Our future, we believe, will be born through our 100% owned McCoy-Cove property in Nevada, which represents one of the highest-grade undeveloped plus 1 million ounce gold deposits in the United States, where we’ve completed the PEA that suggests very robust economics and low upfront capital, the deposit that remains open for expansion and is permitted for underground development. We’re just considering right now what the right time is to move forward with the underground program, which will include drilling and ultimately a full feasibility study.

Red Lake is where our company got its start, something that people don’t really talk about in our portfolio is our 44% owned JV with evolution at Rahill-Bonanza. This immediately joins the Red Lake gold mine, which is a real focus now for evolution. It is host to several deposits, including West Granodiorite zone, the Wilmar deposit and the Bonanza deposit, all of which are open. And in our final drill programs, we had multiple multi-ounce gold intercepts that are wide open for expansion, and we believe it’s an important piece of the future for the Red Lake mine.

In addition to that, we have our 100% owned Hasaga project, which was Red Lake’s first mine and is the subject of an ongoing exploration program, where we believe we’re delineating a very significant underground deposit that will become one of Premier’s future operations.

Slide 17 highlights the McCoy-Cove property with a grade of 11.2 grams per tonne that – it is one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold deposits in the United States, with resources in excess of 1 million ounces. There’s approximately 1.65 million ounces when you put indicated and inferred together. And the deposit remains open down plunge.

The final intercepts that we had were up to 40 grams per tonne. And in the gap zone underneath the pit and there is good potential for this to be increased, in my opinion, to well over 2 million ounces. The pit is located immediately above the deposit that we’ve now delineated, had passed production of over 3 million ounces of gold and 110 million ounces of silver.

We have a very significant land package here, where we are doing some drilling in a new target to the Northeast of the current pit, and it is a project strategically located in the heart of the Battle Mountain Trend, immediately adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine’s Phoenix operation.

The image in the lower left, you can see a conceptual drill program that we plan to carry out next, which would bring the majority of the resources are inferred and to complete a feasibility study, we need to upgrade those resources to indicated.

Our view is the best time forward is to construct an underground decline, complete that drilling from underground and then move into full feasibility. The project is also permitted for a plus 100,000 tonne of sample as part of the first phase of development for this project.

Slide 18 is an introduction to Hasaga. We call this a quiet discovery, because it’s not getting the fanfare of some of the other Red Lake projects. But it is a quiet discovery in the heart of the Red Lake camp.

In gray, in the upper part of the image on Slide 18, the Howey/Hasaga Mine, which started production in 1930 was the original Red Lake Mine. The mine has produced over 640,000 ounces of gold at a grade of approximately 4 grams per tonne. The deposit type zone that was mined here with mining completed in 1952, so about – it was 70 years ago. It was a different style of mineralization than you see typically people targeting today.

The mining here was bulk underground mining similar to what you see at Young-Davidson, being operated by Alamos or the West Timmins Mine operated by Pan American or the Goldex Mine operated by Agnico, more of a bulk underground mine that situated within a porphyry rather than narrow courts veins as are often pursued in the Red Lake district.

The deposit appeared to be open at depth. We’ve successfully delineated what we call the C-Zone as part of what we now refer to as the F-deposit. The top intercepts we had out of drilling that area a couple of years back was up to 54 meters grading 10.9 grams. The current program is not designed to have any infill. So we’re not going to try to twin holes to just get a high-grade intercept. We’re looking to expand mineralization and demonstrate that we may have an economic deposit.

So some of the key areas being tested in the current program are the area between the C-Zone and the B-Zone. B-Zone was the last part of the mine that was being mined in the 1950s. And we’re hopeful that we can link the B and the C-Zone, which would provide a substantial increase in underground resource that we plan to release hopefully at year-end, following the current drill campaign.

The B-Zone, B2 and B3 in this image, is where we drilled a couple of deeper intercepts that had very broad intercepts. So more similar type of mineralization to what you see at Goldex. We’re following up there to see if there is potential for continuity and a resource in that area, and we’re testing in-between the C and the D-Zone.

The upper D, which are some of the intercepts towards surface with intercepts up to 6 meters of 13.67 grams, is another area we will be doing some additional drilling in the current program. And to the – what is to the West in this image to the left, we’re testing between this area in the Buffalo Mine large strike length on the property that’s never seen any drilling to see if there could be an E-Zone or an F-Zone type thing. So that’s the focus of this program and we should see first results from this program in the coming weeks.

So as a summary, you’ll find that Premier is focused on growing our production with new operations in the Carlin Trend of Nevada and two projects being permitted for development, Hardrock and McCoy-Cove.

In terms of resources and reserves, we continue to focus on exploration, which is where we got our start. And we expect to have updates at the end of the year at South Arturo, Mercedes and Hasaga. And we believe, Hasaga will provide a large increase in our Red Lake resource base at year-end.

And long-term, our goal is to deliver a long-term cash flow for the company through our project pipeline. And as we mentioned this morning, we’re looking at how – at options at how we maximize the value of this portfolio that could ultimately lead to us in and out of certain assets going forward.

So with that, I will open up the floor for any questions if there may be. And given time, we have some other calls set up, we may have to take some of the calls offline. As you know, we’re all quite accessible and you can call anytime for additional information and color.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mark Mihaljevic

Hi. Thanks, and good morning, everyone. First question for me, I guess, probably for Peter. Can you just give some color on how the initial results of the scale back operation that Mercedes are performing? Are you getting the improvement in dilution and grade control that you’re hoping for? How are the costs tracking? And yes, just kind of overall sense of how things are going there now?

Peter Van Alphen

Good morning, Mark. Yes, sure. The short simple answers to those questions is, while we get into it, we have – we started the processing plant up in July, July 6, shut it down again on the 26. And we have seen very good reconciliation between our MAF grades and Merrill-Crowe grades of basically produced ounces. And so that has been very positive. We have seen a grade coming out that is actually higher than our planned grade, which was also good to see.

And in terms of the dilution, the dilution, as you know, we’ve been working on that for a while, and we continue to see really good control by the team there in some fairly challenging areas. And so the dilution, I’d say, continues to be well under control. The team has become very well versed in using the smaller equipment that we put in place at the end of 2019, beginning of this year.

From a cost point of view, the mining cost that – we’re confident that we are actually going to meet the mining costs that we have put forward in our second – essentially reforecast plan. And our initial indications for July is that, we will be – and also from June from the mining that we were doing there is that our costs will be in line with the new plan.

So far, quite good. We do face challenges. We are having a – on the manpower side, the COVID-19 is – if you’re following the statistics, Mexico is a country that has really been challenged by this pandemic. There’s a very high positive test rate. And we are doing our best to ensure that we’ve got people on site when we need them on site.

But we have seen a number of our employees that we test them when they come to site. And we’ve had to leave probably close to 10% of our employees at home to recover from positive test results. Our team is managing through this, but that is probably the only challenge that we’ve seen as a result of the restart at the Mercedes Mine.

Mark Mihaljevic

Perfect. That was helpful. And then I guess, probably for Ewan kind of you mentioned the potential to spinout the U.S. operations. Can you just discuss some of the process you went through when you were deciding what assets you would consider for a potential spinout? And why you specifically chose those and not a different combination of assets for a potential spinout?

Ewan Downie

Okay. Well, I’d just say that we haven’t made a final determination to do it. It’s just that we have delayed our AGM. And part of the reasoning was to have a bit more strategic discussion internally about how we’d maximize value for our company.

As John mentioned earlier, I don’t think – I think you’d agree that the sum of the parts aren’t being valued in Premier. We’ve got a pretty impressive Red Lake portfolio. We’ve got Mercedes Mine that’s in operation. We’ve got Greenstone, which is arguably one of the premier gold deposits in all of North America, and then we have our Nevada portfolio. And just feel that if you look at trading multiples, and as we said in the release, if we do it, our plan would be to be a U.S. domicile U.S.-listed company.

Typically, in our market, you see the U.S. companies get a higher multiple than the Canadian domiciled and listed companies that it would provide access to a lot of additional funds that we can access now. And it’s just something that strategically we felt would be the – kind of the best received spinco if we were going to do it. And we’ve discussed this with our largest shareholders. They’re very supportive of doing this type of thing. And now it’s just a matter of making a final determination if we go ahead with this.

Mark Mihaljevic

That makes sense. And I definitely agree that there is a lot more value on a sum of the parts basis than what’s reflected in your shares right now. And then I guess a final one for me, and I understand it’s a sensitive topic here. But can you give any commentary around any discussions you may have had with your joint venture partner? Given obviously, the three-month delay in the court date kind of any potential for a out-of-court settlement or something to be resolved in the interim? Or should we really just be assuming that it’s a January-type situation?

Ewan Downie

Well, I guess, hard to comment on that. Obviously, it is something that is in court. But I think when we’ve talked and to anybody we talked to, that this isn’t where Premier want to land with the project, where we believe that we are a partner that is quite easy to work with.

And spending dollars on a legal process for one of what I believe is a top deposit in the country rather than building it in a $2,000 gold environment is not the right strategy. So we’ve always been very keen on finding a better path forward than a lawsuit. And we make no bones about that, that we’re quite open to discussions and ensuring that this project goes forward for the benefit of both shareholders, because it’s not just Premier shareholders who are being affected negatively by this.

I’m certain that there’s a lot of Centerra shareholders who are probably scratching their head wondering why there’s a lawsuit over an 11 million ounce deposit when it is permitted to be built. So that will be the end of my comment. I probably said more than I should have already.

Mark Mihaljevic

Sure. Okay. That’s it for me. Downie, thanks for the – for answering the questions.

Andrew Mikitchook

Good morning. Ewan and Peter, thanks for going over everything. Maybe if you could just give us a little bit of visibility on how the future – how you intend to communicate the future look and our mine plan for Mercedes? Are we going to have to kind of wait for a quarter or two to kind of roll by as you guys fine-tune the plan and then are able to provide more guidance as to what it will look like in the future?

And then should we outright expect that this would translate into changes in the reserve? Obviously, the mine plan sequence would change. But would the reserves have any significant impact from this change in approach in the long-term?

Ewan Downie

I’ll let Peter answer most of that question. I think for us, as we looked at restarting after COVID, that the operation was having a difficult start to the year. And the focus had been on trying to maximize tonnage through the mill. And we recognize that, that probably wasn’t the best strategy.

The best strategy is putting through ounces that are – or tonnage that is going to deliver ounces that are economic for the project or deliver a profit. And so we had to do a rethink. The part of the rethink is, COVID has made changes, and I’m sure that every mine around the world is being affected by it right now. You don’t – we used to have people going in and out every day, and now we can’t do that. We can’t risk bringing COVID onto site and having a major outbreak.

So there’s a lot of changes in new controls that we have to have in place that weren’t there previously. And Mercedes hasn’t been set up to be operated as a large camp mine. We don’t have a large camp house people and it’s a relatively small one.

So having people on site for – right now working 20 days at a time before a crew change, it’s – we just couldn’t put the people, we would have to put up tents, so we’d have to build more camps. So we decided to take a more conservative approach. But with that approach, focus on profitability, not ounces being produced.

And I’ll let Peter talk about how this might affect some of our reserves and some of your other points.

Peter Van Alphen

I think a couple of points there is that, as Ewan said, is that it’s looking back at this is based on the constraints that we have had to put in place as a result of COVID-19 and being able to provide accommodation and working environment for employees that allows for social distancing and reducing the amount of spread both between employees and also between their families and neighboring communities is that the plan that we came up with to restructure the mine really helped us in that respect, because, as you rightly said, is that we’ve got camp facilities there for just over 200 people based on these conditions. And so we couldn’t put more there. And so this worked very well with our revised plan.

Andrew, the intention will always be to – we’ve got a processing plant that can do approximately 2,000 tonnes per day, probably before availability is factored in, probably 100 tonnes an hour. And so the intention is always and will always be to maximize the processing capacity of that plant. It was important, as Ewan already stated, is to focus on the cash flow.

And we did that by simplifying the plan, and we will continue now to work on – we need to increase the flexibility in our plan. That’s going to come through self-confidence that’s getting drilling up ahead of ourselves more in some of these smaller areas.

We currently mined 75% roughly of our production for the year, was actually coming from Lupita and Diluvio. And so we’ve really just focused on the two bigger areas that are concentrated around at one portal. And as we can incrementally add on, we will certainly do that and we have the capacity to do that.

So at this point, we are busy with our – sorting our budget process and life of mine process, and we are looking at what that future looks like. We’re continuing to drill at Marianas, which we are still optimistic that we will be able to bring that in and that’s again another, I think, significant zone in terms of adding that to the mine plan.

So I don’t think at this point, we foresee it having any real impact on our reserves. It’s more for us just to approach each of the other areas that we have been mining in historically in a more – maybe in a more than methodical by getting more drilling up in front of us, so that we can go in with that information in front of us and be more flexible as a result.

Andrew Mikitchook

Okay. Thank you very much for that detail.

Ewan Downie

Thanks, everyone, for attending our quarterly results conference call. And again, if anybody has any additional questions or color, please feel free to reach out to any of us. We make today available to answer any questions. So we’re all on standby. Thanks again.

