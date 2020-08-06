The Australian Dollar Has Recovered But Still Has Problems

USD/AUD

The Australian dollar is like a kangaroo. It hops up and down. It is well known that Australia depends on exports of raw materials, particularly coal and iron ore, to maintain its trade balance, and therefore is subject to cyclical movements. Recently, however, there has been a marked weakening of the USD against the AUD as it is now at quota 1.40. The USD had gone as low as 1.38 before it recovered somewhat in day trading. It thus looks like the USD has bottomed out against the AUD.

COVID-19

There are, however, some points that should be made clear about recent developments. The greenback was moving in a range between 1.45 and 1.50 when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Australia. The government imposed draconian measures in an attempt to control the spread of the contagion. This resulted in serious disruptions. This can be seen in the steep rise of the USD in March and April 2020. It went from 1.50 up to 1.74. This was not meant to be a permanent change.

The Australian currency quickly recovered as the USD weakened due to the pandemic hitting the States hard and the Fed enlarging the money supply. The result was that the USD went down below 1.40 and as far down as 1.3850. The recent recovery to 1.3999 does not mean that the USD is going to gain more ground against the Aussie dollar. In fact dollar weakness has been seen in the poor performance registered recently by the dollar index.

The DXY is heavily weighted in favor of the euro, and the July lows going below 94 are due to strength of the euro versus the dollar, a change very much due to the success of the EU in containing the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the ever-widening spread of the virus in the US. In fact many US states have stopped opening up the economy and have even reversed the process. The weakness of the US dollar vis-à-vis the Aussie dollar can thus be seen in the general context of global US dollar weakness, which this writer has treated in various recent articles.

The British Pound Sterling

The British pound sterling has also weakened considerably against the Aussie currency since March. This correlates well with the movement of the USD vis-a-vis the AUD.

Regarding Australia, what recent Forex developments make clear is that it is now more expensive for US investors to diversify into Aussie dollars in any kind of investment. Even though Australia is presently undergoing a mild recession, something that has not happened in Australia for over three decades, the country is still a good place to invest in. There are, however, some factors that may influence the value of the AUD going forward.

China

The Chinese have invested heavily in Australia, but there has been a recent change in the amount invested by China in Australia (Chinese investment in Australia plunges almost 60% to lowest level since 2007) .

This is due to a series of factors that include diplomatic friction with the CCP due to Australia’s alignment with the US on the question of the South China Sea, increased Chinese interest in the One Road One Belt initiative, tighter Chinese regulations, travel restrictions due to COVID-19 and heightened perception on the part of Australians of how far Chinese ownership had penetrated the Australian economy. This does not mean that Chinese investment in Australia will not continue. It will but at a reduced pace. There are no indications that Chinese investors have any intention of pulling out of Australia.

Quantas

The COVID-19 restrictions have been disastrous for the national air carrier. Nearly all its international flights have been cancelled. All its 747s have been retired and over 6,000 jobs have been eliminated. The airlines stock took a hit in late February and early March and has not yet recovered.

This can be attributed to the adverse effects of COVID-19 as mentioned above.

The Tourist Industry

In fact travel to Australia is still extremely restricted, and this has hurt the tourist industry severely. The bush fires on the east coast in Victoria and also in parts of New South Wales in 2019 hit the tourist industry as roads were cut off by fires, and people had to flee wide swaths of territory. In 2020 inbound tour operators (-38.6%) and scenic and sightseeing transportation (-31.8%) have suffered setbacks. (IBISWorld - Industry Market Research, Reports, and Statistics)

Prognosis

The country has recovered from the March COVID-19 shock but is still facing problems due to the lack of capital entering the country because of the disastrous situation of the tourist industry. The resurgence of the virus in Melbourne may result in widespread economic pain. It is unlikely that the Australian dollar will strengthen very much in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.