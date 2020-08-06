Alfa's valuation looks pretty fair, and this is a name I'd monitor for the possibility of lagging other industrials with more near-term recovery leverage and getting a better relative entry price.

Looking at the details, though, Alfa has a lot less exposure to the weakest areas like upstream oil/gas and bulk newbuilds, while food/water should be a steadying influence.

End-market exposure does remain a risk, as Alfa is not well-leveraged to a 2021 short-cycle rebound and is instead exposed to more concerning markets like oil/gas and marine.

Alfa Laval posted better results than expected on every meaningful line item, with better sales, margins, and orders in every segment and an organic revenue decline of only 5%.

For a company with what would otherwise be looked at as undesirable end-market leverage, Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) shares have been surprisingly strong, rising 15% over the last three months and falling about 12% year-to-date, keeping pace with the broader industrial group. Management's strong execution on cost reduction is certainly helping, but with Alfa Laval heavily leveraged to end-markets like ship building, oil/gas, and petrochemicals (around 50% to 60% of revenue) that are likely to be lower for longer, I find that performance pretty interesting.

Make no mistake - I still think Alfa Laval is a well-run company. But when a good company runs into bad market conditions, it's rare for the company to win. I do think Alfa Laval may be buying at or near the bottom with the Neles deal, and perhaps management is right that shipbuilding is troughing, but oil/gas headwinds could still be meaningful. Valuation isn't bad - I'd call the company "fairly valued" with an expected annualized return on the lower end of the high single-digits.

Better Than Feared Results, And Not Just Cost-Cutting

While more bearish analysts tried to wave off Alfa Laval's 30% EBITA and 37% adjusted operating income beat as due to execution on cost-cutting (which will be difficult, if not impossible, to sustain), cost-cutting doesn't drive revenue and Alfa Laval also beat by close to 10% on the top line, while generating a 5% organic revenue decline that was frankly quite a lot better than the "average" multi-industrial this quarter (a mid-to-high teens organic decline).

Revenue declined 5% in organic terms, while gross margin fell only 30bp (or 50bp adjusted). Mix had a negative impact, while cost inputs were basically flat. Adjusted EBITA fell 13%, with margin down 100bp, while operating income fell a similar amount (with an 80bp margin contraction).

The Energy business reported a 15% revenue decline, a 2% beat, with a similar decline in adjusted profits (a 31% beat) and a 20bp improvement in margin. Alfa Laval doesn't really have good comps here (the business is largely heat exchangers), but Dover (DOV) reported "resilience" in its heat exchanger business, and Chart Industries (GTLS) reported around 5% organic contraction in its E&C business, which includes heat exchangers.

Marine revenue rose 1%, beating expectations by 16%, with profits down 13% (beating by 30%) and margin down about 210bp. Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY) saw a mid-single-digit revenue decline in the quarter, and it does look as though Alfa outgrew the market, though there's not really a good way to track things like service and retrofits.

Food and Water revenue declined 1%, beating expectations by 7%, and profit declined 13% (beating by 30%), as margin improved 180bp. That's a strong result next to the reports from companies like Rockwell (ROK) and SPX Flow (FLOW), and management noted strength in wastewater and biopharma - very much consistent with reports from other players.

Orders Were A Mixed Bag … How Much Worse Will It Get?

On the whole, a 3% decline in orders was exceptionally good not only relative to expectations (an 11% beat), but also relative to what most other multi-industrials have reported from their order books. Energy orders were down just 7% yoy, Marine was down 2%, and Food/Water was down 2%, with beats relative to the sell-side of 19%, 5%, and 10% respectively.

Energy is certainly a mixed bag. A lot of projects are being deferred or delayed, particularly in North America, and the trends in upstream are pretty weak, though Alfa did report healthy demand from refinery customers. Alfa also noted "stable" trends in HVAC and refrigeration. Given where energy prices are, and considering the state of energy company balance sheets, I think it's wise to expect a significant pullback in capex spending, but Alfa's particular end-market exposures (not much exposure to drilling, quite a bit of exposure to transport and downstream) may well mitigate some of the damage. Of course, buying Neles could create some near-term risks there, as it will change the exposures some, but I think it's manageable.

Marine is even more controversial. Orders hit a three-year low and ship contracting has been falling 60% or more in recent months, with no real area of strength (including gas carriers). Still, management thinks the industry is troughing, and the company has been seeing good demand for product categories like pumping and ballast treatment. I would expect, though, that the next few quarters will be quite weak and that even if 2021 is less bad than feared, it won't be until 2022 that we see a return to mid-single-digit growth.

I'm not really concerned about the Food/Water business. I believe underlying capex investment can support good demand growth in biopharma for a while, and while the next few quarters could be challenging as companies avoid non-essential expenses, core food & beverage demand should continue to grow at a mid-single-digit rate.

All told, the underlying details of the drivers for Alfa may well explain why the stock has been stronger than you'd otherwise expect. While oil & gas capex headline numbers are indeed likely to be weak for a couple of years, Alfa doesn't have much exposure to the weakest areas and instead has significant exposure to segments that are likely to hold up a lot better (indeed, there haven't been meaningful cancellations in many of these categories, just deferrals/delays). Likewise with Marine, where the company isn't as exposed to newbuilds as bears typically fear and where product categories like gas carriers could still offer some support.

The Outlook

Alfa's actual end-market exposures aren't as bad as you might think, but there is still a fundamental concern here that Alfa's going to be "muddling through" at a time when many other industrials are seeing rebounds/recoveries. To that end, management guided to a third quarter demand outlook that is "somewhat lower" than the second quarter; not something industrials with more short-cycle exposure are saying. Likewise, Alfa could still see a modest revenue decline in 2021 and probably won't see a more meaningful rebound until 2023.

These drivers are as I basically expected, and while Alfa's second quarter numbers were better than I expected, the impact of cost cuts should be less significant in the second half of the year and I'm mostly just moving some numbers around over the next couple of years (a less-steep decline in 2020 and a less-steep rebound later). I'm still expecting long-term revenue growth around 3% and long-term FCF growth in the high single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, Alfa Laval looks a little cheaper than other high-quality industrials, but isn't really at a clear bargain price. A prospective return on the low end of the high single-digits isn't bad, but given the company's lack of leverage to a near-term short-cycle recovery, this could be a name to monitor if it starts to lag the broader group; while Alfa's end-market cycles are out of sync, I still think this is a good company with a good long-term outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.