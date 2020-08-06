Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW105,000 (1.5x 2020F BPS attributable to controlling interest) on SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). 2Q20 sales and operating profit came at KRW8.6tn and KRW1.95tn, 2.9% and 11% above our forecasts, on the back of hefty DRAM and NAND price hikes. Server/PC DRAM and SSD demand surged as COVID-19 spurred demand for untact infrastructure and the need to work from home.

We believe Hynix's DRAM ASP increases in 2Q20 were steeper than those of its peers given server DRAM's expanding portion of sales. Meanwhile, NAND ASP jumped 8% QoQ, at a much sharper pace than we anticipated, as the company shifted its focus to C-SSD and E-SSD while reducing the portion of mobile storage and distribution channels. SSD's share of NAND sales widened to 50%, helping the company to reduce losses. Hynix plans to increase the portion of 1Y DRAM and 96-layer 3D NAND and will probably attempt to stage a turnaround of the NAND business by selling 128-layer 3D NAND from end-3Q20. We now believe 3Q20 sales and operating profit will slide 4.2% and 9.8% QoQ, respectively, due to server DRAM price declines. In 4Q20, we expect the NAND business to turn to the black but overall operating profit will likely remain flat QoQ because of further decreases in server DRAM prices.

Major issues and earnings outlook

In 2H20, graphic DRAM (GDDR6, HBM2E) and SSD demand will be buoyed by the launch of Sony's (SNE) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox X series. These two game consoles are expected to account for up to 5% of total NAND demand. Meanwhile, of the 14nm-based Cooper Lake which supports Intel's (INTC) 8-channel memory, Cooper Lake Whitney is no longer under development and only the Cedar Island premium platform is being developed. In the end, server DRAM demand hinges on 10nm-based Ice Lake to be released at the end of November. If Ice Lake is launched at the end of November, server DRAM prices could rise beginning in 1Q21. That said, the continual delay of Intel's server CPU launch is a burden. We expect public cloud companies to move to scale up data center investments after confirming that the Ice Lake CPU is being actively distributed.

Share price outlook and valuation

Despite the stronger semiconductor demand outlook for 2021, we advise investors to "buy low" only after checking: 1) the pace of decline in server DRAM prices in 3Q20 and 2) Huawei-related uncertainties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.