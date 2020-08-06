Hold Your Breath For The Jobs Report (Technically Speaking For 8/6)

The labor market is in the worst shape of our lifetime (emphasis added).

In the week ending August 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,186,000, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 1,434,000 to 1,435,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,337,750, a decrease of 31,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 1,368,500 to 1,368,750.

Here are the relevant charts from the release: Both the 1-week and 4-week moving average remain above 1,000,000. The number of insured unemployed was 16,107,000.

I don't see how the upcoming employment reports can be anything except disappointing.

The Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 10 basis points. Here is how the bank described the current UK economy:

UK GDP is expected to have been over 20% lower in 2020 Q2 than in 2019 Q4. But higher-frequency indicators imply that spending has recovered significantly since the trough in activity in April. Payments data suggest that household consumption in July was less than 10% below its level at the start of the year. Housing market activity appears to have returned to close to normal levels, despite signs of a tightening in credit supply for some households. There is less evidence available on business spending, but surveys suggest that business investment is likely to have fallen markedly in Q2 and investment intentions remain very weak.

This is the same pattern we've seen in the US: a quick rebound in consumer spending but very weak business investment. The report also contained GDP and CPI projections: 2020 is a lost year, while activity resumes at a quicker rate in 2021. Unemployment remains somewhat elevated through next year.

The Central Bank of Brazil lowered interest rates 25 basis points to 2%. The release had this interesting caveat (emphasis added):

The Copom believes that the current economic conditions continue to recommend an unusually strong monetary stimulus but it recognizes that, due to prudential and financial stability reasons, the remaining space for monetary policy stimulus, if it exists, should be small. Consequently, possible future adjustments to the current degree of monetary stimulus would occur with additional gradualism and would depend on the perception of the fiscal trajectory, as well as on new information that changes the Committee's current assessment about prospective inflation.

Central banks have come to believe that forward guidance -- clear communication about the direction of interest rates -- is an important policy tool. Here the bank's language is easily understood: it doesn't have as much downward room. Therefore, future cuts will be limited and gradual.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Today's activity was just on the positive side of a nothing day. Large caps gained slightly under 1%. But small-caps were up or down fractionally. Tech and communication services were up. But all the other sectors were in a "wait and see" mode.

Folks -- it's all about tomorrow's jobs report. We've had two solid gains over the last few months. But initial claims for unemployment continue to increase at over 1,000,000/week while sections of the country are re-locking down. Yesterday's ADP report could signal a very rude awakening coming tomorrow. There's plenty of reason to be concerned about tomorrow's headline number.

So, here are the four key charts I'm looking at: The daily SPY chart is just shy of a high. The key level is 335.62. Mid-caps are just shy of resistance at 193.8.

Small-caps are right below 152.87. Micros are right above 91.55.

It all comes down to tomorrow's BLS report released at 7:30.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.